This past weekend was incredibly packed in terms of live music. Oasis finally reunited. So did Blackpink, and so did Black Sabbath. Amid all that, Lana Del Rey had a couple shows at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, too, on July 3 and 4.

On both nights, Del Rey tapped Addison Rae as her opener, and also on both nights, Rae joined Del Rey during the main set. During both performances, they sang Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” (here’s a video) followed by Del Rey’s “57.5” (here’s a video). As Stereogum notes, this was Rae’s first-ever stadium performance.

Meanwhile, during Rae’s first opening set on the 3rd (as setlist.fm notes), Rae performed seven songs, including the live debuts of “Money Is Everything” and “Summer Forever.”

Check out Del Rey’s setlist from the first night (via setlist.fm) below.