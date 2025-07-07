Here Is Blackpink’s Setlist For The ‘Deadline World Tour’

The Oasis reunion wasn’t the only big comeback of this past weekend: Blackpink also played their first concerts in nearly two years, at Seoul, South Korea’s Goyang Stadium to kick off the Deadline World Tour.

At the opening show on July 5 (as setlist.fm notes), aside from performing their own songs, there were also chunks of the set devoted to solo tunes from all four members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, meaning fans got the latter’s recent hit “APT.”

Check out the setlist below, followed by Blackpink’s upcoming tour dates.