Here Is Blackpink’s Setlist For The ‘Deadline World Tour’

The Oasis reunion wasn’t the only big comeback of this past weekend: Blackpink also played their first concerts in nearly two years, at Seoul, South Korea’s Goyang Stadium to kick off the Deadline World Tour.
At the opening show on July 5 (as setlist.fm notes), aside from performing their own songs, there were also chunks of the set devoted to solo tunes from all four members: Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, meaning fans got the latter’s recent hit “APT.”
Check out the setlist below, followed by Blackpink’s upcoming tour dates.
Blackpink’s Deadline World Tour Setlist
1. “Kill This Love”
2. “Pink Venom”
3. “How You Like That”
4. “Playing With Fire”
5. “Shut Down”
6. “earthquake/Your Love”
7. “New Woman/Rockstar”
8. “Pretty Savage”
9. “Don’t Know What to Do”
10. “Whistle”
11. “Stay”
12. “Lovesick Girls”
13. “Mantra/with the IE (way up)/like JENNIE”
14. “3am/toxic till the end/APT.”
15. “JUMP”
16. “BOOMBAYAH”
17. “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
18. “As If It’s Your Last”
19. “Forever Young”
20. “JUMP”
21. “See U Later”
Blackpink’s 2025 And 2026 Tour Dates: Deadline World Tour
07/12/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
07/13/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
07/18/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
07/22/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/23/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/26/2025 — New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/27/2025 — New York, NY @ Citi Field
08/02/2025 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
08/03/2025 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
08/06/2025 — Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
08/09/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
08/15/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/16/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
01/16/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/17/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome