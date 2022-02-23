This past Friday, Leon Bridges and Khruangbin released Texas Moon, the second part of their excellent two EP collaboration project. It’s a spiritual and often psychedelic journey from the artists that should not be missed. In our most recent cover story, Bridges said that “I think my collaboration with Khruangbin is really where my heart is. I love how raw our sound is.” And on “Chocolate Hills,” there’s a distinctly transportive nature to the love song, with the new video takes it a step further.

In the “Chocolate Hills” clip, Bridges is strolling along in an animated choco-dreamworld of sorts. He’s a gentle giant making his way through a portal into hills and valleys of this land of chocolate. Along the way, he finds Marc, DJ, and Laura Lee of Khruangbin in the palm of his hand and they become his pocket-sized companions on the trip. It’s an imaginative vision for the Texas Moon highlight.

Elsewhere, Bridges just announced the Boundless Tour with support from Little Dragon, which begins in late July in Las Vegas. Khruangbin has a slew of tour dates on deck themselves, beginning in early March in Madison, WI.

Texas Moon is out now via Dead Oceans/Columbia/Nighttime Stories. Stream it here.