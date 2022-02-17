Leon Bridges, who just graced the most recent Uproxx cover story with Khruangbin ahead of the release of their Texas Moon EP, it embarking on his biggest tour yet. The Boundless Tour represents Bridges’ first headlining tour of amphitheaters and arenas and he’s making US stops from coast to coast.

Little Dragon will be supporting Bridges on the newly announced summer tour which begins on July 29th in Las Vegas and concludes on September 8th in Santa Barbara. These dates come in addition to already announced Europe and US tour dates for Bridges in April and May.

The Boundless Tour presale tickets are available on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on sale beginning on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full dates for The Boundless Tour below and get tickets here.

07/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

07/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

07/31 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

08/03 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

08/04 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

08/10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

08/14 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

08/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/18 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/21 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater

08/22 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

08/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

08/29 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

08/30 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

09/02 — Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09/04 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

09/07 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/08 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl