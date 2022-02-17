Leon Bridges, who just graced the most recent Uproxx cover story with Khruangbin ahead of the release of their Texas Moon EP, it embarking on his biggest tour yet. The Boundless Tour represents Bridges’ first headlining tour of amphitheaters and arenas and he’s making US stops from coast to coast.
Little Dragon will be supporting Bridges on the newly announced summer tour which begins on July 29th in Las Vegas and concludes on September 8th in Santa Barbara. These dates come in addition to already announced Europe and US tour dates for Bridges in April and May.
The Boundless Tour presale tickets are available on Tuesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with the general on sale beginning on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full dates for The Boundless Tour below and get tickets here.
07/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
07/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
07/31 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
08/03 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
08/04 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
08/10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
08/14 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
08/16 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/18 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/20 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/21 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater
08/22 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/24 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
08/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/29 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
08/30 — Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
09/02 — Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass
09/04 — Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
09/07 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/08 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl