From Matthew Morgan, founder and ex-head of Afropunk, and partner Jocelyn Cooper comes Letsgetfr.ee Carnaval. Set to take place this August at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, Letsgetfr.ee comes as a partnership with global creative agency Anomaly and aims to be a “diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience.”

Letsgetfr.ee will take place over two days on two different stages. Festivities kick off on Saturday, August 20th, with Missy Elliott, Wizkid and Jhene Aiko headlining. Kali Uchis, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and Ozuna will headline that Sunday.

Anomaly has partnered with DICE to provide a “choose your own adventure” ticketing structure, allowing festival-goers to pick and choose which artists they would like to see on either day of the festival. This will allow for affordable and accessible tickets for “every community that [Letsgetfr.ee] celebrates.”

“When we first heard the plans for Letsgetfr.ee we had to have an ‘everybody sit down’ moment,”said DICE President Russ Tannen in a statement. “The mission and ambition is aligned perfectly with DICE’s values and we’re excited to be named the exclusive ticketing partner.”

Queens residents who present a valid address can access the presale through Sunday, March 6th. by registering through DICE. The Queens presale begins on Tuesday, March 8th. General on-sale begins Wednesday, March 9th.

Check out the full line-up below.

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.