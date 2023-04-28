Fans who were worried about a potential curse on Lil Baby can rest easy; if his video for “Go Hard” is anything to judge by, his skills as a rapper and a hitmaker remain untarnished. The new track is vintage Lil Baby, with a string of breathless verses in which he insists he “Need a Nike deal how I’m runnin’ sh*t” and that he’s “savin’ the ghetto” framed by yet another relentless hook asserting he’s “back goin’ hard again” (a running theme in his music).

Meanwhile, if fans thought that his photo op with the Kardashians meant a romantic entanglement, the visuals for “Go Hard” should lay those worries to rest as well. Baby and his crew throw a yacht party with all the debauchery of an Atlanta strip club, amped by what could very well be international waters. Very scantily clad women twerk all over the boat, proving there’s more motion in the ocean (sorry, I couldn’t leave that one on the table). It’s a wonder the ship doesn’t capsize from all that rocking.

“Go Hard” is thought to appear on Lil Baby’s next album ever since he previewed the track on Instagram in 2020. It certainly appears to be his first original song since releasing It’s Only Me in October, although he dropped a video for “Forever” with Fridayy in February. Could a new Lil Baby era already be on the way? Considering his philosophy about going hard, it’s not out of the question.

Watch the video for “Go Hard” above.