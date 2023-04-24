For the last few years, Lil Baby has been considered one of the hottest names in rap. However, fans now fear his hot streak could be coming to an end after he was photographed dining out with Khloe Kardashian. Lil Baby fans wondered whether the photo meant that Lil Baby and Kardashian had begun dating — and worried that he would be the latest entertainer to fall victim to the so-called “Kardashian Curse,” which many insist has already claimed everyone from Kanye West to James Harden.

It’s no doubt misogynistic and gross, but a meme on the internet over the past decade has been the half-joking, half-serious belief that entertainers who become romantically entangled with the Kardashian family (including the Jenners) are doomed to fall into a slump in which their output suffers greatly, both creatively and commercially. This goes for the athletes that get involved with any of the five sisters, resulting in losing streaks and stretches of poor performance compared to their previous averages.

Ball players and rappers who have supposedly fallen victim to the curse include Blake Griffin, French Montana, James Harden, Jordan Clarkson, Kanye West, Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson, and Tyga.

lil baby had a nice lil run 💀💀💀 https://t.co/i3taxjB69I — @idrive_em_crazy. (@idrive_em_crazy) April 24, 2023

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE NO IM BEGGING https://t.co/ApRFfDk5eB — AJ🧸🤍 (@bunnyboo_633) April 24, 2023

The legend of the curse likely originates in the sisters’ apparent shared preference for, well, Black NBA players and rappers, and the fact that nearly all of them did have slumps in performance while dating one of the Jenner-Kardashians. However, there is also a number of alternative explanations that don’t involve sexist assumptions about their dating histories. Also, some have had their greatest successes in that time, such as Travis Scott.

Lil baby out here chillin with khloe kardashian his music bout to be ass now pic.twitter.com/TmofFyZ4TC — . (@nich0las__825) April 24, 2023

Lil Baby put himself in the Kardashian curse😡 — . (@KalninsRobbie) April 24, 2023

Still, that won’t stop fans from freaking out any time one of their faves is photoed hanging around the Kardashian crew — just see the responses to Bad Bunny being shot by paparazzi with Kendall Jenner and the reactions to Lil Baby’s apparent association with Khloe Kardashian.