In case you haven’t already fallen victim to some sort of hoax today, here’s a helpful reminder: Today is April 1, aka April Fools’ Day, which means you ought to be especially skeptical when it comes to anything you read online, particularly things that seem too good (or bad) to be true. With that in mind, Lil Nas X made a (probably fake) reveal this afternoon.

Lil Nas X tweeted today, “I am so excited to announce that MONTERO DELUXE (featuring Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, NBA Youngboy, Saucy Santana, and more!) WILL BE YOURS TONIGHT at 7P EST! [wilted flower emoji].” The tweet also includes new cover art, which features multiple versions of Lil Nas X striking various poses and sporting various looks.

I am so excited to announce that MONTERO DELUXE (featuring Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, NBA Youngboy, Saucy Santana, and more!) WILL BE YOURS TONIGHT at 7P EST!

🥀 pic.twitter.com/dxvd7WCLps — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 1, 2022

While Doja already features on the original version of Montero (on “Scoop”), some of the other added artists seem like unlikely gets here, especially Rihanna, whose last featured appearance was on Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 single “Loyalty.” So, that in combination with the fact that Lil Nas X has one of music’s best senses of humor seems to suggest this deluxe version of Montero probably isn’t a real album you’ll be able to listen to later tonight.

That said, there’s still a chance this is actually happening, so it wouldn’t hurt to at least check in on Lil Nas X’s Twitter later today and see if there’s an update, whether it be the album itself or Lil Nas X revealing it was all a big joke.

