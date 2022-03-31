When it comes to pregnant Rihanna, the world cannot get enough. Ever since the pop star announced she is pregnant with her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, the world has been clamoring for more baby bump content. So much so, that a fake Rihanna paraded around Brazil, baby bump and all, and even fooled a few fans in the process.

Well, the real Rihanna was ready to bring it on the night of the Oscars, and though she mostly stayed away from the drama at the ceremony between Will Smith and Chris Rock, her look for one of the many parties later that night was definitely a head-turning moment. Dressed in all black, her sheer gown perfectly highlighted the singer’s growing belly, and a black bandeau top kept some of her other assets from being revealed in the meantime.

Paired with a sequined black skirt and massive, elbow-length black gloves, the look was both entirely classic and absolutely modern, which is the exact balance that most of Rihanna’s looks seem to strike.

me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22 pic.twitter.com/Wycuxc21OS — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 31, 2022

“Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22,” she wrote, while also sharing another shot of the gown’s ultra long train.

The Oscar Gold party was blessed to have Rihanna, and her child, in attendance — one bright moment on what seems to be an otherwise cursed night.