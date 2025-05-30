Lil Tecca‘s a few years removed from his viral breakout, “Ransom,” and since then, he’s evolved both artistically and personally. That growth was recently seen most starkly on Tecca’s March single “Dark Thoughts,” but remains in his latest release, the Buggles-sampling “OWA OWA.”

Crafted around an interpolation of the portentous 1979 hit, “Video Killed The Radio Star,” “OWA OWA” presents Tecca as the ultimate ladies’ man. “She want a pop star, rock star

I got new hoes on my roster, I’m proper / Look through my records, say that’ll cost ya /

It’s a long time tryna get to Waukesha,” he raps.

In the video, Tecca takes a date to the arcade (it looks like a Round 1, a growing chain packed with Japanese-style arcade and claw games and karaoke rooms, along with bowling and the like), and roams through a grassy field, performing in front of a graffitied wall reading “Dopamine” –which could be the title of Tecca’s next project. After all, he’s currently gearing up for his Dopamine Experience tour in Europe, so it would stand to reason that Dopamine might be his next full-length album. We should be receiving more info in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

You can watch Lil Tecca’s “OWA OWA” video above.