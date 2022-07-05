A number of hip-hop and R&B acts took their talents to London for this past weekend’s Wireless Festival. The bill promised performances from big names like J. Cole, ASAP Rocky, Tyler The Creator, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Lil Uzi Vert was also among the performers at Wireless, and while his set was certainly an electric one, it appeared that things got out of hand and resulted in a fan getting injured.

A woman took to TikTok, under the username @ccornonmycob, and claimed in a pair of videos that she was hit in the head with a phone that Lil Uzi threw into the crowd during his Wireless set.

“So as some of you guys may know, there is a video of Lil Uzi Vert throwing a phone into the Wireless crowd 2022 on Friday,” she said in the video. “I am sadly that chick that got their head smashed in by the phone. There was someone else but I don’t really want to mention him in case it is not permitted, but yes, there was some damage caused. But the guy got his phone back and everything is being dealt with.”

She continued, “For those who are asking why I didn’t move out the way, if you have been to Wireless Festival before, you will know how packed the crowd is. There is no space to move, and even if there was, I think the reaction time with the phone landing wouldn’t have been enough to actually move out the way in time. And even if I did, it would have hit someone either way. It wouldn’t have hit the floor first — it was head to head.”

A source close to the situation shared a statement with XXL. “During Uzi’s set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him,” they said. “He merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue his performance — he never intentionally directed it at a specific individual.”

