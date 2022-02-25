The UK’s Wireless Festival has announced its headliners for 2022, as well as a big change to the festival format. After being held at a single location since 2015, the festival has once again expanded to multiple venues this year, taking place at two of its old locations, Finsbury Park and Crystal Palace Park, as well as the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham.

Fittingly, the roster of headliners has also expanded to include an impressive collection of mostly US-based acts, which include ASAP Rocky, J. Cole, and Tyler The Creator at Crystal Palace Park on July 1-3, then Cardi B, SZA, and Nicki Minaj at Finsbury Park from July 8-10. On that same weekend, BRIT AWards winner Dave, Cardi B, and J. Cole will be the headliners at the NEC.

Local headliner Dave is coming off a strong 2021 that saw him release his sophomore album We’re All Alone In This Together. Dave was nominated for — and won — the Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act award at this year’s BRITS, where he performed “In The Fire” from his new album complete with a flamethrowing guitar. His selection as a Wireless headliner signals his leap from emerging artist to bonafide superstar.

No other acts have been announced as yet, but you can find more information on the Wireless Festival website.

