Lil Yachty’s song “Poland” proved to be one of the biggest viral hits of 2022. Though it didn’t appear on his 2023 album Let’s Start Here, which features Yachty experimenting with more psychedelic sounds, he revealed “Poland” was made during downtime in the album’s studio sessions.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, he said he was initially frustrated after the song leaked.

“That was irritating,” he said. “I was pissed because I made ‘Poland’ while making this album on a day when they were mixing sh*t in the other room and I was just bored with the homies, and I would’ve never dropped ‘Poland,’ ever, because I was trying to pivot myself into this. So I was really irritated when it dropped, but I’m so grateful it did. And like I said, I really don’t know what I do next. I don’t know if I’m going to do this again or do more rap sh*t… I’ll figure it out.”

Last month, Yachty announced he was assembling an all-woman band. Elsewhere in the interview with Lowe, he revealed his inspiration behind the idea.

“I just wanted to show how sick women can rap,” said Yachty. “I feel like… I was just in rehearsal yesterday. I just feel like women don’t get as much respect as men when it comes to the music industry. So I was like, ‘These songs are pretty badass, and I want to show women playing them.’ They didn’t make it, but I want to show they can do it, not better. So that was my vision.”

Find the full interview above.