Lollapalooza is returning to Grant Park in Chicago on August 3-6, and as usual, the lineup is a sprawling collection of the biggest names in music. This year’s headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together. The presale begins on March 23 (Thursday) at 10 am CT. A wider sale is planned to follow. You can get more information at http://lollapalooza.com.

Uproxx’s Carolyn Droke called the 2022 edition of the long-running festival “a big city music festival done right,” calling attention to the diversity of genres and its “outstanding performances accompanied by breathtaking city skyline views.” This year’s fest is likely to stick to that tradition thanks to the inclusion of veteran performers like Fred Again…, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, and the genre-bending Lil Yachty. There’s that diversity again. You can see a complete list of the performers for Lollapalooza 2023 below.

Lolla 2023 🤘⁣ ⁣

⁣

Presale begins 3/23 at 10am CT. Sign up to gain access to 4-Day Tickets at https://t.co/bmjLHHMQLs ⁣

⁣

A public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets. pic.twitter.com/4Y1M4vLLgB — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2023

Lollapalooza is rapidly approaching its 20th anniversary, making it one of the longest-running big festivals in the world. While it has expanded to include events in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paris, and Sweden, the main festival in Chicago remains the biggest draw, with the 2022 festival bringing in nearly 400,000 concertgoers to Grant Park.