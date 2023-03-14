Lana Del Rey is getting ready for the release of her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd, which has been previewed by the sprawling title track and the seductive single “A&W.” Now she’s back with the opening song, “The Grants.”

“The Grants” is as cinematic as you’d expect from the legendary artist. Featuring a stunning assemblage of gospel singers, the piano-driven ballad has a spiritual texture to it as Del Rey sings: “Do you think about heaven? / Do you think about me?”

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd follows Del Rey’s 2021 album Blue Banisters, which she recently said was her way to explain herself after accusations of cultural appropriation and glorifying domestic abuse for the previous LP, Chemtrails Over The Country Club.

“I was just like, ‘Let me try and write an album that maybe could explain why, if that was true, let’s say, I could potentially identify with certain modes of operating,’” she said. “So, Blue Banisters was more of an explanatory album, more of a defensive album, which is why I didn’t promote it, period, at all. I didn’t want anyone to listen to it. I just wanted it to be there in case anyone was ever curious for any information.”

Listen to “The Grants” above.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd is out 3/24 via Interscope and Polydor. You can pre-save it here.