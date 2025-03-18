Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago’s Grant Park in 2025 with another stacked lineup. This year’s headliners are Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Rüfüs Du Sol, Luke Combs, Twice (the first female K-pop group to headline the festival), ASAP Rocky, Korn (making their first appearance since 1997), Gracie Abrams, and Doechii. The lineup also features Dom Dolla, Djo, The Marías, Martin Garrix, Cage The Elephant, Clairo, Bleachers, Mk.gee, Mau P, Barry Can’t Swim, Magdalena Bay, and Ratboys.

Also on the bill: T-Pain, Sierra Ferrell, Remi Wolf, Royel Otis, Marina, Bladee, Flipturn, Dominic Fike, Jpegmafia, Isaiah Rashad, Mariah the Scientist, Amaarae, The Dare, Ravyn Lenae, The Blessed Madonna, Overmono, La Femme, Julie, Rebecca Black, Otoboke Beaver, Fcukers, Orla Gartland, Young Miko, Nourished by Time, Gigi Perez, Sunami, Bôa, and Jane Remover.

Lollapalooza 2025 is scheduled for July 31-August 3.

The lowest price four-day tickets will be available on Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m. CT for one hour only. Ticket prices will increase at 11 a.m. CT when the public on-sale begins. You can sign up for the pre-sale here. One- and two-day tickets will be available at a later date. There are also hotel and “experience” packages here.

You can check out the full lineup below.