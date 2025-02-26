For the past decade, the “Florida Man” meme has been dedicated to collecting — and mildly ridiculing — odd news stories that come out of the Southeastern state, usually including outrageous activities perpetrated by the titular “Florida Man.”

But in Luh Tyler‘s swaggering “Florida Boy” video, there is absolutely no shame in the 19-year-old rapper’s game as he proudly waves the flag for his home state, showcasing staples of The Sunshine State’s vibrant hip-hop culture. Everybody in the video has grills, locs, and chains; Tyler gets his hair done outside an apartment building; and the fellas alternate between hollering at ladies as they pass by and dismissing them in favor of continuing to hang out on the block.

The song’s been going strong on TikTok since its release a few weeks ago, and is keeping the buzz from his 2024 debut album, Mr. Skii alive, despite not appearing on the album. It’s his first single of 2025, picking up where he left off with December’s “Bandz Up” and its predecessor “Money Virus.”

Considering Tyler’s prodigious work ethic, don’t be surprised to see him follow up Mr. Skii sooner rather than later as he continues to build on the buzz he’s built since graduating from high school just two years ago.

Watch Luh Tyler’s “Florida Boy” video above.