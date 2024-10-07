On SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live recently, country star Luke Bryan spoke about Beyoncé, specifically about how she didn’t get any 2024 CMA Awards nominations for her album Cowboy Carter. Some people didn’t care for what he said, to the point that Bryan has come out with a follow-up statement.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) last night (October 6), Bryan wrote:

“Hey yall, I’m wrapping up the last night of my tour tonight and it’s been an amazing time. For that I am thankful. I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album. I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative. As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines. You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall.”

As for what Bryan actually said, he said in part, “Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it, but where things get a little tricky — you know, if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit. Like, Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She’s probably the biggest star in music. But come to an awards show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family, too. And I’m not saying she didn’t do that. I didn’t know. I had never seen [her]. But country music is a lot about family.”