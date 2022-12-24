Some New York legends are teaming up for a special performance at the legendary Apollo Theater in January. Mase, Cam’Ron, and Jadakiss will only perform at the theater for one night.

The performance comes as part of the Apollo’s series, “The Next Movement,” which is curated to focus on “an exploration of what’s new, now and next in music, dance, art and ideas,” according to the venue’s website.

Back in September, Mase, Cam, and Kiss were scheduled to go on their “3-Headed Monster” tour, however, the tour was cancelled the following month.

While reasons for the cancellation were unclear, many pointed fingers at Diddy, whom Mase had previously called out for apparently cheating him out of money. Following the cancellation, Mase took to Instagram to share a cryptic post, which many thought was aimed at Diddy.

“It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” he wrote. “‘No Matter What Happens, I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing!’ So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates I will not apologize for what’s right! EITHER WAY I WILL BE PERFORMING SOMEWHERE!!!”

It seems as though this sentiment aged well for Mase, who announced a series of performances last week, including the upcoming show at the Apollo.

“They tried to stop one tour so God gave me another one! You can’t play with everybody!,” he said in an Instagram post.

Mase, Cam’Ron, and Jadakiss’ upcoming show will take place on January 28. Tickets are available for purchase here.