Meek Mill believes that media coverage of the new sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy naming his REFORM Alliance partner Jay-Z as a co-defendant is creating a “false narrative,” according to posts he made on Twitter (never calling it “X,” come on).

“The goal is to start false narrative to create a matrix web,” he wrote. “If you can control the story line you can control the matrix …. American media is totally unbelievable! I see ‘Jayz _____ a 13 year old girl’ 300 times scrolling it’s called programming.”

For what it’s worth, that is the point of “seeding” media coverage with lawsuit news. Attorneys will often use contacts in media to generate negative public perception and pressure to settle a lawsuit out of court rather than go to trial. Because it can take so long for a trial to begin, having a negative story out — especially if it’s particularly salacious — can negatively affect business opportunities for a celebrity; rather than losing money for an extended period of time, they may opt to simply settle, even if they’re not actually guilty of anything.

That’s basically what kicked off the whole Diddy drama in the first place; his quick settlement in Cassie’s lawsuit against him for battery prompted a slew of follow-up suits from more accusers. However, all of those civil cases were eventually superseded by a federal criminal case for sex trafficking — drawing even more attention to Diddy and inviting new cases like the one naming Jay-Z. While there’s no telling whether claims in the suit have grounds, Jay’s longtime association with Diddy as avatars of “Black excellence” makes him a perfect target in the minds of some.

Jay himself called the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt” in a statement issued shortly after the news initially broke.

“This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!” he wrote. “… Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

It’s no surprise Meek is on Jay’s side, though. When he was incarcerated in 2017 for violating his probation (in a case in which he was falsely accused of a crime by a police officer notorious for corruption), Jay was one of his strongest supporters. Later, after Meek was freed, the two formed the REFORM Alliance to pursue prison reform. Although a recent business split appeared to strain their relationship, Jay himself said the two could “never beef,” and it appears the Philly rapper is still in Jay’s corner.