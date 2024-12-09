Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal woes continue to mount. However, the “Act Bad” musician isn’t the only entertainer being accused of foul play. According to NBC News, a newly filed civil lawsuit aimed at Diddy has accused Jay-Z of being a co-conspirator in his alleged sex crimes.

Documents obtained by the outlet alleged that Diddy and Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) forcibly raped an 13-year-old girl in 2000. The lawsuit claimed that the plaintiff (only listed as Jane Doe) was scouted after attempting to gain entry into the MTV VMAs. After being allegedly being solicited by Diddy’s driver, Doe was later taken to a house party in New York.

Doe said that after arriving at the undisclosed located she was given a drink that made her feel “woozy, lightheaded and felt [like] she needed to lie down.” She was then whisked away to a secluded room, where Combs and Carter later entered.

According to Doe, Carter took off her clothes then proceeded to hold her down while he allegedly raped her. Once, he was supposed done, Diddy allegedly went on to rape her. Doe also alleged that Diddy attempted to make her perform oral sex on him, but she was able to resist. Following the alleged assault, Doe said she was able to retrieve her previously discarded clothing, leave the property and seek shelter at a nearby gas station where she contacted family.

Jay-Z nor Diddy have publicly responded to the allegations listed in Jane Doe’s lawsuit.