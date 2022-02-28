Mary J Blige and Method Man have made magic together for nearly 30 years, since their 1994 collaboration, “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last night, both were honored during the NAACP Image Awards with wins in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for their roles in 50 Cent’s Starz crime drama, Power Book II: Ghost as drug matriarch Monét Tejada and shady lawyer Davis MacLean, respectively.

Mary celebrated her award with a post on Instagram thanking the NAACP Image Awards committee along with 50 Cent, Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, and the show’s cast, crew, and producers. Meanwhile, Method Man’s post about the win touted his new negotiating power as a two-time award winner, as he cracked in the caption: “Price just went up!!”

Both stars are flying high lately, but Mary J has been on another level thanks to her recent appearance in Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl halftime performance, which she followed up with an appearance during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend performance alongside DJ Khaled, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, and Migos. Meanwhile, 50 Cent even made a joking reference to Mary’s Power character after a viral moment with Michael Jordan.

Congrats to both stars for their wins as we look forward to seeing what they do next.