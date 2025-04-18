In the 1990s, Michelle Williams came to fame as a member of Destiny’s Child. At the same time, Michelle Williams gained notoriety with a starring role in Dawson’s Creek. No, that’s not the same person, but two different celebrities with the same exact first and last name. For years, this has caused some confusion, and although their fates have been linked, they have somehow only just now met each other.

The Destiny’s Child member (who will be referred to going forward, for simplicity’s sake, as “the musician Williams”) is starring in the musical Death Becomes Her at the moment, and a fan captured a video of her meeting the other Williams (“the actor Williams”). Although the interaction was filmed from far away, the two both seem very excited about the meeting.

The musician Williams had some fun with it on Instagram, too. Yesterday (April 17), she shared a video of her sharing a vlog-style update after a Death Becomes Her performance. In the clip, she notes she has things to sign for fans, then produces photos of the actor Williams. Looking off camera, she asks for help, then changes the shot to reveal the actor Williams seated next to her. The actor asks, “Who should I make it out to?” The singer replies, “Would you make them out to meeee?”

The musician Williams also captioned the post, “#FINALLY,” indicating that this truly was the first time they’ve ever met.