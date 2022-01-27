Migos’ ‘Culture’ Disappears From Streaming On Its Fifth Anniversary

While progressive Atlanta trap trio Migos had plenty of hits in their early career — the biggest being “Versace” thanks to its remix from Drake — it was their 2017 album Culture that turned them into a national phenomenon. It was the band’s first album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and launched their chart-topping single “Bad And Boujee” with Lil Uzi Vert, making Migos a household name. Today is its fifth anniversary, but fans looking to give it a nostalgic spin the commemorate the occasion are out of luck as the album has mysteriously disappeared from streaming platforms.

Neither the band nor their label, Quality Control Music, have offered any explanations for the takedown. In fact, the social media for both only contain posts celebrating the Culture sequel, Culture II, on its fourth anniversary. Meanwhile, fans on Twitter have been posting screenshots of the greyed-out song titles in their playlists and saved albums folders, wondering where the album went — and whether there will be some sort of update in the near future.

Migos better have a damn good reason to remove Culture off streaming services rn. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) January 26, 2022

he tweeted this yesterday and now the migos removed all their great albums …. 🤦🏾 https://t.co/NFk6ljE2C9 — The Bridge (@blaccmassxx) January 26, 2022

So far, Culture appears to be the only album affected, with longtime favorites like Young Rich N*ggas, YRN 2, and both Culture follow-ups remaining intact. It also appears that whatever is happening here hasn’t affected the album on Tidal, so perhaps it’s just temporary. Meanwhile, Quavo’s promotional post for his own new single releasing tonight has been bombarded with requests from fans to bring back Culture. Whether or not Quavo has the pull to make it happen remains to be seen. Stay tuned.

put culture back on streaming i know where you live — 🐻‍❄️⁶𓅓 (@PolarOnExstasia) January 27, 2022

Re-release culture — Adam 🥦 (@cartisnewchoppa) January 27, 2022