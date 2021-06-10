After Three Years Away, Do Migos Still Represent The Culture?

In 2018, Migos, the pioneering trap trio from North Atlanta, were everywhere. After opening the year with the release of the hotly anticipated follow-up to their debut album Culture, they became an omnipresent force in pop culture. They featured in ads for everything from sneakers to video games, they performed at NBA All-Star Weekend, they even got their own potato chips.

They released their respective solo albums over the course of that year, then, in 2019, they announced a year-long delay on the third iteration of their Culture series — a delay which became longer than expected as a global pandemic shut down the entertainment industry. And now, after an unintended hiatus, they are set to finally release Culture III this week.

As they’ve rolled out the release over the last month, though, a frisson of concern has shot through the social media chatter surrounding the release. Its lead single, “Straightenin,” was buried in its release week by an avalanche of content from the likes of 21 Savage, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj. Their Michael Jordan-parodying release date announcement made barely a splash.

When they revealed the album’s cover art, the overwhelming reaction on social media was negative and responses to the 18-song tracklist released a day later expressed more excitement for the featured artists than the fact that Migos was returning. When the album drops, it’ll have to directly compete for ears with Chicago upstart Polo G, whose reception and buzz have been much warmer over the past several months.

All of which begs the question: Do Migos still represent the culture? In the three years since they last released a Culture album, not only has the pop culture landscape has seen multiple massive shifts, but the group itself has been buffeted by the winds of change since then, as well. Aside from the lukewarm critical reaction seen toward their solo efforts, Migos have been largely absent from playlists and radio, supplanted by a new crop of artists who do many of the same things.

While Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff often credit themselves with creating — or at least popularizing — the “triplet” flow, North Carolina rapper DaBaby has taken the baton and dashed away with it over the past two years. In that time, he’s received backlash for never changing his cadence and adjusted accordingly. If a newer artist is already facing criticism for never switching it up, how will an 18-song project from the flow’s foremost purveyors hold up under scrutiny?

Meanwhile, the members’ respective personal lives have dominated headlines as much as their business moves and new music has. Offset married Cardi B, then nearly divorced her twice. Public opinion seemed to sway to Cardi’s side both times, with rumors swirling that Offset was unfaithful and his rapper wife was fed up.