Tonight, November 15, is the much-publicized boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Ahead of the fight, which will stream on Netflix, Iron Mike was asked by internet-famous teen reporter Jazlyn Guerra, a.k.a. Jazzy’s World TV, for his thoughts on legacy. He took it very seriously.

“Well, I don’t know. I don’t believe in the word ‘legacy,'” Tyson replied. “I just think that’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everybody grabbed onto. Someone said that word, and everyone grabbed on the words, and now it’s used every five seconds. It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’mma die, and it’s gonna be over. Who cares about legacy after that?”

Tyson somehow wasn’t done. “What a big ego,” he continued. “So I’mma die. I want people to think that I’m this, I’m great. I’m, no. We’re nothing. We’re just dead. We’re dust. We’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing.”

Guerra responded to Tyson’s stream-of-consciousness existentialism with a polite “thank you so much for sharing that,” but 50 Cent had another takeaway. “G*ddam it! Mike ya scaring the kids, WTF chill,” the rapper wrote on X. “Note to self, keep the kids away from Mike.”

You can watch the video here.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson streams on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET.