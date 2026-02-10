We’re coming up on four years since Muna released their latest project, the self-titled album from the summer of 2022. At long last, though, they’re coming back, as today (February 10), they announced Dancing On The Wall, a new album.
They’ve also shared the title track, alongside a video. The song is extremely punchy and catchy synth-pop. In a statement, Muna says of the single:
“Dancing On The Wall is possibly our favorite song we’ve made as a band. We think it’s all the best parts of MUNA — it’s coming from a really emotional and lonely place, but the song itself makes us feel powerful and euphoric. It’s written in the moment that the clock strikes midnight at the ball, and you have to give up the fantasy. In this case, it’s the fantasy of loving someone or something that can’t love you back.”
Watch the video above. Below, find the Dancing On The Wall cover art and tracklist, along with Muna’s upcoming tour dates. Also revisit our 2023 cover story with the group.
Muna’s Dancing On The Wall Album Cover Artwork
Muna’s Dancing On The Wall Tracklist
1. “It Gets So Hot”
2. “Dancing On The Wall”
3. “Eastside Girls”
4. “Wannabeher”
5. “On Call”
6. “So What”
7. “Party’s Over”
8. “Big Stick”
9. “Mary Jane”
10. “Girl’s Girl”
11. “…Unless”
12. “Why Do I Get A Good Feeling”
13. “Buzzkiller”
Muna’s 2026 Tour Dates
05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
05/16 — New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/17 — New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/18 — New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/26 — London, UK @ Heaven
05/27 — London, UK @ Heaven
05/28 — London, UK @ Heaven
Dancing On The Wall is out 5/8 via Saddest Factory Records/Secretly Group. Find more information here.