We’re coming up on four years since Muna released their latest project, the self-titled album from the summer of 2022. At long last, though, they’re coming back, as today (February 10), they announced Dancing On The Wall, a new album.

They’ve also shared the title track, alongside a video. The song is extremely punchy and catchy synth-pop. In a statement, Muna says of the single:

“Dancing On The Wall is possibly our favorite song we’ve made as a band. We think it’s all the best parts of MUNA — it’s coming from a really emotional and lonely place, but the song itself makes us feel powerful and euphoric. It’s written in the moment that the clock strikes midnight at the ball, and you have to give up the fantasy. In this case, it’s the fantasy of loving someone or something that can’t love you back.”

Watch the video above. Below, find the Dancing On The Wall cover art and tracklist, along with Muna’s upcoming tour dates. Also revisit our 2023 cover story with the group.