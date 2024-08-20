As Muna’s Katie Gavin announced last month, she’s giving the solo life a try with a new album, What A Relief. That’s out on October 25, but she graced today (August 20) with a video for the new single “Casual Drug Use,” a The Chicks-inspired number.

Gavin says of the song in a statement:

“This is a song about being young and on bad behavior, and the comfort of having friends by your side. I wrote it in 2016 after a day trip I took with a friend, and so I thought it would be sweet to film the video on a road trip I had planned with my childhood best friend. The different colored potions in the video are meant to be a stand-in for whatever external substance we use to change our internal states.“

Watch the “Casual Drug Use” video above. Some changes to Gavin’s upcoming tour were also just announced, so find her upcoming dates below.