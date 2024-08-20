As Muna’s Katie Gavin announced last month, she’s giving the solo life a try with a new album, What A Relief. That’s out on October 25, but she graced today (August 20) with a video for the new single “Casual Drug Use,” a The Chicks-inspired number.
Gavin says of the song in a statement:
“This is a song about being young and on bad behavior, and the comfort of having friends by your side. I wrote it in 2016 after a day trip I took with a friend, and so I thought it would be sweet to film the video on a road trip I had planned with my childhood best friend. The different colored potions in the video are meant to be a stand-in for whatever external substance we use to change our internal states.“
Watch the “Casual Drug Use” video above. Some changes to Gavin’s upcoming tour were also just announced, so find her upcoming dates below.
Katie Gavin’s 2024 Tour Dates
09/07 — Evanston, IL @ Evanston Folk Festival
09/10 — London, UK @ Rough Trade East ^
09/11 — London, UK @ The Old Church ^+
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #
11/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^ tickets
11/19 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^
11/20 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^
11/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club ^
11/24 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s ^
11/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever ^
11/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever ^
11/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever ^
12/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room ^
12/10 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
12/11 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ^
12/13 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis ^
12/14 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^
12/16 — Toronto, ON @ The Opera House ^
12/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^
^ headline
# supporting Bleachers
+ support from jasmine.4.t.
What A Relief is 10/25 via Saddest Factory Records. Find more information here.