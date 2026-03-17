It’s been a few years since we’ve had a new Muna album, but the drought is about to end as the trio announced Dancing On The Wall, a new album, last month. The shared the title track at the time and now, we have another taste of the album via “So What.”

In a statement, the band says of the song:

“We’re at the point in our career where we’ve been to a lot of fancy parties in beautiful rooms with important people and we know the particular sadness of realizing it doesn’t make you feel better. We’ve learned the hard way that validation is hollow and we actually just want connection. This is a song about going to one of those parties and leaving worse off than when we got there.”

Watch the video above. Below, find the Dancing On The Wall cover art and tracklist, as well as Muna’s upcoming tour dates. Also revisit our 2023 cover story with the band.