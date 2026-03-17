It’s been a few years since we’ve had a new Muna album, but the drought is about to end as the trio announced Dancing On The Wall, a new album, last month. The shared the title track at the time and now, we have another taste of the album via “So What.”
In a statement, the band says of the song:
“We’re at the point in our career where we’ve been to a lot of fancy parties in beautiful rooms with important people and we know the particular sadness of realizing it doesn’t make you feel better. We’ve learned the hard way that validation is hollow and we actually just want connection. This is a song about going to one of those parties and leaving worse off than when we got there.”
Watch the video above. Below, find the Dancing On The Wall cover art and tracklist, as well as Muna’s upcoming tour dates. Also revisit our 2023 cover story with the band.
Muna’s Dancing On The Wall Album Cover Artwork
Muna’s Dancing On The Wall Tracklist
1. “It Gets So Hot”
2. “Dancing On The Wall”
3. “Eastside Girls”
4. “Wannabeher”
5. “On Call”
6. “So What”
7. “Party’s Over”
8. “Big Stick”
9. “Mary Jane”
10. “Girl’s Girl”
11. “…Unless”
12. “Why Do I Get A Good Feeling”
13. “Buzzkiller”
Muna’s 2026 Tour Dates
05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
05/16 — New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/17 — New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/18 — New York, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/26 — London, UK @ Heaven
05/27 — London, UK @ Heaven
05/28 — London, UK @ Heaven
Dancing On The Wall is out 5/8 via Saddest Factory Records/Secretly Group. Find more information here.