Mystikal Was Arrested For First-Degree Rape And False Imprisonment

New Orleans rapper Mystikal, best known for his run of early 2000s hits including Danger “Been So Long),” “Shake Ya Ass,” and “Bouncin’ Back (Bumpin’ Me Against The Wall),” has been arrested for first-degree rape and false imprisonment according to local news. It’s the third time he has been accused of rape; in 2003, he pled guilty to sexually assaulting a hairstylist, spending six years in prison, and registering as a sex offender. Meanwhile, in 2017, he avoided charges of another assault in Shreveport when they were dropped and was released from jail on a $3 million bond.

Among the charges he currently faces are first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property. He was arrested on Sunday and has not posted bail as of press time.

Before his legal troubles began, Mystikal had a moderately successful career as a member of Master P’s No Limit Records, but reached the peak of his success in 2000, when he released Let’s Get Ready on Jive. It was his only album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Neptunes-produced “Shake Ya Ass” became his signature hit. He also featured on Ludacris’ “Move Bitch,” another runaway hit. More recently, he recorded with blog rap favorites like Trinidad James and Lil Dicky in 2016 and went viral for a radio freestyle that was revived last year thanks to some security footage of a man repelling a bear from his backyard.