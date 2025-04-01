Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, April 4
- Anika — Abyss (Sacred Bones)
- Ant — Collection of Sounds: Volume 4 (Rhymesayers)
- Babe Rainbow — Slipper imp and shakaerator (P(doom) Records)
- Black Country, New Road — Forever Howlong (Ninja Tune)
- Bnny — One Million and Three Love Songs (Fire Talk)
- Buffet Lunch — Perfect Hit! (Upset The Rhythm)
- Cameron Knowler — CRK (Cameron Knowler)
- Coffin Prick — Loose Enchantment (Temporal Drift)
- Craig Finn — Always Been (Tamarac Recordings/Thirty Tigers)
- Daniel Kleederman — Another Life (Many Hats Distribution)
- Dirty Projectors and Stargaze — Songs of the Earth (Nonesuch/New Amsterdam)
- DJ Koze — Music Can Hear Us (Pampa Records)
- Djo — The Crux (AWAL)
- duendita — a strong desire to survive (10k)
- Elton John and Brandi Carlile — Who Believes In Angels? (Island EMI Records)
- Fugue State — In the Lurch (Strange Mono)
- Glare — Sunset Funeral (Deathwish Inc./Sunday Drive Records)
- Grace VanderWaal — Childstar (Pulse Records)
- Heaven — Dream Aloud (Telepathic Love Records)
- Hiromi — OUT THERE (Concord)
- Hyldon and Adrian Younge — HYLDON JID023 (Jazz is Dead)
- Jessy J — Terranova (Changi Records)
- L.A. Guns — Leopard Skin (Cleopatra Records)
- L.A. WITCH — DOGGOD (Suicide Squeeze)
- Lawrence Hart — Come In Out of the Rain (Domino)
- Lily Seabird — Trash Mountain (Lame-O Records)
- Linying — Swim, Swim (Nettwerk)
- Malcom Todd — Malcolm Todd (Columbia)
- Maz — NPC EP (Winspear)
- Mekons — Horror (Fire Records)
- Melanie Fiona — Say Yes EP (Public Records/COLTURE/Title 9)
- Miki Berenyi Trio — Tripla (Bella Union)
- Momma — Welcome to the My Blue Sky (Lucky Number)
- Panchiko — Ginkgo (Nettwerk)
- Penelope Trappes — A Requiem (One Little Independent Records)
- Perennial — Perennial ’65 EP (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Death Hilarious (Missing Piece Records)
- Roomer — Leaving It All To Chance (Squama)
- Sarah Mary Chadwick — Take Me To a Bar / What Am I, Gatsby? (Kill Rock Stars)
- Scowl — Are We All Angels (Dead Oceans)
- Simona — Astuta (Pack Records/Create Music Group)
- Sister Ray — Believer (Royal Mountain Records)
- Sleigh Bells — Bunky Becky Birthday Boy (Mom + Pop)
- SYML — Nobody Lives Here (Nettwerk)
- The Waterboys — Life, Death And Dennis Hopper (Sun Label Group)
- Wet — Two Lives (30SF)
- Will Johnson — Diamond City (Keeled Scales)
- Yann Tiersen — Rathlin from a Distance | The Liquid Hour (Mute)
- young friend — motorcycle sound effects (Nettwerk)
Friday, April 11
- Abbey Cone — Greener (Abbey Cone)
- The Album Leaf — Rotations (Nettwerk)
- Bedridden — Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs (Julia’s War Recordings)
- Bjørn Riis — Fimbulvinter (Karisma Records)
- Bon Iver — SABLE, fABLE (Jagjaguwar)
- Bootsy Collins — Album of the Year #1 Funkateer (Bootzilla Records)
- Clutter — Loves You EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
- Daughter of Swords — Alex (Psychic Hotline)
- The Driver Era — Obsession (Kartel Music Group)
- Fancy Hagood — American Spirit: The Last Drag (Fancy Hagood Enterprises)
- fantasy of a broken heart — Chaos Practitioner EP (Dots Per Inch)
- Galactic and Irma Thomas — Audience with the Queen (Tchoup-Zilla Records)
- Gerald Clayton — Ones & Twos (Blue Note)
- Jon Pardi — Honytonk Hollywood (UMG)
- Joni — Things I Left Behind (Hand In Hive)
- Leatherman — Turn You On (This Charming Man Records)
- Lullahush — Ithaca (Future Classic)
- Magnolia Park — VAMP (Epitaph)
- Maria Usbeck — Naturaleza (Cascine)
- The Mars Volta — Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio (Clouds Hill)
- Nell Smith — Anxious (Bella Union)
- Nellie McKay — Hey Guys, Watch This (Omnivore)
- OK Go — And the Adjacent Possible (Paracadute)
- Ribbon Skirt — Bite Down (Mint Records)
- Röyksopp — True Electric (Dog Triumph)
- set dressing — i can’t be alone tonight EP (Fire Talk)
- Sons of Ra — Standard Deviation (Free Electric Sound)
- Spin Doctors — Face Full of Cake (UMG)
- Tapeworms — Grand Voyage (P-VINE)
- Teen Mortgage — Devil Ultrasonic Dream (Roadrunner)
- Trousdale — Growing Pains (Zula Records)
- Valerie June — Owls, Omens, and Oracles (Concord)
Saturday, April 12 (Record Store Day 2025)
Find the full list of Record Store Day 2025 releases here.
Friday, April 18
- A Bigger Mouth — Band Stand (Practise Music)
- Adrian Younge — Something About April III (Linear Labs)
- Beirut — A Study of Losses (Pompeii Recording Co)
- The Convenience — Like Cartoon Vampires (Winspear)
- Cumulus — We’ve Got It All (Share It Music)
- Divide and Dissolve — Insatiable (Bella Union)
- Domino Kirke — The Most Familiar Star (Many Hats Distribution)
- Iron Lung — Adapting // Crawling (Iron Lung Records)
- JP Saxe — Articulate Excuses (Arista Records)
- Julien Baker & Torres — Send a Prayer My Way (Matador)
- Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto — Electric War (Easy Eye Sound)
- Lostboycrow — The Sound of God Laughing (Nettwerk)
- Mayday Parade — Sweet (Many Hats)
- Melvins 1983 — Thunderball (Ipecac Recordings)
- MIEN — MIIEN (Fuzz Club)
- Neil Young — Coastal: The Soundtrack (Reprise)
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — Live at The Capitol Theatre (No Coincidence Records)
- Quade — The Foel Tower (AD 93)
- quickly, quickly — I Heard That Noise (Ghostly International)
- Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson — What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow (Nonesuch)
- Rocket — Versions of You EP (Transgressive)
- Scrounge — Almost Like You Could (Ba Da Bing!)
- Soft Play — Heavier Jelly (Heavy Jelly)
- Superheaven — Superheaven (Blue Grape Music)
- Tunde Adebimpe — Thee Black Boltz (Sub Pop)
- Taylor Rae — The Void (Missing Piece Records)
Friday, April 25
- Beach Bunny — Tunnel Vision (AWAL)
- Bells Larsen — Blurring Time (Royal Mountain Records)
- Big Wett — Risk It (Play It Again Sam)
- Billy Idol — Dream Into It (Dark Horse Records/BMG)
- Cloth — Pink Silence (Rock Action)
- Coco Jones — Why Not More? (Def Jam)
- Cosmic Cathedral — Deep Water (InsideOutMusic)
- d4vd — Withered (Darkroom/Interscope)
- DeathbyRomy– Hollywood Forever (DeathbyRomy)
- Deerhoof — Noble and Godlike in Ruin (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Eliana Glass — E (Shelter Press)
- Emma-Jean Thackray — Weirdo (Brownswood Recordings)
- Femi Kuti — Journey Through Life (Partisan Records)
- Fib — Heavy Lifting (Julia’s War Recordings)
- Fly Anakin — (The) Forever Dream (Lex Records)
- Ghost — Skeletá (Loma Vista)
- The Golden Dregs — Godspeed (End Of The Road)
- Hannah Rose Platt — Fragile Creatures (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- H.E.A.T — Welcome to the Future (earMUSIC)
- JakoJako — Tết 41 (Mute)
- Jawdropped — Just Fantasy EP (Fire Talk)
- Jeff Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra — Still Blooming (Decca)
- Jensen McRae — I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! (Dead Oceans)
- Joan Osborne — Dylanology Live (Megaforce)
- Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen — The Bywater Sessions (FHQ Records)
- Ledisi — The Crown (Listen Back Entertainment)
- Luke Titus — From What Was Will Grow A Flower (Sooper Records)
- Lyn Lapid — Buzzkill (Mercury Records)
- Luke Spiller — Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine (Big Machine)
- Maria Somerville — Luster (4AD)
- Monk — Dark Side of the Mind EP (Dine Alone Music)
- The Moonlandingz — No Rocket Required (Transgressive)
- The Opheilas — Spring Grove (Get Better Records)
- Patrick Wolf — Crying the Neck (Apport)
- Prima Queen — The Prize (Submarine Cat Records)
- Rodeo Boys — Junior (Don Giovanni Records)
- Roi Turbo — Bazooka EP (Maison Records)
- Salami Rose Joe Louis — Lorings (Brainfeeder)
- Samantha Fish — Paper Doll (Rounder Records)
- Samia — Bloodless (Grand Jury Music)
- Self Esteem — A Complicated Woman (Universal)
- Slow Leaves — In Solitude, For Company (Birthday Cake Records)
- Soft Loft — Modern Roses EP ([PIAS])
- Smokey Robinson — What The World Needs Now (Gaither Music Group)
- Stereophonics — ‘Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait’ (The Stereophonics Limited)
- Sumac and Moor Mother — The Film (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Sunflower Bean — Mortal Primetime (Lucky Number)
- Tennis — Face Down in the Garden (Mutually Detrimental)
- Tucker Wetmore — What Not To (Back Blocks Music)
- Um, Jennifer? — Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark (Final Girl Records)
- Uwade — Florilegium (Ehiose Records)
- Vendredi sur Mer — Malabar Princess (A+LSO)
- Viagra Boys — Viagr Aboys (Shrimptech Enterprises)
- William Tyler — Time Indefinite (Psychic Hotline)
- Willie Nelson — Oh What A Beautiful World (Legacy)
- Wishy — Planet Popstar EP (Winspear)