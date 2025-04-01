newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 4

  • Anika — Abyss (Sacred Bones)
  • Ant — Collection of Sounds: Volume 4 (Rhymesayers)
  • Babe Rainbow — Slipper imp and shakaerator (P(doom) Records)
  • Black Country, New Road — Forever Howlong (Ninja Tune)
  • Bnny — One Million and Three Love Songs (Fire Talk)
  • Buffet Lunch — Perfect Hit! (Upset The Rhythm)
  • Cameron Knowler — CRK (Cameron Knowler)
  • Coffin Prick — Loose Enchantment (Temporal Drift)
  • Craig Finn — Always Been (Tamarac Recordings/Thirty Tigers)
  • Daniel Kleederman — Another Life (Many Hats Distribution)
  • Dirty Projectors and Stargaze — Songs of the Earth (Nonesuch/New Amsterdam)
  • DJ Koze — Music Can Hear Us (Pampa Records)
  • Djo — The Crux (AWAL)
  • duendita — a strong desire to survive (10k)
  • Elton John and Brandi Carlile — Who Believes In Angels? (Island EMI Records)
  • Fugue State — In the Lurch (Strange Mono)
  • Glare — Sunset Funeral (Deathwish Inc./Sunday Drive Records)
  • Grace VanderWaal — Childstar (Pulse Records)
  • Heaven — Dream Aloud (Telepathic Love Records)
  • Hiromi — OUT THERE (Concord)
  • Hyldon and Adrian Younge — HYLDON JID023 (Jazz is Dead)
  • Jessy J — Terranova (Changi Records)
  • L.A. Guns — Leopard Skin (Cleopatra Records)
  • L.A. WITCH — DOGGOD (Suicide Squeeze)
  • Lawrence Hart — Come In Out of the Rain (Domino)
  • Lily Seabird — Trash Mountain (Lame-O Records)
  • Linying — Swim, Swim (Nettwerk)
  • Malcom Todd — Malcolm Todd (Columbia)
  • Maz — NPC EP (Winspear)
  • Mekons — Horror (Fire Records)
  • Melanie Fiona — Say Yes EP (Public Records/COLTURE/Title 9)
  • Miki Berenyi Trio — Tripla (Bella Union)
  • Momma — Welcome to the My Blue Sky (Lucky Number)
  • Panchiko — Ginkgo (Nettwerk)
  • Penelope Trappes — A Requiem (One Little Independent Records)
  • Perennial — Perennial ’65 EP (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs — Death Hilarious (Missing Piece Records)
  • Roomer — Leaving It All To Chance (Squama)
  • Sarah Mary Chadwick — Take Me To a Bar / What Am I, Gatsby? (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Scowl — Are We All Angels (Dead Oceans)
  • Simona — Astuta (Pack Records/Create Music Group)
  • Sister Ray — Believer (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Sleigh Bells — Bunky Becky Birthday Boy (Mom + Pop)
  • SYML — Nobody Lives Here (Nettwerk)
  • The Waterboys — Life, Death And Dennis Hopper (Sun Label Group)
  • Wet — Two Lives (30SF)
  • Will Johnson — Diamond City (Keeled Scales)
  • Yann Tiersen — Rathlin from a Distance | The Liquid Hour (Mute)
  • young friend — motorcycle sound effects (Nettwerk)

Friday, April 11

  • Abbey Cone — Greener (Abbey Cone)
  • The Album Leaf — Rotations (Nettwerk)
  • Bedridden — Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs (Julia’s War Recordings)
  • Bjørn Riis — Fimbulvinter (Karisma Records)
  • Bon Iver — SABLE, fABLE (Jagjaguwar)
  • Bootsy Collins — Album of the Year #1 Funkateer (Bootzilla Records)
  • Clutter — Loves You EP (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • Daughter of Swords — Alex (Psychic Hotline)
  • The Driver Era — Obsession (Kartel Music Group)
  • Fancy Hagood — American Spirit: The Last Drag (Fancy Hagood Enterprises)
  • fantasy of a broken heart — Chaos Practitioner EP (Dots Per Inch)
  • Galactic and Irma Thomas — Audience with the Queen (Tchoup-Zilla Records)
  • Gerald Clayton — Ones & Twos (Blue Note)
  • Jon Pardi — Honytonk Hollywood (UMG)
  • Joni — Things I Left Behind (Hand In Hive)
  • Leatherman — Turn You On (This Charming Man Records)
  • Lullahush — Ithaca (Future Classic)
  • Magnolia Park — VAMP (Epitaph)
  • Maria Usbeck — Naturaleza (Cascine)
  • The Mars Volta — Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio (Clouds Hill)
  • Nell Smith — Anxious (Bella Union)
  • Nellie McKay — Hey Guys, Watch This (Omnivore)
  • OK Go — And the Adjacent Possible (Paracadute)
  • Ribbon Skirt — Bite Down (Mint Records)
  • Röyksopp — True Electric (Dog Triumph)
  • set dressing — i can’t be alone tonight EP (Fire Talk)
  • Sons of Ra — Standard Deviation (Free Electric Sound)
  • Spin Doctors — Face Full of Cake (UMG)
  • Tapeworms — Grand Voyage (P-VINE)
  • Teen Mortgage — Devil Ultrasonic Dream (Roadrunner)
  • Trousdale — Growing Pains (Zula Records)
  • Valerie June — Owls, Omens, and Oracles (Concord)

Saturday, April 12 (Record Store Day 2025)

Find the full list of Record Store Day 2025 releases here.

Friday, April 18

  • A Bigger Mouth — Band Stand (Practise Music)
  • Adrian Younge — Something About April III (Linear Labs)
  • Beirut — A Study of Losses (Pompeii Recording Co)
  • The Convenience — Like Cartoon Vampires (Winspear)
  • Cumulus — We’ve Got It All (Share It Music)
  • Divide and Dissolve — Insatiable (Bella Union)
  • Domino Kirke — The Most Familiar Star (Many Hats Distribution)
  • Iron Lung — Adapting // Crawling (Iron Lung Records)
  • JP Saxe — Articulate Excuses (Arista Records)
  • Julien Baker & Torres — Send a Prayer My Way (Matador)
  • Little Barrie & Malcolm Catto — Electric War (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Lostboycrow — The Sound of God Laughing (Nettwerk)
  • Mayday Parade — Sweet (Many Hats)
  • Melvins 1983 — Thunderball (Ipecac Recordings)
  • MIEN — MIIEN (Fuzz Club)
  • Neil Young — Coastal: The Soundtrack (Reprise)
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — Live at The Capitol Theatre (No Coincidence Records)
  • Quade — The Foel Tower (AD 93)
  • quickly, quickly — I Heard That Noise (Ghostly International)
  • Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson — What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow (Nonesuch)
  • Rocket — Versions of You EP (Transgressive)
  • Scrounge — Almost Like You Could (Ba Da Bing!)
  • Soft Play — Heavier Jelly (Heavy Jelly)
  • Superheaven — Superheaven (Blue Grape Music)
  • Tunde Adebimpe — Thee Black Boltz (Sub Pop)
  • Taylor Rae — The Void (Missing Piece Records)

Friday, April 25

  • Beach Bunny — Tunnel Vision (AWAL)
  • Bells Larsen — Blurring Time (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Big Wett — Risk It (Play It Again Sam)
  • Billy Idol — Dream Into It (Dark Horse Records/BMG)
  • Cloth — Pink Silence (Rock Action)
  • Coco Jones — Why Not More? (Def Jam)
  • Cosmic Cathedral — Deep Water (InsideOutMusic)
  • d4vd — Withered (Darkroom/Interscope)
  • DeathbyRomy– Hollywood Forever (DeathbyRomy)
  • Deerhoof — Noble and Godlike in Ruin (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Eliana Glass — E (Shelter Press)
  • Emma-Jean Thackray — Weirdo (Brownswood Recordings)
  • Femi Kuti — Journey Through Life (Partisan Records)
  • Fib — Heavy Lifting (Julia’s War Recordings)
  • Fly Anakin — (The) Forever Dream (Lex Records)
  • Ghost — Skeletá (Loma Vista)
  • The Golden Dregs — Godspeed (End Of The Road)
  • Hannah Rose Platt — Fragile Creatures (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • H.E.A.T — Welcome to the Future (earMUSIC)
  • JakoJako — Tết 41 (Mute)
  • Jawdropped — Just Fantasy EP (Fire Talk)
  • Jeff Goldblum And The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra — Still Blooming (Decca)
  • Jensen McRae — I Don’t Know How But They Found Me! (Dead Oceans)
  • Joan Osborne — Dylanology Live (Megaforce)
  • Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen — The Bywater Sessions (FHQ Records)
  • Ledisi — The Crown (Listen Back Entertainment)
  • Luke Titus — From What Was Will Grow A Flower (Sooper Records)
  • Lyn Lapid — Buzzkill (Mercury Records)
  • Luke Spiller — Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine (Big Machine)
  • Maria Somerville — Luster (4AD)
  • Monk — Dark Side of the Mind EP (Dine Alone Music)
  • The Moonlandingz — No Rocket Required (Transgressive)
  • The Opheilas — Spring Grove (Get Better Records)
  • Patrick Wolf — Crying the Neck (Apport)
  • Prima Queen — The Prize (Submarine Cat Records)
  • Rodeo Boys — Junior (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Roi Turbo — Bazooka EP (Maison Records)
  • Salami Rose Joe Louis — Lorings (Brainfeeder)
  • Samantha Fish — Paper Doll (Rounder Records)
  • Samia — Bloodless (Grand Jury Music)
  • Self Esteem — A Complicated Woman (Universal)
  • Slow Leaves — In Solitude, For Company (Birthday Cake Records)
  • Soft Loft — Modern Roses EP ([PIAS])
  • Smokey Robinson — What The World Needs Now (Gaither Music Group)
  • Stereophonics — ‘Make ’em Laugh, Make ’em Cry, Make ’em Wait’ (The Stereophonics Limited)
  • Sumac and Moor Mother — The Film (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Sunflower Bean — Mortal Primetime (Lucky Number)
  • Tennis — Face Down in the Garden (Mutually Detrimental)
  • Tucker Wetmore — What Not To (Back Blocks Music)
  • Um, Jennifer? — Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark (Final Girl Records)
  • Uwade — Florilegium (Ehiose Records)
  • Vendredi sur Mer — Malabar Princess (A+LSO)
  • Viagra Boys — Viagr Aboys (Shrimptech Enterprises)
  • William Tyler — Time Indefinite (Psychic Hotline)
  • Willie Nelson — Oh What A Beautiful World (Legacy)
  • Wishy — Planet Popstar EP (Winspear)
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors