Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, January 6
- Anti-Flag — Lies They Tell Out Children (Spinefarm Records)
- Iggy Pop — Every Loser (Gold Tooth Records)
- Kathleen — Live From Highland Park EP (Warner Records)
Friday, January 13
- Banners — I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not EP (Nettwerk)
- Billy Nomates — CACTI (Invada Records)
- Circa Waves — Never Going Under (Lower Third/[PIAS])
- Crooks & Nannies — No Fun EP (Grand Jury Music)
- feeble little horse — Hayday (Julia’s War Recordings)
- James Yorkston, Nina Persson, And The Second Hand Orchestra – The Great White Sea Eagle (Domino)
- Joesef — Permanent Damage (AWAL)
- Joshua Radin — though the world will tell me so, volume one EP (Nettwerk)
- Juni Habel — Carvings (Ba Da Bing)
- Leila Moss — Internal Working Model (Bella Union)
- Margo Price — Strays (Loma Vista Recordings)
- MOLLY — Picturesque (Sonic Cathedral)
- Rozi Plain — PRIZE (Memphis Industries)
- The Subways — Uncertain Joys (Alcopop! Records)
- Velvet Negroni — Bulli (4AD)
- Ville Vale — Neon Noir (MG/Spinefarm)
Friday, January 20
- abracadabra — shapes & colors (Melodic)
- The Bad Ends — The Power And The Glory (New West Records)
- Beauty Pill — Blue Period (Ernest Jenning Record Co)
- Brainiac — Predator Nominate EP (Touch & Go Records)
- The C.I.A.– Surgery Channel (In The Red)
- Celestial Wizard — Winds Of The Cosmos (Scarlet Records)
- Dave Rowntree — Radio Songs (Cooking Vinyl)
- Fran — Leaving (Fire Talk Records)
- Glyders — Maria’s Hunt (Redeye)
- Guided By Voices — La La Land (GBV Inc Records)
- Half Life — Like A Jungle (Club Inferno)
- J.T. IV — The Future (Drag City)
- Jadu Heart — Derealised (VLF Records)
- John Cale — Mercy (Double Six Records)
- Kali Malone — Does Spring Hide Its Joy (Ideologic Organ)
- Ladytron — City Of Angels (Cooking Vinyl)
- Lukas Graham — 4 (The Pink Album) (Warner Records)
- Måneskin — Rush! (Epic Records)
- The MOSS — Insomnia EP (S-Curve/Hollywood Records)
- The Murder Capital — Gigi’s Recovery (Human Season Records)
- New Found Glory — Make The Most Of It (Revelation Records)
- Oddisee — To What End (Outer Note Label)
- Siv Jakobsen — Gardening (The Nordic Mellow)
- Spice World — There’s No I In Spice World (Virgin)
- We Are Scientists — Lobes (Masterswan Recordings)
Friday, January 27
- The Arcs — Electrophonic Chronic (Easy Eye Sound)
- Ava Max — Diamonds & Dancefloors (Atlantic Records)
- Dhafer Youssef — Streets Of Minarets (Back Beat Edition)
- Electric Mob — 2 Make U Cry & Dance (Frontiers Music S.r.l)
- Elle King — Come Get Your Wife (Sony Music Nashville)
- Fucked Up — One Day (Merge)
- H.C. McEntire — Every Acre (Merge)
- Half Gringa — Ancestral Home EP (self-released)
- Heavy Blanket — Moon Is (Redeye)
- Joe Henry — All The Eye Can See (Earmusic)
- Jonah Yano — Portrait Of A Dog (Innovative Leisure)
- khai dreams — Absolute Heartbreak (AWAL Recordings)
- Kimbra — A Reckoning (Inertia Music)
- King Tuff — Smalltown Stardust (Sub Pop)
- Meg Baird — Furling (Drag City)
- The Mother Hips — When We Disappear (Blue Rose Music)
- Oozing Wound — We Cater To Cowards (Thrill Jockey)
- Quinn XCII — The People’s Champ (Republic Records)
- R. Ring — War Poems, We Rested (Don Giovanni Records)
- Sam Smith — Gloria (Capitol Records)
- Samia — Honey (Grand Jury Music)
- SG Lewis — AudioLust & HigherLove (EMI Records/Virgin Music Australia.)
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION EP (BigHit Music))
- Tor Lundvall — There Must Be Someone (Dais Records)
- Tyler Hubbard — Tyler Hubbard (EMI Nashville)
- White Reaper — Asking for A Ride (Elektra)
- Widows Gold — Love Drops (Missing Piece Records/Communion)
- You Me At Six — Truth Decay (Rise Records)
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.