All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2023

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, January 6

  • Anti-Flag — Lies They Tell Out Children (Spinefarm Records)
  • Iggy Pop — Every Loser (Gold Tooth Records)
  • Kathleen — Live From Highland Park EP (Warner Records)

Friday, January 13

  • Banners — I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not EP (Nettwerk)
  • Billy Nomates — CACTI (Invada Records)
  • Circa Waves — Never Going Under (Lower Third/[PIAS])
  • Crooks & Nannies — No Fun EP (Grand Jury Music)
  • feeble little horse — Hayday (Julia’s War Recordings)
  • James Yorkston, Nina Persson, And The Second Hand Orchestra – The Great White Sea Eagle (Domino)
  • Joesef — Permanent Damage (AWAL)
  • Joshua Radin — though the world will tell me so, volume one EP (Nettwerk)
  • Juni Habel — Carvings (Ba Da Bing)
  • Leila Moss — Internal Working Model (Bella Union)
  • Margo Price — Strays (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • MOLLY — Picturesque (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Rozi Plain — PRIZE (Memphis Industries)
  • The Subways — Uncertain Joys (Alcopop! Records)
  • Velvet Negroni — Bulli (4AD)
  • Ville Vale — Neon Noir (MG/Spinefarm)

Friday, January 20

  • abracadabra — shapes & colors (Melodic)
  • The Bad Ends — The Power And The Glory (New West Records)
  • Beauty Pill — Blue Period (Ernest Jenning Record Co)
  • Brainiac — Predator Nominate EP (Touch & Go Records)
  • The C.I.A.– Surgery Channel (In The Red)
  • Celestial Wizard — Winds Of The Cosmos (Scarlet Records)
  • Dave Rowntree — Radio Songs (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Fran — Leaving (Fire Talk Records)
  • Glyders — Maria’s Hunt (Redeye)
  • Guided By Voices — La La Land (GBV Inc Records)
  • Half Life — Like A Jungle (Club Inferno)
  • J.T. IV — The Future (Drag City)
  • Jadu Heart — Derealised (VLF Records)
  • John Cale — Mercy (Double Six Records)
  • Kali Malone — Does Spring Hide Its Joy (Ideologic Organ)
  • Ladytron — City Of Angels (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Lukas Graham — 4 (The Pink Album) (Warner Records)
  • Måneskin — Rush! (Epic Records)
  • The MOSS — Insomnia EP (S-Curve/Hollywood Records)
  • The Murder Capital — Gigi’s Recovery (Human Season Records)
  • New Found Glory — Make The Most Of It (Revelation Records)
  • Oddisee — To What End (Outer Note Label)
  • Siv Jakobsen — Gardening (The Nordic Mellow)
  • Spice World — There’s No I In Spice World (Virgin)
  • We Are Scientists — Lobes (Masterswan Recordings)

Friday, January 27

  • The Arcs — Electrophonic Chronic (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Ava Max — Diamonds & Dancefloors (Atlantic Records)
  • Dhafer Youssef — Streets Of Minarets (Back Beat Edition)
  • Electric Mob — 2 Make U Cry & Dance (Frontiers Music S.r.l)
  • Elle King — Come Get Your Wife (Sony Music Nashville)
  • Fucked Up — One Day (Merge)
  • H.C. McEntire — Every Acre (Merge)
  • Half Gringa — Ancestral Home EP (self-released)
  • Heavy Blanket — Moon Is (Redeye)
  • Joe Henry — All The Eye Can See (Earmusic)
  • Jonah Yano — Portrait Of A Dog (Innovative Leisure)
  • khai dreams — Absolute Heartbreak (AWAL Recordings)
  • Kimbra — A Reckoning (Inertia Music)
  • King Tuff — Smalltown Stardust (Sub Pop)
  • Meg Baird — Furling (Drag City)
  • The Mother Hips — When We Disappear (Blue Rose Music)
  • Oozing Wound — We Cater To Cowards (Thrill Jockey)
  • Quinn XCII — The People’s Champ (Republic Records)
  • R. Ring — War Poems, We Rested (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Sam Smith — Gloria (Capitol Records)
  • Samia — Honey (Grand Jury Music)
  • SG Lewis — AudioLust & HigherLove (EMI Records/Virgin Music Australia.)
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION EP (BigHit Music))
  • Tor Lundvall — There Must Be Someone (Dais Records)
  • Tyler Hubbard — Tyler Hubbard (EMI Nashville)
  • White Reaper — Asking for A Ride (Elektra)
  • Widows Gold — Love Drops (Missing Piece Records/Communion)
  • You Me At Six — Truth Decay (Rise Records)

