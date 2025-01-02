newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Sunday, January 5

  • Bad Bunny — Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Rimas Entertainment)

Wednesday, January 8

  • Ethel Cain — Perverts (Daughters of Cain)

Friday, January 10

  • Ellis King — Better Luck EP (Nettwerk)
  • Franz Ferdinand — The Human Fear (Domino)
  • Lambrini Girls — Who Let The Dogs Out (City Slang)
  • Mon Rovîa — Act 4: Atonement EP (Nettwerk)
  • Moonchild Sanelly — Full Moon (Transgressive)
  • Ringo Starr — Look Up (UMG)
  • Tremonti — The End Will Show Us How (Napalm)
  • Wyatt E. — zamāru ultu qereb ziqquratu Part 1 (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • zzzahara — Spiral Your Way Out (Lex Records)

Friday, January 17

  • Blood Lemon — Petite Deaths EP (Moon Ruins)
  • David Gray — Dear Life (Laugh A Minute Records)
  • chlothegod — I Feel Different Every Day EP (EQT Recordings)
  • Delights — If Heaven Looks A Little Like This (Modern Sky UK)
  • Delivery — Force Majeure (Heavenly Recordings)
  • DUNES — Land of the Blind (Ripple Music)
  • Ela Minus — DIA (Domino)
  • Flora Hibberd — Swirl (22TWENTY)
  • Geowulf — The Child (Nettwerk)
  • Godzillionaire — Diminishing Returns (Ripple Music)
  • jasmine.4.t — You Are the Morning (Saddest Factory Records)
  • Kele — The Singing Winds Pt. 3 (Kola)
  • lots of hands — into a pretty room (Fire Talk)
  • Mac Miller — Balloonerism (Warner)
  • Milk & Bone — Baby Dreamer EP (Nettwerk)
  • Pastel — Souls in Motion (Spirit Of Spike Island)
  • Pigeon Pit — Crazy Arms (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • Rebecca Black — Salvation (Rebecca Black)
  • Rose Gray — Louder, Please (Play It Again Sam)
  • Rufus Wainwright — Dream Requiem (Warner Classics)
  • Son Lux — Risk of Make Believe EP (City Slang)
  • Songhoy Blues — Héritage (Transgressive)
  • Sophie Jamieson — I still want to share (Bella Union)
  • Victoria Canal — Slowly, It Dawns (Victoria Canal)
  • Wafia — Promised Land (Nettwerk)
  • The Weather Station — Humanhood (Fat Possum Records)
  • Willow Avalon — Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell (Atlantic)
  • Zora — BELLAdonna (Get Better Records)

Friday, January 24

  • Anna B Savage — You and i are Earth (City Slang)
  • Benjamin Booker — Lower (Fire Next Time Records)
  • Blue Violet — Faux Animaux (Me & My Records)
  • Central Cee — Can’t Rush Greatness (Columbia)
  • Dax Riggs — 7 Songs For Spiders (Fat Possum)
  • DITZ — Never Exhale (DITZ)
  • Drew & Ellie Holcomb — Memory Bank (Magnolia Music)
  • Eric Clapton — Meanwhile (EPC Enterprises)
  • FKA twigs — Eusexua (Young)
  • flipturn — Burnout Days (Dualtone)
  • Ghais Guevara — Goyard Ibn Said (Fat Possum Records)
  • High. — Come Back Down EP (Kanine Records)
  • Jeannie Piersol — The Nest (High Moon Records)
  • Kane Brown — The High Road (Sony Music)
  • Kathryn Mohr — Waiting Room (2654283 Records)
  • Larkin Poe — Bloom (Trick-Woo)
  • Lucero — Lucero Unplugged (Liberty & Lament)
  • Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, and Karine Polwart — Looking For The Thread (Lambent Light Records)
  • Mogwai — The Bad Fire (Temporary Residence)
  • Open Head — What Is Success (Wharf Cat)
  • Pet Needs — Kind of Acoustic (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Rose City Band — Sol Y Sombra (Thrill Jockey)
  • Sam Amidon — Salt River (River Lea Recordings)
  • Teddy Swims — I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) (Warner Records)
  • Thin Lizzy — Acoustic Sessions (Universal Music)
  • Tunng — Love You All Over Again (Full Time Hobby)
  • The Veils — Asphodels (V2 Benelux)
  • The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow (XO Records/Republic)

Friday, January 31

  • Bonnie “Prince” Billy — The Purple Bird (No Quarter)
  • Brooke Combe — Dancing at the Edge of the World (Modern Sky UK)
  • Canty — Dim Binge (Full Time Hobby)
  • Circa Waves — Death & Love Pt. 1 (Lower Third)
  • Damon Locks — List of Demands (International Anthem)
  • Eddie Chacon — Lay Low (Stones Throw Records)
  • Eterna — Debunker (section1)
  • Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains — Âge Fleuve (InFiné)
  • horsegiirL — v.i.p — very important pony EP (Three Six Zero Recordings)
  • Jaye Jayle — After Alter (Pelagic Records)
  • Johnny Lloyd — Punchline (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Last Train — III (Last Train Productions)
  • Lilly Hiatt — Forever (New West Records)
  • L.S. Dunes — Violet (Fantasy Records)
  • Maribou State — Hallucinating Love (Ninja Tune)
  • moe. — Circle of Giants (Fatboy Records)
  • N NAO — Nouveau Langage (Mothland)
  • Penny & Sparrow — Lefty (I Love You)
  • Pentire — Love on TV EP (Pentire)
  • Pink Chameleons — Harmony (Soliti)
  • Prison — Downstate (Drag City)
  • Robert Ascroft — Echo Still Remains (Hand Drawn Dracula)
  • Rumer — In Session (Rumer/Ciancia Management)
  • Tyga — NSFW (Last Kings Music/EMPIRE)
