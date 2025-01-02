Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in January. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Sunday, January 5
- Bad Bunny — Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Rimas Entertainment)
Wednesday, January 8
- Ethel Cain — Perverts (Daughters of Cain)
Friday, January 10
- Ellis King — Better Luck EP (Nettwerk)
- Franz Ferdinand — The Human Fear (Domino)
- Lambrini Girls — Who Let The Dogs Out (City Slang)
- Mon Rovîa — Act 4: Atonement EP (Nettwerk)
- Moonchild Sanelly — Full Moon (Transgressive)
- Ringo Starr — Look Up (UMG)
- Tremonti — The End Will Show Us How (Napalm)
- Wyatt E. — zamāru ultu qereb ziqquratu Part 1 (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- zzzahara — Spiral Your Way Out (Lex Records)
Friday, January 17
- Blood Lemon — Petite Deaths EP (Moon Ruins)
- David Gray — Dear Life (Laugh A Minute Records)
- chlothegod — I Feel Different Every Day EP (EQT Recordings)
- Delights — If Heaven Looks A Little Like This (Modern Sky UK)
- Delivery — Force Majeure (Heavenly Recordings)
- DUNES — Land of the Blind (Ripple Music)
- Ela Minus — DIA (Domino)
- Flora Hibberd — Swirl (22TWENTY)
- Geowulf — The Child (Nettwerk)
- Godzillionaire — Diminishing Returns (Ripple Music)
- jasmine.4.t — You Are the Morning (Saddest Factory Records)
- Kele — The Singing Winds Pt. 3 (Kola)
- lots of hands — into a pretty room (Fire Talk)
- Mac Miller — Balloonerism (Warner)
- Milk & Bone — Baby Dreamer EP (Nettwerk)
- Pastel — Souls in Motion (Spirit Of Spike Island)
- Pigeon Pit — Crazy Arms (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- Rebecca Black — Salvation (Rebecca Black)
- Rose Gray — Louder, Please (Play It Again Sam)
- Rufus Wainwright — Dream Requiem (Warner Classics)
- Son Lux — Risk of Make Believe EP (City Slang)
- Songhoy Blues — Héritage (Transgressive)
- Sophie Jamieson — I still want to share (Bella Union)
- Victoria Canal — Slowly, It Dawns (Victoria Canal)
- Wafia — Promised Land (Nettwerk)
- The Weather Station — Humanhood (Fat Possum Records)
- Willow Avalon — Southern Belle Raisin’ Hell (Atlantic)
- Zora — BELLAdonna (Get Better Records)
Friday, January 24
- Anna B Savage — You and i are Earth (City Slang)
- Benjamin Booker — Lower (Fire Next Time Records)
- Blue Violet — Faux Animaux (Me & My Records)
- Central Cee — Can’t Rush Greatness (Columbia)
- Dax Riggs — 7 Songs For Spiders (Fat Possum)
- DITZ — Never Exhale (DITZ)
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb — Memory Bank (Magnolia Music)
- Eric Clapton — Meanwhile (EPC Enterprises)
- FKA twigs — Eusexua (Young)
- flipturn — Burnout Days (Dualtone)
- Ghais Guevara — Goyard Ibn Said (Fat Possum Records)
- High. — Come Back Down EP (Kanine Records)
- Jeannie Piersol — The Nest (High Moon Records)
- Kane Brown — The High Road (Sony Music)
- Kathryn Mohr — Waiting Room (2654283 Records)
- Larkin Poe — Bloom (Trick-Woo)
- Lucero — Lucero Unplugged (Liberty & Lament)
- Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, and Karine Polwart — Looking For The Thread (Lambent Light Records)
- Mogwai — The Bad Fire (Temporary Residence)
- Open Head — What Is Success (Wharf Cat)
- Pet Needs — Kind of Acoustic (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Rose City Band — Sol Y Sombra (Thrill Jockey)
- Sam Amidon — Salt River (River Lea Recordings)
- Teddy Swims — I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) (Warner Records)
- Thin Lizzy — Acoustic Sessions (Universal Music)
- Tunng — Love You All Over Again (Full Time Hobby)
- The Veils — Asphodels (V2 Benelux)
- The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow (XO Records/Republic)
Friday, January 31
- Bonnie “Prince” Billy — The Purple Bird (No Quarter)
- Brooke Combe — Dancing at the Edge of the World (Modern Sky UK)
- Canty — Dim Binge (Full Time Hobby)
- Circa Waves — Death & Love Pt. 1 (Lower Third)
- Damon Locks — List of Demands (International Anthem)
- Eddie Chacon — Lay Low (Stones Throw Records)
- Eterna — Debunker (section1)
- Frànçois & the Atlas Mountains — Âge Fleuve (InFiné)
- horsegiirL — v.i.p — very important pony EP (Three Six Zero Recordings)
- Jaye Jayle — After Alter (Pelagic Records)
- Johnny Lloyd — Punchline (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Last Train — III (Last Train Productions)
- Lilly Hiatt — Forever (New West Records)
- L.S. Dunes — Violet (Fantasy Records)
- Maribou State — Hallucinating Love (Ninja Tune)
- moe. — Circle of Giants (Fatboy Records)
- N NAO — Nouveau Langage (Mothland)
- Penny & Sparrow — Lefty (I Love You)
- Pentire — Love on TV EP (Pentire)
- Pink Chameleons — Harmony (Soliti)
- Prison — Downstate (Drag City)
- Robert Ascroft — Echo Still Remains (Hand Drawn Dracula)
- Rumer — In Session (Rumer/Ciancia Management)
- Tyga — NSFW (Last Kings Music/EMPIRE)