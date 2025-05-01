Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, May 2
- Andy Bell — Ten Crowns (Crown Recordings Limited)
- Black Honey Cult — Black Honey Cult (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Blondshell — If You Asked for a Picture (Partisan Records)
- Briston Maroney — JIMMY (Atlantic)
- Car Seat Headrest — The Scholars (Matador Records)
- Carriers — Every Time I Feel Afraid (Brassland)
- Clem Snide — Oh Smokey (Cloverdale Records)
- Club Night — Joy Coming Down (Tiny Engines)
- Eric Church — Evangeline vs. The Machine (UMG)
- Esther Rose — Want (New West Records)
- The Flower Kings — LOVE (InsideOutMusic)
- Gentle Giant — Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience (Chrysalis)
- Hardy — Country! EP (Big Loud Records)
- James Krivchenia — Performing Belief (Planet Mu)
- Josh Groban — Gems (Reprise)
- Key Glock — Glockaveli (Republic)
- Lael Neale — Altogether Stranger (Sub Pop Records)
- Låpsley — I’m a Hurricane and I’m a Woman in Love (Her Own Recordings)
- Lights — A6 (Virgin)
- Lucius — Lucius (Fantasy Records)
- Maddie & Tae — Love & Light (UMG)
- Mei Semones — Animaru (Bayonet Records)
- Model/Actriz — Pirouette (True Panther)
- Nightfall — Children of Eve (Season of Mist)
- OMB Peezy & FBLManny — OverKrash (Overkill Entertainment/FBL Entertainment/Blac Noize!/ Hitmaker Music Group)
- Personality Cult — Dilated (Dirtnap Records)
- Pet Symmetry — Big Symmetry (Storm Chasers LTD/Asian Man Records)
- Puddle of Mudd — Kiss the Machine (Pavement Entertainment)
- Pup — Who Will Look After The Dogs? (Rise Records)
- Pyramids — Pythagoras (The Flenser)
- RÜFÜS DU SOL — Inhale / Exhale Remixed (Reprise Records)
- Sally Potter — ANATOMY (Bella Union)
- Samantha Crain — Gumshoe (Real Kind Records)
- Sextile — yes, please. (Sacred Bones Records)
- Suzanne Vega — Flying With Angels (Cooking Vinyl)
- Teether and Kuya Neil — YEARN IV (Chapter Music)
- Yung Lean — Jonatan (AWAL)
- Yusuf / Cat Stevens — Saturnight: Live From Tokyo (Cat-O-Log Records)
Friday, May 9
- Adult Mom — Natural Causes (Epitaph)
- Alien Boy — You Wanna Fade? (Get Better Records)
- Alien Chicks — Forbidden Fruit EP (Hideous Mink Records/SO Recordings)
- The Amazons — 21st Century Fiction (Nettwerk)
- Arcade Fire — Pink Elephant (Arcade Fire Music)
- Arlo McKinley — Live at the Burl (Oh Boy Records)
- Bibi Club — Feu de garde (les braises) (Secret City Records)
- billy woods — GOLLIWOG (Backwoodz Studioz)
- Blake Shelton — For Recreational Use Only (Wheelhouse Records)
- Blossoms — Honeymoon Deluxe (ODD SK RECORDINGS)
- Brandon — Before You Go (Secretly Canadian)
- Brandon Woody — For The Love Of It All (Blue Note)
- Butthole Surfers — Live at the Leather Fly (Sunset Blvd Records)
- Candlemass — Black Star EP (Napalm Records Handels GmbH)
- Chapterhouse — White House Demos EP (Sonic Cathedral)
- Counting Crows — Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! (BMG)
- Cuco — Ridin’ (Interscope)
- Dan Wilson — good night, los angeles (Ballroom Recordings)
- Deradoorian — Ready For Heaven (Fire Records)
- Dope Lemon — Golden Wolf (BMG)
- The Head and the Heart — Aperture (UMG)
- Hippie Death Cult — Live at the Star Theater (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- I’m With Her — Wild and Clear and Blue (Rounder Records)
- Jack Van Cleaf — JVC (Dualtone Music Group)
- Kaleo — Mixed Emotions (Atlantic)
- Kali Uchis — Sincerely, (UMG)
- Kara-Lis Coverdale — From Where You Came (Smalltown Supersound)
- The Kooks — Never/Know (Lonely Cat)
- Laibach — Alamut (Mute)
- Leftover Salmon — Let’s Party About It (Compass Records)
- Little Feat — Strike the Band (Hot Tomato Productions)
- Maia Friedman — Goodbye Long Winter Shadow (Last Gang Records)
- Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke — Tall Tales (Warp)
- Marren Morris — Dreamsicle (Columbia Records)
- mclusky — the world is still here and so are we (Ipecac Recordings)
- Nellie McKay — Gee Whiz: The Get Away From Me Demos (Hungry Mouse Records)
- Nils Frahm — Night (Leiter)
- No Windows — The Great Traitor EP (Fat Possum)
- Peach Pit — Magpie (Expansion Pack) (Columbia Records)
- Peter Murphy — Silver Shade (Metropolis Records)
- PinkPantheress — Fancy That! (Warner Records)
- Preoccupations — Ill at Ease (Born Losers)
- Provoker — Mausoleum (YEAR0001)
- Rilo Kiley — That’s How We Chose To Remember It (Saddle Creek)
- Ringdown — Lady on the Bike (Nonesuch)
- Skinny Lister — Songs From the Yonder (Xtra Mile Recordings)
- Sleep Token — Even In Arcadia (RCA Records)
- Spacey Jane — If That Makes Sense (Concord)
- TETRACH — The Ugly Side of Me (Napalm Records)
- TVOD — Party Time (Mothland)
- The Wonder Years — Burst & Decay Vol. III (Loneliest Place On Earth/Hopeless Records)
Friday, May 16
- Alexandra Savior — Beneath The Lilypad (RCA Records)
- Animé — 13 Months of Sunshine (10K Projects)
- Arm’s Length — There’s a Whole World Out There (Pure Noise Records)
- Avicii — Avicii Forever (Positiva)
- Barenaked Ladies — In Flight — Carry On EP (BNL Entertainment)
- Bury Tomorrow — Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience (Music For Nations)
- The Callous Daoboys — I Don’t Want to See You in Heaven (MNRK Records)
- Cautious Clay — The Hours: Morning (Fantasy Records)
- Charlie Musselwhite — Look Out Highway (Forty Below Records)
- Damiano David — Funny Little Fears (y Music Italy/Arista Records)
- Dan Mangan — Natural Light (Arts & Crafts)
- The Dandy Warhols — Rock Remaker EP (Sunset Blvd Records/Beat The World)
- DRAM & Ellis Quinn — LEORPIO (Create Music Group)
- Ekkstacy — Forever (UnitedMasters)
- Ezra Furman — Goodbye Small Head (Bella Union)
- Friendship — Caveman Wakes Up (Merge Records)
- Grails — Miracle Music (Temporary Residence)
- Jin — Echo (BIGHIT Music)
- Jon Lindsay — Big Stage (Daffin Records)
- José James — 1978: Revenge of The Dragon (Rainbow Blonde Records)
- Ken Pomeroy — Cruel Joke (Rounder Records)
- Kilo Kish — Negotiations EP (Kisha Soundscapes + Audio)
- Lido Pimienta — La Belleza (Anti)
- Matt Maltese — Hers (Tonight Matthew)
- M(h)aol — Something Soft (Merge Records)
- Miso Extra — Earcandy (Transgressive)
- MØ — Plæygirl (Sony Music)
- Morgan Wallen — I’m the Problem (Big Loud Records)
- Mourning [A] BLKstar — Flowers for the Living (Don Giovanni Records)
- NYTT LAND — Songs of the Shaman (Prophecy Productions)
- Pelican — Flickering Resonance (Run For Cover Records)
- Pretty Rude — Ripe (SideOneDummy)
- Rico Nasty — Lethal (Atlantic)
- Shanti Celeste — Romance (Method 808 x Peach Discs)
- Sleep Theory — Afterglow (Epitaph)
- Slow Joy — A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming (Mick Music)
- Sofi Tukker — butter (Sofi Tukker)
- Spill Tab — Angie (Because Music)
- Tarja — Circus Life (earMUSIC)
- Thor & Friends — Heathen Spirituals (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Triathalon — RIP (Lex Records)
- Tune-Yards — Better Dreaming (4AD)
- Tyler Braden — devil and a prayer (Warner Music Nashville)
- Windser — Windser (Bright Antenna Records)
- Youth Code — Yours, With Malice EP (Sumerian Records)
- Yuno — Blest (Sub Pop)
Friday, May 23
- CDSM — Convertible Hearse (Mothland & Exag’ Records)
- Charmer — Downpour (Counter Intuitive)
- Cola Boyy — Quit to Play Chess (Record Makers)
- Dirty Nice — Planet Weekend (Chiverin)
- Florry — Sounds Like… (Dear Life Records)
- Home Is Where — Hunting Season (Wax Bodega)
- Howard Jones — Piano Composed (Cherry Red)
- Joe Jonas — Music For People Who Believe In Love (Republic Records)
- Lou Tides — Autostatic! (Switch Hit Records)
- Marc Ribot — Map of a Blue City (New West Records)
- Nymphlord — Rough Blue Blanket EP (LAUREN RECORDS)
- Pachyman — Another Place (ATO Records)
- Resavoir & Matt Gold — Horizon (International Anthem)
- Rich Brian — Where Is My Head? (88rising Records)
- Sedona — Getting Into Heaven (Sedona)
- Smerz — Big City Life (escho)
- Sophia Kennedy — Squeeze Me (City Slang)
- Sparks — MAD! (Transgressive Records)
- Sports Team — Boys These Days (Bright Antenna & Distiller Records)
- The SteelDrivers — Outrun (Sun Label Group)
- Stereolab — Instant Holograms On Metal Film (Duophonic UHF Disks)
- Taj Mahal + Keb’ Mo’ — Room On The Porch (UMG)
- Thalia Zedek Band — The Boat Outside Your Window (Thrill Jockey)
- These New Puritans — Crooked Wing (Domino)
- VC Pines — Viole(n)t Colour EP (Theory Records)
- When Rivers Meet — Addicted to You (One Road Records)
- Witchcraft — IDAG (Heavy Psych Sounds)
Friday, May 30
- Aesop Rock — Black Hole Superette (Rhymesayers)
- Anderson East — Worthy (Rounder Records)
- Ben Kweller — Cover the Mirrors (The Noise Company)
- The Budos Band — VII (Diamond West Records)
- Caroline — Caroline 2 (Rough Trade)
- Civic — Chrome Dipped (ATO)
- Clamm — Serious Acts (Meat Machine)
- Demise of Love — Demise of Love EP (Domino)
- Faun Fables — Counterclockwise (Drag City)
- Garbage — Let All That We Imagine Be The Light (BMG)
- Gordi — Like Plasticine (Mushroom Music)
- Grace Potter — Medicine (Hollywood Records)
- guccihighwaters — DEATH BY DESIRE (Epitaph)
- The Haunted — Songs of Last Resort (Century Media Records)
- Illuminati Hotties — Nickel on the Fountain Floor EP (Hopeless Records)
- Kathryn Joseph — WE WERE MADE PREY. (Rock Action)
- Matthew Young — Undercurrents (Drag City)
- Miley Cyrus — Something Beautiful (Columbia Records)
- The Minus 5 — Oar On, Penelope! (Yep Roc)
- Miynt — Rain Money Dogs (B3SCI)
- Moonrisers — Harsh & Exciting (Easy Eye Sound)
- MRCY — Volume 2 (Dead Oceans)
- Mt. Joy — Hope We Have Fun (Futures Music Group)
- Obongjayar — PARADISE NOW (September Recordings)
- Planning for Burial — It’s Closeness, It’s Easy (Flenser)
- Preston Woolsey — bubba (Rose Garden)
- Shura — Got Too Sad For My Friends (Play It Again Sam)
- Slaney Bay — The Long Way Home EP (Slaney Bay)
- Swans — Birthing (Mute)
- Tash Sultana — Return to the Roots EP (Sony Music Australia)
- Ty Segall — Possession (Drag City)
- Watchhouse — Rituals (Thirty Tigers)
- yeule — Evangelic Girl is a Gun (Ninja Tune)