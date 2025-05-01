newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in May. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, May 2

  • Andy Bell — Ten Crowns (Crown Recordings Limited)
  • Black Honey Cult — Black Honey Cult (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Blondshell — If You Asked for a Picture (Partisan Records)
  • Briston Maroney — JIMMY (Atlantic)
  • Car Seat Headrest — The Scholars (Matador Records)
  • Carriers — Every Time I Feel Afraid (Brassland)
  • Clem Snide — Oh Smokey (Cloverdale Records)
  • Club Night — Joy Coming Down (Tiny Engines)
  • Eric Church — Evangeline vs. The Machine (UMG)
  • Esther Rose — Want (New West Records)
  • The Flower Kings — LOVE (InsideOutMusic)
  • Gentle Giant — Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience (Chrysalis)
  • Hardy — Country! EP (Big Loud Records)
  • James Krivchenia — Performing Belief (Planet Mu)
  • Josh Groban — Gems (Reprise)
  • Key Glock — Glockaveli (Republic)
  • Lael Neale — Altogether Stranger (Sub Pop Records)
  • Låpsley — I’m a Hurricane and I’m a Woman in Love (Her Own Recordings)
  • Lights — A6 (Virgin)
  • Lucius — Lucius (Fantasy Records)
  • Maddie & Tae — Love & Light (UMG)
  • Mei Semones — Animaru (Bayonet Records)
  • Model/Actriz — Pirouette (True Panther)
  • Nightfall — Children of Eve (Season of Mist)
  • OMB Peezy & FBLManny — OverKrash (Overkill Entertainment/FBL Entertainment/Blac Noize!/ Hitmaker Music Group)
  • Personality Cult — Dilated (Dirtnap Records)
  • Pet Symmetry — Big Symmetry (Storm Chasers LTD/Asian Man Records)
  • Puddle of Mudd — Kiss the Machine (Pavement Entertainment)
  • Pup — Who Will Look After The Dogs? (Rise Records)
  • Pyramids — Pythagoras (The Flenser)
  • RÜFÜS DU SOL — Inhale / Exhale Remixed (Reprise Records)
  • Sally Potter — ANATOMY (Bella Union)
  • Samantha Crain — Gumshoe (Real Kind Records)
  • Sextile — yes, please. (Sacred Bones Records)
  • Suzanne Vega — Flying With Angels (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Teether and Kuya Neil — YEARN IV (Chapter Music)
  • Yung Lean — Jonatan (AWAL)
  • Yusuf / Cat Stevens — Saturnight: Live From Tokyo (Cat-O-Log Records)

Friday, May 9

  • Adult Mom — Natural Causes (Epitaph)
  • Alien Boy — You Wanna Fade? (Get Better Records)
  • Alien Chicks — Forbidden Fruit EP (Hideous Mink Records/SO Recordings)
  • The Amazons — 21st Century Fiction (Nettwerk)
  • Arcade Fire — Pink Elephant (Arcade Fire Music)
  • Arlo McKinley — Live at the Burl (Oh Boy Records)
  • Bibi Club — Feu de garde (les braises) (Secret City Records)
  • billy woods — GOLLIWOG (Backwoodz Studioz)
  • Blake Shelton — For Recreational Use Only (Wheelhouse Records)
  • Blossoms — Honeymoon Deluxe (ODD SK RECORDINGS)
  • Brandon — Before You Go (Secretly Canadian)
  • Brandon Woody — For The Love Of It All (Blue Note)
  • Butthole Surfers — Live at the Leather Fly (Sunset Blvd Records)
  • Candlemass — Black Star EP (Napalm Records Handels GmbH)
  • Chapterhouse — White House Demos EP (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Counting Crows — Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets! (BMG)
  • Cuco — Ridin’ (Interscope)
  • Dan Wilson — good night, los angeles (Ballroom Recordings)
  • Deradoorian — Ready For Heaven (Fire Records)
  • Dope Lemon — Golden Wolf (BMG)
  • The Head and the Heart — Aperture (UMG)
  • Hippie Death Cult — Live at the Star Theater (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • I’m With Her — Wild and Clear and Blue (Rounder Records)
  • Jack Van Cleaf — JVC (Dualtone Music Group)
  • Kaleo — Mixed Emotions (Atlantic)
  • Kali Uchis — Sincerely, (UMG)
  • Kara-Lis Coverdale — From Where You Came (Smalltown Supersound)
  • The Kooks — Never/Know (Lonely Cat)
  • Laibach — Alamut (Mute)
  • Leftover Salmon — Let’s Party About It (Compass Records)
  • Little Feat — Strike the Band (Hot Tomato Productions)
  • Maia Friedman — Goodbye Long Winter Shadow (Last Gang Records)
  • Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke — Tall Tales (Warp)
  • Marren Morris — Dreamsicle (Columbia Records)
  • mclusky — the world is still here and so are we (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Nellie McKay — Gee Whiz: The Get Away From Me Demos (Hungry Mouse Records)
  • Nils Frahm — Night (Leiter)
  • No Windows — The Great Traitor EP (Fat Possum)
  • Peach Pit — Magpie (Expansion Pack) (Columbia Records)
  • Peter Murphy — Silver Shade (Metropolis Records)
  • PinkPantheress — Fancy That! (Warner Records)
  • Preoccupations — Ill at Ease (Born Losers)
  • Provoker — Mausoleum (YEAR0001)
  • Rilo Kiley — That’s How We Chose To Remember It (Saddle Creek)
  • Ringdown — Lady on the Bike (Nonesuch)
  • Skinny Lister — Songs From the Yonder (Xtra Mile Recordings)
  • Sleep Token — Even In Arcadia (RCA Records)
  • Spacey Jane — If That Makes Sense (Concord)
  • TETRACH — The Ugly Side of Me (Napalm Records)
  • TVOD — Party Time (Mothland)
  • The Wonder Years — Burst & Decay Vol. III (Loneliest Place On Earth/Hopeless Records)

Friday, May 16

  • Alexandra Savior — Beneath The Lilypad (RCA Records)
  • Animé — 13 Months of Sunshine (10K Projects)
  • Arm’s Length — There’s a Whole World Out There (Pure Noise Records)
  • Avicii — Avicii Forever (Positiva)
  • Barenaked Ladies — In Flight — Carry On EP (BNL Entertainment)
  • Bury Tomorrow — Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience (Music For Nations)
  • The Callous Daoboys — I Don’t Want to See You in Heaven (MNRK Records)
  • Cautious Clay — The Hours: Morning (Fantasy Records)
  • Charlie Musselwhite — Look Out Highway (Forty Below Records)
  • Damiano David — Funny Little Fears (y Music Italy/Arista Records)
  • Dan Mangan — Natural Light (Arts & Crafts)
  • The Dandy Warhols — Rock Remaker EP (Sunset Blvd Records/Beat The World)
  • DRAM & Ellis Quinn — LEORPIO (Create Music Group)
  • Ekkstacy — Forever (UnitedMasters)
  • Ezra Furman — Goodbye Small Head (Bella Union)
  • Friendship — Caveman Wakes Up (Merge Records)
  • Grails — Miracle Music (Temporary Residence)
  • Jin — Echo (BIGHIT Music)
  • Jon Lindsay — Big Stage (Daffin Records)
  • José James — 1978: Revenge of The Dragon (Rainbow Blonde Records)
  • Ken Pomeroy — Cruel Joke (Rounder Records)
  • Kilo Kish — Negotiations EP (Kisha Soundscapes + Audio)
  • Lido Pimienta — La Belleza (Anti)
  • Matt Maltese — Hers (Tonight Matthew)
  • M(h)aol — Something Soft (Merge Records)
  • Miso Extra — Earcandy (Transgressive)
  • MØ — Plæygirl (Sony Music)
  • Morgan Wallen — I’m the Problem (Big Loud Records)
  • Mourning [A] BLKstar — Flowers for the Living (Don Giovanni Records)
  • NYTT LAND — Songs of the Shaman (Prophecy Productions)
  • Pelican — Flickering Resonance (Run For Cover Records)
  • Pretty Rude — Ripe (SideOneDummy)
  • Rico Nasty — Lethal (Atlantic)
  • Shanti Celeste — Romance (Method 808 x Peach Discs)
  • Sleep Theory — Afterglow (Epitaph)
  • Slow Joy — A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming (Mick Music)
  • Sofi Tukker — butter (Sofi Tukker)
  • Spill Tab — Angie (Because Music)
  • Tarja — Circus Life (earMUSIC)
  • Thor & Friends — Heathen Spirituals (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Triathalon — RIP (Lex Records)
  • Tune-Yards — Better Dreaming (4AD)
  • Tyler Braden — devil and a prayer (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Windser — Windser (Bright Antenna Records)
  • Youth Code — Yours, With Malice EP (Sumerian Records)
  • Yuno — Blest (Sub Pop)

Friday, May 23

  • CDSM — Convertible Hearse (Mothland & Exag’ Records)
  • Charmer — Downpour (Counter Intuitive)
  • Cola Boyy — Quit to Play Chess (Record Makers)
  • Dirty Nice — Planet Weekend (Chiverin)
  • Florry — Sounds Like… (Dear Life Records)
  • Home Is Where — Hunting Season (Wax Bodega)
  • Howard Jones — Piano Composed (Cherry Red)
  • Joe Jonas — Music For People Who Believe In Love (Republic Records)
  • Lou Tides — Autostatic! (Switch Hit Records)
  • Marc Ribot — Map of a Blue City (New West Records)
  • Nymphlord — Rough Blue Blanket EP (LAUREN RECORDS)
  • Pachyman — Another Place (ATO Records)
  • Resavoir & Matt Gold — Horizon (International Anthem)
  • Rich Brian — Where Is My Head? (88rising Records)
  • Sedona — Getting Into Heaven (Sedona)
  • Smerz — Big City Life (escho)
  • Sophia Kennedy — Squeeze Me (City Slang)
  • Sparks — MAD! (Transgressive Records)
  • Sports Team — Boys These Days (Bright Antenna & Distiller Records)
  • The SteelDrivers — Outrun (Sun Label Group)
  • Stereolab — Instant Holograms On Metal Film (Duophonic UHF Disks)
  • Taj Mahal + Keb’ Mo’ — Room On The Porch (UMG)
  • Thalia Zedek Band — The Boat Outside Your Window (Thrill Jockey)
  • These New Puritans — Crooked Wing (Domino)
  • VC Pines — Viole(n)t Colour EP (Theory Records)
  • When Rivers Meet — Addicted to You (One Road Records)
  • Witchcraft — IDAG (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Friday, May 30

  • Aesop Rock — Black Hole Superette (Rhymesayers)
  • Anderson East — Worthy (Rounder Records)
  • Ben Kweller — Cover the Mirrors (The Noise Company)
  • The Budos Band — VII (Diamond West Records)
  • Caroline — Caroline 2 (Rough Trade)
  • Civic — Chrome Dipped (ATO)
  • Clamm — Serious Acts (Meat Machine)
  • Demise of Love — Demise of Love EP (Domino)
  • Faun Fables — Counterclockwise (Drag City)
  • Garbage — Let All That We Imagine Be The Light (BMG)
  • Gordi — Like Plasticine (Mushroom Music)
  • Grace Potter — Medicine (Hollywood Records)
  • guccihighwaters — DEATH BY DESIRE (Epitaph)
  • The Haunted — Songs of Last Resort (Century Media Records)
  • Illuminati Hotties — Nickel on the Fountain Floor EP (Hopeless Records)
  • Kathryn Joseph — WE WERE MADE PREY. (Rock Action)
  • Matthew Young — Undercurrents (Drag City)
  • Miley Cyrus — Something Beautiful (Columbia Records)
  • The Minus 5 — Oar On, Penelope! (Yep Roc)
  • Miynt — Rain Money Dogs (B3SCI)
  • Moonrisers — Harsh & Exciting (Easy Eye Sound)
  • MRCY — Volume 2 (Dead Oceans)
  • Mt. Joy — Hope We Have Fun (Futures Music Group)
  • Obongjayar — PARADISE NOW (September Recordings)
  • Planning for Burial — It’s Closeness, It’s Easy (Flenser)
  • Preston Woolsey — bubba (Rose Garden)
  • Shura — Got Too Sad For My Friends (Play It Again Sam)
  • Slaney Bay — The Long Way Home EP (Slaney Bay)
  • Swans — Birthing (Mute)
  • Tash Sultana — Return to the Roots EP (Sony Music Australia)
  • Ty Segall — Possession (Drag City)
  • Watchhouse — Rituals (Thirty Tigers)
  • yeule — Evangelic Girl is a Gun (Ninja Tune)
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors