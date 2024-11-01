Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, November 1
- Alice Costelloe — When It’s Time EP (Al Costelloe)
- BABYMONSTER — DRIP (Yg Entertainment)
- Beardfish — Songs For Beating Hearts (InsideOutMusic)
- Carpenters — Christmas Once More (UMR)
- Chase Atlantic — Lost in Heaven (Fearless Records)
- Contour — Take Off from Mercy (Mexican Summer)
- The Cure — Songs of a Lost World (Universal)
- Fionn Regan — O Avalanche (Nettwerk)
- The Fleshtones — It’s Getting Late (…and More Songs About Werewolves) (Yep Roc Records)
- Hayla — Dusk (Restless Minds Music)
- Henrik Appel — Shadows (PNKSLM Recordings)
- IDK — BRAVADO INTiMO (.idk.)
- Illiterate Light — Arches (Thirty Tigers)
- Jacquees — Baby Making (Cash Money Records)
- Jennifer Castle — Camelot (Paradise of Bachelors/Solstice Radio)
- Jeremie Albino — Our Time in the Sun (Easy Eye Sound)
- Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler –brent iii (UMG)
- Jimmy Fallon — Holiday Seasoning (Republic Records)
- Johnny Delaware — Para Llevar (Normaltown Records)
- Lil Zay Osama — The Streets Calling My Name, Pt. 2 (Warner Records)
- Loose Cattle — Someone’s Monster (Single Lock Records/Low Heat Records)
- Low Cut Connie — Connie Live (Contender Records)
- Marcus Drake — Save Point 1 (Sooper Records)
- Military Genius — Scarred For Life (Unheard of Hope)
- Mount Eerie — Night Palace (P.W. Elverum & Sun)
- Peter Perrett — The Cleansing (Domino)
- Richard Swift — 4 Hits & A Miss (Secretly Canadian)
- Sam Barber — Restless Mind (Atlantic)
- Sam Gendel, Benny Bock, and Hans P. Kjorstad — Dream Trio (Leaving Records All Genre)
- Sarah Blasko — I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain (MVKA)
- Sarah Neufeld / Richard Reed Parry / Rebecca Foon — First Sounds (Envision Records)
- Thus Love — All Pleasure (Captured Tracks)
- Tomin — A Willed and Conscious Balance (rings)
- urika’s bedroom — Big Smile, Black Mire (True Panther Records)
- Volume — Joy of Navigation (Robot Distro)
- Warren Haynes — Million Voices Whisper (Concord)
- Willie Nelson — Last Leaf on the Tree (Sony Music Entertainment)
Friday, November 8
- Ab-Soul — Soul Burger (Top Dawg Entertainment)
- Annahstasia — Surface Tension EP (drink sum wtr)
- Aziya — BAMBI (Aziya Aldridge-Moore)
- Bad Astronaut — Untethered (Fat Wreck Chords)
- Bananagun — Why is the Colour of the Sky? (Full Time Hobby)
- The Bad Plus — Complex Emotions (Mack Avenue Records II)
- The Body — The Crying Out of Things (Thrill Jockey)
- BoyWithUke — Burnout (AWAL Recordings)
- Capitol — Sounds Like a Place (Meritorio Records)
- The Cowsills — Global (Omnivore Recordings)
- Denise Julia — Sweet Nothings (Chapter 2) (Sony)
- Finneas — Disclaimer (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) (Interscope)
- Freak Slug — I Blow Out Big Candles (Future Classic)
- girli — Matriarchy: Queen Edition (AllPoints/Believe UK)
- Lazy Day — Open the Door (Brace Yourself Records)
- Leifur James — Magic Seeds (Night Time Stories)
- Neal Morse & The Resonance — No Hill For A Climber (InsideOutMusic)
- Orbital — A Beginner’s Guide (London)
- Our Girl — The Good Kind (Bella Union)
- piglet — for frank forever EP ([PIAS])
- Primal Scream — Come Ahead (BMG)
- Shordie Shordie — Breath of Fresh Air (Sucker Free Records/EMPIRE)
- Skillet — Revolution (Hear It Loud)
- Spyro Gyra — Jubilee (Crosseyed Bear Productions)
- State Champs — State Champs (Pure Noise Records)
- Steve Perry — The Season 3 (BMG)
- Umarells — One More Day EP (fear of missing out records)
- XG — AWE (Xgalx)
- Yonder Mountain String Band — Nowhere Next (Thirty Tigers)
- Yoo Doo Right — From The Heights Of Our Pastureland (Mothland)
Friday, November 15
- 070 Shake — Petrichor (Def Jam)
- Adrian Younge — Linear Labs: São Paulo (Linear Labs)
- Anthony Raneri — Everyday Royalty EP (Equal Vision Records)
- araabMUZIK and Dave East — Living Proof (FTD / Genre Defying Entertainment)
- As I Lay Dying — Through Storms Ahead (Napalm Records Handels GmbH)
- Becky and the Birds — Only Music Makes Me Cry Now (4AD)
- Ciaran Lavery — Light Entertainment (Nettwerk)
- Denzel Curry — King Of The Mischievous South (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Du Blonde — Sniff More Gritty (Daemon T.V)
- Dwight Yoakam — Brighter Days (Thirty Tigers)
- Elori Saxl — Earth Focus (Western Vinyl)
- Emei — Rabbithole EP (Amuseio AB)
- Fazerdaze — Soft Power (Buttrfly Records)
- Fightmilk — No Souveniers (Fika Recordings)
- Flora Hibberd — Swirl (22TWENTY)
- FLO — Access All Areas (Universal)
- Friedberg — Hardcore Workout Queen (Clouds Hill)
- Full of Hell and Andrew Nolan — Scraping The Divine (Closed Casket Activities)
- Glosser — Angel Dust EP (If This Then Records)
- Gwen Stefani — Bouquet (Interscope Records)
- Harry Gregson-Williams — Gladiator II: Music From The Motion Picture (Paramount Pictures Corporation)
- Heart to Gold — Free Help (Memory Music)
- Jai Wolf — The Red Eye Home (Mom+Pop)
- Jin — Happy (BIGHIT)
- Jon Batiste — Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1) (Verve)
- JORDY — SEX WITH MYSELF AND IT LASTS LONGER (JORDY/EMPIRE)
- Less Than Jake — Uncharted EP (Pure Noise Records)
- Lily Seabird — Alas (Acoustic Versions) EP (Lily Seabird)
- Mary J. Blige — Gratitude (Mary Jane Productions)
- Mason Ramsey — Merry Christmas Baby EP (Atlantic)
- Michael Kiwanuka — Small Changes (Universal)
- Nickelback — Live From Nashville (BMG)
- Poppy — Negative Spaces (Sumerian Records)
- Quando Rondo — Here For A Reason (Atlantic)
- Rauw Alejandro — Cosa Nuestra (Sony Music)
- Shawn Mendes — Shawn (Island Records)
- Sister Hazel — Sand, Sea & Crash Debris (Croakin’ Poets Records)
- Sofie Royer — Young-Girl Forever (Stones Throw Records)
- St. Vincent — Todos Nacen Gritando (Total Pleasure Records)
- Dolly Parton & Family — Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith & Fables (Owepar Records)
- Vera Sola — Ghostmaker EP (City Slang)
- Wallice — The Jester (Dirty Hit)
- Wussy — Cincinnati Ohio (Wussymusic)
- Yola — My Way EP (25A Records)
Friday, November 22
- Alice Ivy — Do What Makes You Happy (Helix Records)
- Ant — Collection of Sounds: Volume 2 (Rhymesayers)
- Black Pumas — Live From Brooklyn Paramount (ATO Records)
- Body Count — Merciless (Century Media Records)
- Clay Aiken — Christmas Bells are Ringing (Alvis)
- Common Sage — Closer To (Equal Vision Records)
- Daryl Johns — Daryl Johns (Mac’s Record Label)
- Dean & Britta & Sonic Boom — A Peace of Us (Carpark Records)
- Father John Misty — Mahashmashana (Sub Pop)
- Heavy Moss — Dead Slow (p(doom) records)
- Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Joe Goddard — Neptunes EP (Smugglers Way)
- Kim Deal — Nobody Loves You More (4AD)
- Marilyn Manson — One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1 (Nuclear Blast)
- Nilüfer Yanya — My Method Actor Remix EP (Ninja Tune)
- Opeth — The Last Will & Testament (Moderbolaget)
- Papa M — Ballads of Harry Houdini (Drag City)
- Robin Carolan — Nosferatu (Original Soundtrack) (Sacred Bones)
- Soap&Skin — TORSO (SOLFO)
- Steve Julien — DJ-Kicks: Steven Julien (Apron Records)
- Tashi Dorji — we will be wherever the fires are lit (Drag City)
- TOKiMONSTA — Eternal Reverie (Young Art Records)
- Various Artists — Wicked: The Soundtrack (Republic Records)
- Warhaus — Karaoke Moon (Play It Again Sam)
Friday, November 29
- Eric Clapton — Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 (Rhino)
- Gregor Tresher — False Gods ([PIAS])
- Howlin’ Rain — Lost at Sea: Rarities, Outtakes and Tales from the Deep (Silver Current Records)
- Leo Bhanji — Shell EP (Dirty Hit)
- Sasha — Da Vinci Genius (Night Time Stories)
- Tempesst — Forbidden Fruit (Pony Recordings)
- total tommy — bruises ([PIAS])
- U2 — How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb (UMG)
- Yacht Rock Revue — Escape Artist (PleaseRock)