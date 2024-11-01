newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock
Music

All The New Albums Coming Out In November 2024

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in November. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, November 1

  • Alice Costelloe — When It’s Time EP (Al Costelloe)
  • BABYMONSTER — DRIP (Yg Entertainment)
  • Beardfish — Songs For Beating Hearts (InsideOutMusic)
  • Carpenters — Christmas Once More (UMR)
  • Chase Atlantic — Lost in Heaven (Fearless Records)
  • Contour — Take Off from Mercy (Mexican Summer)
  • The Cure — Songs of a Lost World (Universal)
  • Fionn Regan — O Avalanche (Nettwerk)
  • The Fleshtones — It’s Getting Late (…and More Songs About Werewolves) (Yep Roc Records)
  • Hayla — Dusk (Restless Minds Music)
  • Henrik Appel — Shadows (PNKSLM Recordings)
  • IDK — BRAVADO INTiMO (.idk.)
  • Illiterate Light — Arches (Thirty Tigers)
  • Jacquees — Baby Making (Cash Money Records)
  • Jennifer Castle — Camelot (Paradise of Bachelors/Solstice Radio)
  • Jeremie Albino — Our Time in the Sun (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler –brent iii (UMG)
  • Jimmy Fallon — Holiday Seasoning (Republic Records)
  • Johnny Delaware — Para Llevar (Normaltown Records)
  • Lil Zay Osama — The Streets Calling My Name, Pt. 2 (Warner Records)
  • Loose Cattle — Someone’s Monster (Single Lock Records/Low Heat Records)
  • Low Cut Connie — Connie Live (Contender Records)
  • Marcus Drake — Save Point 1 (Sooper Records)
  • Military Genius — Scarred For Life (Unheard of Hope)
  • Mount Eerie — Night Palace (P.W. Elverum & Sun)
  • Peter Perrett — The Cleansing (Domino)
  • Richard Swift — 4 Hits & A Miss (Secretly Canadian)
  • Sam Barber — Restless Mind (Atlantic)
  • Sam Gendel, Benny Bock, and Hans P. Kjorstad — Dream Trio (Leaving Records All Genre)
  • Sarah Blasko — I Just Need to Conquer This Mountain (MVKA)
  • Sarah Neufeld / Richard Reed Parry / Rebecca Foon — First Sounds (Envision Records)
  • Thus Love — All Pleasure (Captured Tracks)
  • Tomin — A Willed and Conscious Balance (rings)
  • urika’s bedroom — Big Smile, Black Mire (True Panther Records)
  • Volume — Joy of Navigation (Robot Distro)
  • Warren Haynes — Million Voices Whisper (Concord)
  • Willie Nelson — Last Leaf on the Tree (Sony Music Entertainment)

Friday, November 8

  • Ab-Soul — Soul Burger (Top Dawg Entertainment)
  • Annahstasia — Surface Tension EP (drink sum wtr)
  • Aziya — BAMBI (Aziya Aldridge-Moore)
  • Bad Astronaut — Untethered (Fat Wreck Chords)
  • Bananagun — Why is the Colour of the Sky? (Full Time Hobby)
  • The Bad Plus — Complex Emotions (Mack Avenue Records II)
  • The Body — The Crying Out of Things (Thrill Jockey)
  • BoyWithUke — Burnout (AWAL Recordings)
  • Capitol — Sounds Like a Place (Meritorio Records)
  • The Cowsills — Global (Omnivore Recordings)
  • Denise Julia — Sweet Nothings (Chapter 2) (Sony)
  • Finneas — Disclaimer (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) (Interscope)
  • Freak Slug — I Blow Out Big Candles (Future Classic)
  • girli — Matriarchy: Queen Edition (AllPoints/Believe UK)
  • Lazy Day — Open the Door (Brace Yourself Records)
  • Leifur James — Magic Seeds (Night Time Stories)
  • Neal Morse & The Resonance — No Hill For A Climber (InsideOutMusic)
  • Orbital — A Beginner’s Guide (London)
  • Our Girl — The Good Kind (Bella Union)
  • piglet — for frank forever EP ([PIAS])
  • Primal Scream — Come Ahead (BMG)
  • Shordie Shordie — Breath of Fresh Air (Sucker Free Records/EMPIRE)
  • Skillet — Revolution (Hear It Loud)
  • Spyro Gyra — Jubilee (Crosseyed Bear Productions)
  • State Champs — State Champs (Pure Noise Records)
  • Steve Perry — The Season 3 (BMG)
  • Umarells — One More Day EP (fear of missing out records)
  • XG — AWE (Xgalx)
  • Yonder Mountain String Band — Nowhere Next (Thirty Tigers)
  • Yoo Doo Right — From The Heights Of Our Pastureland (Mothland)

Friday, November 15

  • 070 Shake — Petrichor (Def Jam)
  • Adrian Younge — Linear Labs: São Paulo (Linear Labs)
  • Anthony Raneri — Everyday Royalty EP (Equal Vision Records)
  • araabMUZIK and Dave East — Living Proof (FTD / Genre Defying Entertainment)
  • As I Lay Dying — Through Storms Ahead (Napalm Records Handels GmbH)
  • Becky and the Birds — Only Music Makes Me Cry Now (4AD)
  • Ciaran Lavery — Light Entertainment (Nettwerk)
  • Denzel Curry — King Of The Mischievous South (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Du Blonde — Sniff More Gritty (Daemon T.V)
  • Dwight Yoakam — Brighter Days (Thirty Tigers)
  • Elori Saxl — Earth Focus (Western Vinyl)
  • Emei — Rabbithole EP (Amuseio AB)
  • Fazerdaze — Soft Power (Buttrfly Records)
  • Fightmilk — No Souveniers (Fika Recordings)
  • Flora Hibberd — Swirl (22TWENTY)
  • FLO — Access All Areas (Universal)
  • Friedberg — Hardcore Workout Queen (Clouds Hill)
  • Full of Hell and Andrew Nolan — Scraping The Divine (Closed Casket Activities)
  • Glosser — Angel Dust EP (If This Then Records)
  • Gwen Stefani — Bouquet (Interscope Records)
  • Harry Gregson-Williams — Gladiator II: Music From The Motion Picture (Paramount Pictures Corporation)
  • Heart to Gold — Free Help (Memory Music)
  • Jai Wolf — The Red Eye Home (Mom+Pop)
  • Jin — Happy (BIGHIT)
  • Jon Batiste — Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1) (Verve)
  • JORDY — SEX WITH MYSELF AND IT LASTS LONGER (JORDY/EMPIRE)
  • Less Than Jake — Uncharted EP (Pure Noise Records)
  • Lily Seabird — Alas (Acoustic Versions) EP (Lily Seabird)
  • Mary J. Blige — Gratitude (Mary Jane Productions)
  • Mason Ramsey — Merry Christmas Baby EP (Atlantic)
  • Michael Kiwanuka — Small Changes (Universal)
  • Nickelback — Live From Nashville (BMG)
  • Poppy — Negative Spaces (Sumerian Records)
  • Quando Rondo — Here For A Reason (Atlantic)
  • Rauw Alejandro — Cosa Nuestra (Sony Music)
  • Shawn Mendes — Shawn (Island Records)
  • Sister Hazel — Sand, Sea & Crash Debris (Croakin’ Poets Records)
  • Sofie Royer — Young-Girl Forever (Stones Throw Records)
  • St. Vincent — Todos Nacen Gritando (Total Pleasure Records)
  • Dolly Parton & Family — Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith & Fables (Owepar Records)
  • Vera Sola — Ghostmaker EP (City Slang)
  • Wallice — The Jester (Dirty Hit)
  • Wussy — Cincinnati Ohio (Wussymusic)
  • Yola — My Way EP (25A Records)

Friday, November 22

  • Alice Ivy — Do What Makes You Happy (Helix Records)
  • Ant — Collection of Sounds: Volume 2 (Rhymesayers)
  • Black Pumas — Live From Brooklyn Paramount (ATO Records)
  • Body Count — Merciless (Century Media Records)
  • Clay Aiken — Christmas Bells are Ringing (Alvis)
  • Common Sage — Closer To (Equal Vision Records)
  • Daryl Johns — Daryl Johns (Mac’s Record Label)
  • Dean & Britta & Sonic Boom — A Peace of Us (Carpark Records)
  • Father John Misty — Mahashmashana (Sub Pop)
  • Heavy Moss — Dead Slow (p(doom) records)
  • Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Joe Goddard — Neptunes EP (Smugglers Way)
  • Kim Deal — Nobody Loves You More (4AD)
  • Marilyn Manson — One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1 (Nuclear Blast)
  • Nilüfer Yanya — My Method Actor Remix EP (Ninja Tune)
  • Opeth — The Last Will & Testament (Moderbolaget)
  • Papa M — Ballads of Harry Houdini (Drag City)
  • Robin Carolan — Nosferatu (Original Soundtrack) (Sacred Bones)
  • Soap&Skin — TORSO (SOLFO)
  • Steve Julien — DJ-Kicks: Steven Julien (Apron Records)
  • Tashi Dorji — we will be wherever the fires are lit (Drag City)
  • TOKiMONSTA — Eternal Reverie (Young Art Records)
  • Various Artists — Wicked: The Soundtrack (Republic Records)
  • Warhaus — Karaoke Moon (Play It Again Sam)

Friday, November 29

  • Eric Clapton — Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 (Rhino)
  • Gregor Tresher — False Gods ([PIAS])
  • Howlin’ Rain — Lost at Sea: Rarities, Outtakes and Tales from the Deep (Silver Current Records)
  • Leo Bhanji — Shell EP (Dirty Hit)
  • Sasha — Da Vinci Genius (Night Time Stories)
  • Tempesst — Forbidden Fruit (Pony Recordings)
  • total tommy — bruises ([PIAS])
  • U2 — How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb (UMG)
  • Yacht Rock Revue — Escape Artist (PleaseRock)
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors