Friday, October 4
- A Place to Bury Strangers — Synthesizer (Dedstrange)
- Ada Lea — notes EP (Saddle Creek)
- Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Jazz is Dead JID021 (Jazz Is Dead)
- Alessandro Cortini — Nati Infiniti (Mute)
- Alison Moyet — Key (Cooking Vinyl)
- Amnesia Scanner and Freeka Tet — HOAX (PAN)
- Animal Collective — Sung Tongs Live at the Theatre at Ace Hotel (Domino)
- Anna Butterss — Mighty Vertebrate (International Anthem)
- Balance and Composure — With You in Spirit (Memory Music)
- The Bug — Machine (Relapse Records)
- Caribou — Honey (Merge)
- The Clearwater Swimmers — The Clearwater Swimmers (New Martian Records)
- Coldplay — Moon Music (Parlophone)
- cumgirl8 — [the] 8th cumming (4AD)
- David Shaw — Take A Look Inside (ONErpm)
- Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn — Quiet in a World Full of Noise (Merge Records)
- Devarrow — Heart Shaped Rock (Paper Bag Records)
- Drug Church — PRUDE (Pure Noise Records)
- Fever 333 — Darker White (Century Media Records)
- Finneas — For Cryin’ Out Loud (Interscope)
- Foreigner — Turning Back the Time (Atlantic)
- Genevieve Stokes — With A Lightning Strike (Atlantic)
- Geordie Greep — The New Sound (Rough Trade Records)
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor — NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD (Constellation)
- Good Neighbours — Good Neighbours EP (Some Action/Neon Gold/Avenue A)
- Half Waif — See You at the Maypole (Anti)
- The Hard Quartet — The Hard Quartet (Matador Records)
- Harriet — Trying To Get The Feeling Again (Bright Star Records)
- Hazlett — Goodbye to the Valley (Nettwerk)
- Hiro Ama — Music for Peace and Harmony (PRAH Recordings)
- Human Impact — Gone Dark (Ipecac Recordings)
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit — Live From the Ryman Vol. 2 (Southeastern Records)
- Joan Shelley — Mood Ring EP (No Quarter Records)
- Leon Bridges — Leon (Columbia)
- Little Big Town — The Christmas Record (Birds of a Feather Productions)
- Master Peace — How To Make A(nuva) Master Peace EP (Jasmine Music)
- Memorials — Memorial Waterslides (Fire Records)
- Michael Love Michael — Bruiser (Get Better Records)
- Midland — Fragments (Regraded)
- Mötley Crüe — Cancelled EP (Masters 2023)
- Naked Giants — Shine Away (Devil Duck)
- Nate Smith — California Gold (Sony Music)
- Nick Ward — House with the Blue Door (Universal Music Australia)
- OneDa — Formula OneDa (Heavenly Recordings)
- Orla Gartland — Everybody Needs A Hero (New Friends Music)
- Palomino Blond — You Feel It Too (Kanine Records)
- Public Service Broadcasting — The Last Flight (SO Recordings/Silva Screen Records)
- Rat Boy — Suburbia Calling (Hellcat)
- Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 — Heavier Yet lies the Crownless Head (Record Kicks)
- Sex Swing — Golden Triangle (God Unknown Records)
- Sixpence None the Richer — Rosemary Hill EP (Flatiron Recordings)
- The Smile — Cutouts (XL Recordings)
- Spencer Sutherland — The Drama (SM1)
- Temples — Other Structures EP (Fat Possum Records)
- Thee Sacred Souls — Got A Story to Tell (Daptone Records)
- The Wild Feathers — Sirens (New West Records)
- Weval — Night Versions EP (Technicolour)
- Wild Pink — Dulling the Horns (Fire Talk)
- Yasmin Williams — Acadia (Nonesuch)
- yunè pinku — Scarlet Lamb EP (Method 808)
Friday, October 11
- Ariella — CryBaby (Lauren Records)
- Belaganas — Rock Bottom EP (Different Recordings)
- The Blessed Madonna — Godspeed (Margeverse Limited)
- Blue Mar — Oliveira (Independent)
- Charli XCX — Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat (Atlantic)
- Chat Pile — Cool World (The Flenser)
- Chesterfield Kings — We’re Still the Same (Wicked Cool Records)
- Current Joys — East My Love (Secretly Canadian)
- Dawes — Oh Brother (Dead Ringers)
- Delta Sleep — Blue Garden (Wax Bodega)
- DoFlame — BENT (Blue Grape Music)
- Dua Saleh — I Should Call Them (Ghostly International)
- Duran Duran — Danse Macabre: De Luxe (Tape Modern)
- Envy — Eunoia (Temporary Residence)
- Field Music — Limits of Language (Memphis Industries)
- GloRilla — Glorious (CMG/Interscope Records)
- Gut Health — Stiletto (AWAL Recordings)
- Hak Baker — Nostalgia Death EP Act II (AWAL Recordings)
- House of Lords — Full Tilt Overdrive (Frontiers Records s.r.l.)
- Immanuel Wilkins — Blues Blood (UMG Recordings)
- Jamison Field Murphy — It Has to End (Ramp Local)
- Jelly Roll — Beautifully Broken (Bailee & Buddy/BBR Music Group)
- Jenny Scheinman — All Species Parade (Royal Potato Family)
- Justin Moore — This Is My Dirt (Big Machine Label Group)
- La Femme — Rock Machine (Disque Pointu)
- The Linda Lindas — No Obligation (Epitaph)
- Myles Kennedy — The Art of Letting Go (Napalm Records)
- Nate Mercereau — Excellent Traveler (Third Man Records)
- The Offspring — SUPERCHARGED (Wabi Sabi Worldwide)
- Okean Elzy — Lighthouse (Okean Elzy)
- Oranssi Pazuzu — Muuntautuja (Nuclear Blast)
- Popstar Benny — Oasis (True Panther Records)
- Rod Wave — Last Lap (Alamo Records)
- Rüfüs Du Sol — Inhale / Exhale (Rose Avenue Records)
- Sam Wilkes — iiyo iiyo iiyo (astrollage)
- Samara Joy — Portrait (Dear Beverly Music)
- Sophie Thatcher — Pivot & Scrape (Bathsheba)
- StrateJacket — Bad Start (UMG Recordings)
- STÖNER — Hittin’ The Bitchin’ Switch (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Tank and the Bangas — The Heart, The Mind, The Soul (Verve Label Group)
- Touché Amoré — Spiral in a Straight Line (Rise Records)
- Warm Human — Hamartia (Sooper Records)
Friday, October 18
- Aaron Parks — Little Big III (Blue Note Records)
- Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham — Cunningham Bird (Loma Vista Recordings)
- The Armed — Everlasting Gaze EP (Sargent House)
- Bear Hands — The Key to What (Cantora Records)
- Bishop Briggs — Tell My Therapist I’m Fine (Terry Eighteen)
- bôa — Whiplash (Nettwerk)
- Bon Iver — SABLE, (Jagjaguwar)
- BONZIE — When I Found the Trap Door (Beevine Records)
- Breymer — When I Get Through (One Little Independent Records)
- Bryce Fox — The Butterfly EP (Nettwerk)
- Chinese American Bear — Wah!!! (Moshi Moshi Records)
- Christopher Owens — I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair (True Panther Records)
- Confidence Man — 3AM (LA LA LA) (Universal)
- The Copyrights — Ghosts EP (Fat Wreck Chords)
- Dean Lewis — The Epilogue (Universal)
- Desert Liminal — Black Ocean (Whited Sepulchre Records)
- Ella Raphael — Mad Sometimes (Fire Records)
- Emily James — The aLtErNaTeS Pt. 2 EP (Nettwerk)
- Emma Anderson — Spiralée: Pearlies Rearranged (Sonic Cathedral)
- Fantastic Negrito — Son of a Broken Man (Storefront Records)
- Frenzee — What’s Wrong With Me (Poison City Records)
- Frost* — Life In The Wires (InsideOutMusic)
- Frozen Crown — War Hearts (Napalm Records)
- Greg Mendez — First Time / Alone EP (Dead Oceans)
- Guy Blakeslee — Extravision (Leaving Records)
- High Vis — Guided Tour (Dais Records)
- Hildegard — Jour 1596 (Chivi Chivi)
- Honey Dijon — DJ-Kicks (!K7)
- Humdrum — Every Heaven (Slumberland Records)
- Immortal Bird — Sin Querencia (20 Buck Spin)
- Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood — Blues Experience (Forty Below Records)
- Japandroids — Fate & Alcohol (Anti)
- Jean Dawson — Glimmer of God (P+)
- Jennifer Hudson — The Gift of Love (Interscope)
- Jerry Cantrell — I Want Blood (Jerry Cantrell)
- Joe Jonas — Music For People Who Believe in Love (Republic Records)
- Jordana — Lively Premonition (Grand Jury Music)
- Joy Oladokun — OBSERVATIONS FROM A CROWDED ROOM (Verve Forecast/Republic Records)
- Karate — Make It Fit (Numero Group)
- Karl Blau — Vultures of Love (Otherly Love Records)
- Kelly Lee Owens — Dreamstate (dh2)
- Kurious — Majician (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- Kylie Minogue — Tension II (Kylie Minogue/Darenote)
- La Fleur — Väsen ([PIAS])
- Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis — Warriors (Atlantic)
- Lisel — The Vanishing Point (Ba Da Bing!)
- LP Giobbi — Dotr (Counter Records)
- Machine Girl — MG Ultra (Future Classic)
- Maverick Sabre — Burn The Right Things Down (FAMM)
- Mc5 — Heavy Lifting (earMUSIC)
- Nap Eyes — The Neon Gate (Paradise of Bachelors)
- Nicolas Michaux — Vitalisme (Kuroneko)
- Phantogram — Memory of a Day (Neon Gold Records/Avenue A Records)
- Phoebe Rings — Phoebe Rings EP (Carpark Records)
- Pinhead Gunpowder — Unt (Pinhead Gunpowder)
- Pipe-eye — Pipe-defy (p(doom) records)
- Porridge Radio — Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me (Secretly Canadian)
- Shawn Mendes — Shawn (Island Records)
- Shower Curtain — words from a wishing well (Fire Talk)
- Skegss — Pacific Highway Music (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Silverbacks — Easy Being a Winner (Central Tones Records)
- Snowgoose — Descendant (Violette Records)
- Spiral XP — I Wish I Was A Rat (Danger Collective Records)
- Susanna Hoffs — The Lost Record (Baroque Folk Records)
- Tim Heidecker — Slipping Away (Bloodshot Records)
- Twisted Pine — Love Your Mind (Signature Sounds Recordings)
- W.H. Lung — Every Inch of Earth Pulsates (Melodic)
- Wild River — Better Now (Nettwerk)
- Wyatt Flores — Welcome To The Plains (Island)
Friday, October 25
- 311 — Full Bloom (SKP)
- Allen Stone — Mystery EP (ATO Records)
- Amyl and the Sniffers — Cartoon Darkness (Amyl and The Sniffers)
- Amythyst Kiah — Still + Bright (Rounder Records)
- Anna Lunoe — Pearl (NLV Records)
- Anna McClellan — Electric Bouquet (Father/Daughter Records)
- Atreyu — The Pronoia Sessions (Spinefarm Music Group)
- Bardo Pond — Melt Away (Matador)
- Bastille — & (Best Laid Plans/EMI)
- Beach Weather — Melt (last nite/Arista Records)
- Ben Folds — Sleigher (New West Records)
- Beth Hart — You Still Got Me (Mascot Label Group/Provogue)
- Bruce Brubaker — Eno Piano 2 (InFiné)
- Caroline Shaw — Leonardo da Vinci (Original Score) (Nonesuch)
- Chuck Prophet and Qiensave? — Wake The Dead (Yep Roc Records)
- Chuck Ragan — Love and Lore (Rise Records)
- Courteeners — Pink Cactus Café (Ignition Records)
- Devin Townsend — PowerNerd (HevyDevy Records)
- Ebo Taylor, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — EBO TAYLOR JID022 (Jazz Is Dead)
- Ece Era — Bedside Tunes (2MR)
- Elke — Divine Urge (Congrats Records)
- Fashion Club — A Love You Cannot Shake (felte)
- Fievel Is Glauque — Rong Weicknes (Fat Possum Records)
- Flock — Flock II (Strut)
- Gold Connections — Fortune (Single Lock)
- Grumpy — Wolfed EP (Bayonet Records)
- Halsey — The Great Impersonator (Columbia Records)
- Jake Isaac — Benjamin (Nettwerk)
- JC Chasez and Jimmy Harry — Playing With Fire (Center Stage Records)
- Josh Lovelace — SHELTERS (Stonycroft Records)
- Kaktus Einarsson — Lobster Coda (One Little Independent Records)
- Katie Gavin — What A Relief (Saddest Factory Records)
- Kelsea Ballerini — Patterns (Black River Entertainment)
- Laura Marling — Patterns in Repeat (Chrysalis Records)
- Little Moon — Dear Divine (Joyful Noise Recordings/Little Moon)
- Lone Justice — Viva Lone Justice (AFAR)
- Mel Blue — Back Then, Computer Sound EP (Nettwerk)
- Miranda and the Beat — Can’t Take It (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- New Age Thief — Stars Align (Wax Bodega)
- The Oak Ridge Boys — Mama’s Boys (Lightning Rod Records)
- Onsloow — Full Speed Anywhere Else (Tiny Engines)
- Paul Cauthen — Black on Black (Atlantic)
- Peach Pit — Magpie (Columbia Records)
- Pixies — The Night the Zombies Came (BMG)
- Pom Pom Squad — Mirror Stars Moving Without Me (City Slang)
- Razorlight — Planet Nowhere (V2 Records)
- Rejjie Snow — PEACE 2 DA WORLD (Honeymoon)
- S.C.A.B. — Rose Colored Glasses EP (self-released)
- Shigeto — Cherry Blossom Baby (Ghostly International)
- Soccer Mommy — Evergreen (Loma Vista)
- Squint — Big Hand (Sunday Drive Records)
- St. Lenox — Ten Modern American Work Songs (Don Giovanni Records)
- Tears For Fears — Songs for a Nervous Planet (Concord Records)
- Tess Parks — Pomegranate (Fuzz Club)
- Thunder Jackson — Hello Stranger (VERO Music)
- trauma ray — Chameleon (Dais Records)
- Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott — Merci (Sony Classical