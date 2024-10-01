newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2024

Friday, October 4

  • A Place to Bury Strangers — Synthesizer (Dedstrange)
  • Ada Lea — notes EP (Saddle Creek)
  • Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Jazz is Dead JID021 (Jazz Is Dead)
  • Alessandro Cortini — Nati Infiniti (Mute)
  • Alison Moyet — Key (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Amnesia Scanner and Freeka Tet — HOAX (PAN)
  • Animal Collective — Sung Tongs Live at the Theatre at Ace Hotel (Domino)
  • Anna Butterss — Mighty Vertebrate (International Anthem)
  • Balance and Composure — With You in Spirit (Memory Music)
  • The Bug — Machine (Relapse Records)
  • Caribou — Honey (Merge)
  • The Clearwater Swimmers — The Clearwater Swimmers (New Martian Records)
  • Coldplay — Moon Music (Parlophone)
  • cumgirl8 — [the] 8th cumming (4AD)
  • David Shaw — Take A Look Inside (ONErpm)
  • Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn — Quiet in a World Full of Noise (Merge Records)
  • Devarrow — Heart Shaped Rock (Paper Bag Records)
  • Drug Church — PRUDE (Pure Noise Records)
  • Fever 333 — Darker White (Century Media Records)
  • Finneas — For Cryin’ Out Loud (Interscope)
  • Foreigner — Turning Back the Time (Atlantic)
  • Genevieve Stokes — With A Lightning Strike (Atlantic)
  • Geordie Greep — The New Sound (Rough Trade Records)
  • Godspeed You! Black Emperor — NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD (Constellation)
  • Good Neighbours — Good Neighbours EP (Some Action/Neon Gold/Avenue A)
  • Half Waif — See You at the Maypole (Anti)
  • The Hard Quartet — The Hard Quartet (Matador Records)
  • Harriet — Trying To Get The Feeling Again (Bright Star Records)
  • Hazlett — Goodbye to the Valley (Nettwerk)
  • Hiro Ama — Music for Peace and Harmony (PRAH Recordings)
  • Human Impact — Gone Dark (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit — Live From the Ryman Vol. 2 (Southeastern Records)
  • Joan Shelley — Mood Ring EP (No Quarter Records)
  • Leon Bridges — Leon (Columbia)
  • Little Big Town — The Christmas Record (Birds of a Feather Productions)
  • Master Peace — How To Make A(nuva) Master Peace EP (Jasmine Music)
  • Memorials — Memorial Waterslides (Fire Records)
  • Michael Love Michael — Bruiser (Get Better Records)
  • Midland — Fragments (Regraded)
  • Mötley Crüe — Cancelled EP (Masters 2023)
  • Naked Giants — Shine Away (Devil Duck)
  • Nate Smith — California Gold (Sony Music)
  • Nick Ward — House with the Blue Door (Universal Music Australia)
  • OneDa — Formula OneDa (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Orla Gartland — Everybody Needs A Hero (New Friends Music)
  • Palomino Blond — You Feel It Too (Kanine Records)
  • Public Service Broadcasting — The Last Flight (SO Recordings/Silva Screen Records)
  • Rat Boy — Suburbia Calling (Hellcat)
  • Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 — Heavier Yet lies the Crownless Head (Record Kicks)
  • Sex Swing — Golden Triangle (God Unknown Records)
  • Sixpence None the Richer — Rosemary Hill EP (Flatiron Recordings)
  • The Smile — Cutouts (XL Recordings)
  • Spencer Sutherland — The Drama (SM1)
  • Temples — Other Structures EP (Fat Possum Records)
  • Thee Sacred Souls — Got A Story to Tell (Daptone Records)
  • The Wild Feathers — Sirens (New West Records)
  • Weval — Night Versions EP (Technicolour)
  • Wild Pink — Dulling the Horns (Fire Talk)
  • Yasmin Williams — Acadia (Nonesuch)
  • yunè pinku — Scarlet Lamb EP (Method 808)

Friday, October 11

  • Ariella — CryBaby (Lauren Records)
  • Belaganas — Rock Bottom EP (Different Recordings)
  • The Blessed Madonna — Godspeed (Margeverse Limited)
  • Blue Mar — Oliveira (Independent)
  • Charli XCX — Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat (Atlantic)
  • Chat Pile — Cool World (The Flenser)
  • Chesterfield Kings — We’re Still the Same (Wicked Cool Records)
  • Current Joys — East My Love (Secretly Canadian)
  • Dawes — Oh Brother (Dead Ringers)
  • Delta Sleep — Blue Garden (Wax Bodega)
  • DoFlame — BENT (Blue Grape Music)
  • Dua Saleh — I Should Call Them (Ghostly International)
  • Duran Duran — Danse Macabre: De Luxe (Tape Modern)
  • Envy — Eunoia (Temporary Residence)
  • Field Music — Limits of Language (Memphis Industries)
  • GloRilla — Glorious (CMG/Interscope Records)
  • Gut Health — Stiletto (AWAL Recordings)
  • Hak Baker — Nostalgia Death EP Act II (AWAL Recordings)
  • House of Lords — Full Tilt Overdrive (Frontiers Records s.r.l.)
  • Immanuel Wilkins — Blues Blood (UMG Recordings)
  • Jamison Field Murphy — It Has to End (Ramp Local)
  • Jelly Roll — Beautifully Broken (Bailee & Buddy/BBR Music Group)
  • Jenny Scheinman — All Species Parade (Royal Potato Family)
  • Justin Moore — This Is My Dirt (Big Machine Label Group)
  • La Femme — Rock Machine (Disque Pointu)
  • The Linda Lindas — No Obligation (Epitaph)
  • Myles Kennedy — The Art of Letting Go (Napalm Records)
  • Nate Mercereau — Excellent Traveler (Third Man Records)
  • The Offspring — SUPERCHARGED (Wabi Sabi Worldwide)
  • Okean Elzy — Lighthouse (Okean Elzy)
  • Oranssi Pazuzu — Muuntautuja (Nuclear Blast)
  • Popstar Benny — Oasis (True Panther Records)
  • Rod Wave — Last Lap (Alamo Records)
  • Rüfüs Du Sol — Inhale / Exhale (Rose Avenue Records)
  • Sam Wilkes — iiyo iiyo iiyo (astrollage)
  • Samara Joy — Portrait (Dear Beverly Music)
  • Sophie Thatcher — Pivot & Scrape (Bathsheba)
  • StrateJacket — Bad Start (UMG Recordings)
  • STÖNER — Hittin’ The Bitchin’ Switch (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Tank and the Bangas — The Heart, The Mind, The Soul (Verve Label Group)
  • Touché Amoré — Spiral in a Straight Line (Rise Records)
  • Warm Human — Hamartia (Sooper Records)

Friday, October 18

  • Aaron Parks — Little Big III (Blue Note Records)
  • Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham — Cunningham Bird (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • The Armed — Everlasting Gaze EP (Sargent House)
  • Bear Hands — The Key to What (Cantora Records)
  • Bishop Briggs — Tell My Therapist I’m Fine (Terry Eighteen)
  • bôa — Whiplash (Nettwerk)
  • Bon Iver — SABLE, (Jagjaguwar)
  • BONZIE — When I Found the Trap Door (Beevine Records)
  • Breymer — When I Get Through (One Little Independent Records)
  • Bryce Fox — The Butterfly EP (Nettwerk)
  • Chinese American Bear — Wah!!! (Moshi Moshi Records)
  • Christopher Owens — I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair (True Panther Records)
  • Confidence Man — 3AM (LA LA LA) (Universal)
  • The Copyrights — Ghosts EP (Fat Wreck Chords)
  • Dean Lewis — The Epilogue (Universal)
  • Desert Liminal — Black Ocean (Whited Sepulchre Records)
  • Ella Raphael — Mad Sometimes (Fire Records)
  • Emily James — The aLtErNaTeS Pt. 2 EP (Nettwerk)
  • Emma Anderson — Spiralée: Pearlies Rearranged (Sonic Cathedral)
  • Fantastic Negrito — Son of a Broken Man (Storefront Records)
  • Frenzee — What’s Wrong With Me (Poison City Records)
  • Frost* — Life In The Wires (InsideOutMusic)
  • Frozen Crown — War Hearts (Napalm Records)
  • Greg Mendez — First Time / Alone EP (Dead Oceans)
  • Guy Blakeslee — Extravision (Leaving Records)
  • High Vis — Guided Tour (Dais Records)
  • Hildegard — Jour 1596 (Chivi Chivi)
  • Honey Dijon — DJ-Kicks (!K7)
  • Humdrum — Every Heaven (Slumberland Records)
  • Immortal Bird — Sin Querencia (20 Buck Spin)
  • Jake Shimabukuro and Mick Fleetwood — Blues Experience (Forty Below Records)
  • Japandroids — Fate & Alcohol (Anti)
  • Jean Dawson — Glimmer of God (P+)
  • Jennifer Hudson — The Gift of Love (Interscope)
  • Jerry Cantrell — I Want Blood (Jerry Cantrell)
  • Joe Jonas — Music For People Who Believe in Love (Republic Records)
  • Jordana — Lively Premonition (Grand Jury Music)
  • Joy Oladokun — OBSERVATIONS FROM A CROWDED ROOM (Verve Forecast/Republic Records)
  • Karate — Make It Fit (Numero Group)
  • Karl Blau — Vultures of Love (Otherly Love Records)
  • Kelly Lee Owens — Dreamstate (dh2)
  • Kurious — Majician (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • Kylie Minogue — Tension II (Kylie Minogue/Darenote)
  • La Fleur — Väsen ([PIAS])
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis — Warriors (Atlantic)
  • Lisel — The Vanishing Point (Ba Da Bing!)
  • LP Giobbi — Dotr (Counter Records)
  • Machine Girl — MG Ultra (Future Classic)
  • Maverick Sabre — Burn The Right Things Down (FAMM)
  • Mc5 — Heavy Lifting (earMUSIC)
  • Nap Eyes — The Neon Gate (Paradise of Bachelors)
  • Nicolas Michaux — Vitalisme (Kuroneko)
  • Phantogram — Memory of a Day (Neon Gold Records/Avenue A Records)
  • Phoebe Rings — Phoebe Rings EP (Carpark Records)
  • Pinhead Gunpowder — Unt (Pinhead Gunpowder)
  • Pipe-eye — Pipe-defy (p(doom) records)
  • Porridge Radio — Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me (Secretly Canadian)
  • Shawn Mendes — Shawn (Island Records)
  • Shower Curtain — words from a wishing well (Fire Talk)
  • Skegss — Pacific Highway Music (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Silverbacks — Easy Being a Winner (Central Tones Records)
  • Snowgoose — Descendant (Violette Records)
  • Spiral XP — I Wish I Was A Rat (Danger Collective Records)
  • Susanna Hoffs — The Lost Record (Baroque Folk Records)
  • Tim Heidecker — Slipping Away (Bloodshot Records)
  • Twisted Pine — Love Your Mind (Signature Sounds Recordings)
  • W.H. Lung — Every Inch of Earth Pulsates (Melodic)
  • Wild River — Better Now (Nettwerk)
  • Wyatt Flores — Welcome To The Plains (Island)

Friday, October 25

  • 311 — Full Bloom (SKP)
  • Allen Stone — Mystery EP (ATO Records)
  • Amyl and the Sniffers — Cartoon Darkness (Amyl and The Sniffers)
  • Amythyst Kiah — Still + Bright (Rounder Records)
  • Anna Lunoe — Pearl (NLV Records)
  • Anna McClellan — Electric Bouquet (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Atreyu — The Pronoia Sessions (Spinefarm Music Group)
  • Bardo Pond — Melt Away (Matador)
  • Bastille — & (Best Laid Plans/EMI)
  • Beach Weather — Melt (last nite/Arista Records)
  • Ben Folds — Sleigher (New West Records)
  • Beth Hart — You Still Got Me (Mascot Label Group/Provogue)
  • Bruce Brubaker — Eno Piano 2 (InFiné)
  • Caroline Shaw — Leonardo da Vinci (Original Score) (Nonesuch)
  • Chuck Prophet and Qiensave? — Wake The Dead (Yep Roc Records)
  • Chuck Ragan — Love and Lore (Rise Records)
  • Courteeners — Pink Cactus Café (Ignition Records)
  • Devin Townsend — PowerNerd (HevyDevy Records)
  • Ebo Taylor, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — EBO TAYLOR JID022 (Jazz Is Dead)
  • Ece Era — Bedside Tunes (2MR)
  • Elke — Divine Urge (Congrats Records)
  • Fashion Club — A Love You Cannot Shake (felte)
  • Fievel Is Glauque — Rong Weicknes (Fat Possum Records)
  • Flock — Flock II (Strut)
  • Gold Connections — Fortune (Single Lock)
  • Grumpy — Wolfed EP (Bayonet Records)
  • Halsey — The Great Impersonator (Columbia Records)
  • Jake Isaac — Benjamin (Nettwerk)
  • JC Chasez and Jimmy Harry — Playing With Fire (Center Stage Records)
  • Josh Lovelace — SHELTERS (Stonycroft Records)
  • Kaktus Einarsson — Lobster Coda (One Little Independent Records)
  • Katie Gavin — What A Relief (Saddest Factory Records)
  • Kelsea Ballerini — Patterns (Black River Entertainment)
  • Laura Marling — Patterns in Repeat (Chrysalis Records)
  • Little Moon — Dear Divine (Joyful Noise Recordings/Little Moon)
  • Lone Justice — Viva Lone Justice (AFAR)
  • Mel Blue — Back Then, Computer Sound EP (Nettwerk)
  • Miranda and the Beat — Can’t Take It (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • New Age Thief — Stars Align (Wax Bodega)
  • The Oak Ridge Boys — Mama’s Boys (Lightning Rod Records)
  • Onsloow — Full Speed Anywhere Else (Tiny Engines)
  • Paul Cauthen — Black on Black (Atlantic)
  • Peach Pit — Magpie (Columbia Records)
  • Pixies — The Night the Zombies Came (BMG)
  • Pom Pom Squad — Mirror Stars Moving Without Me (City Slang)
  • Razorlight — Planet Nowhere (V2 Records)
  • Rejjie Snow — PEACE 2 DA WORLD (Honeymoon)
  • S.C.A.B. — Rose Colored Glasses EP (self-released)
  • Shigeto — Cherry Blossom Baby (Ghostly International)
  • Soccer Mommy — Evergreen (Loma Vista)
  • Squint — Big Hand (Sunday Drive Records)
  • St. Lenox — Ten Modern American Work Songs (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Tears For Fears — Songs for a Nervous Planet (Concord Records)
  • Tess Parks — Pomegranate (Fuzz Club)
  • Thunder Jackson — Hello Stranger (VERO Music)
  • trauma ray — Chameleon (Dais Records)
  • Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott — Merci (Sony Classical
