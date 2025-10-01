Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, October 3
- Adekunle Gold — FUJI (Somtin Different)
- AFI — Silver Bleeds the Black Sun… (Run For Cover Records)
- Agriculture — The Spiritual Sound (Flenser)
- Ann Annie — El Prado (Nettwerk)
- The Bloody Beetroots — Forever Part One EP (Out Of Line Music)
- Blue Lake — The Animal (Tonal Union)
- Carter Faith — Cherry Valley (MCA)
- Cory Marks — Sorry For Nothing Volume 2 (Better Noise Music)
- Deaf Havana — We’re Never Getting Out (So Recordings)
- dodie — Not For Lack of Trying (Universal)
- Dolo Tonight — DVD Rental Store (Epitaph)
- Gatlin — The Eldest Daughter (Dualtone)
- Harrison Storm — Empty Garden (Nettwerk)
- Haerts — Laguna Road (HAERTS)
- Ink — BIG BUSKIN’ EP (Mercury Records)
- James Morrison — Fight Another Day (Cooking Vinyl)
- Jamie Woon — 3, 10, Why, When (Also Can)
- Johnny Clarke — African Roots (Cleopatra Records)
- Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck — Arthur Buck 2 (Megaforce)
- Ledisi — For Dinah (Candid Records)
- Lovejoy — One Simple Trick (Anvil Cat Records)
- Marta — Out the Way (False Idols)
- Matisyahu — Ancient Child (Fallen Sparks)
- Max Pope — Praise Animal (Kartel Music Group)
- Mayday Parade — Sad (Many Hats Endeavors)
- Michael Schenker Group — Don’t Sell Your Soul (Ear Music)
- Moon Panda — Dumb Luck (Moon Panda)
- Nicki Bluhm — Rancho Deluxe (Nicki Bluhm)
- Noah Floersch — Francis Aquarius (Concord)
- Prewn — System (Prewn)
- Rachael Yamagata — Starlit Alchemy (Jullian Records)
- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus — X’s For Eyes (Better Noise Music)
- Richard Ashcroft — Lovin’ You (Virgin Music Group)
- The Rions — Everything Every Single Day (Community Music)
- Rocket — R Is for Rocket (Transgressive)
- S. Carey — Watercress EP (Jagjaguwar)
- Snooper — Worldwide (Third Man)
- Sparks — MADDER! EP (Transgressive)
- Stay Inside — Lunger (Tiny Engines)
- Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl (Taylor Swift)
- teethin — Greed Between The Lines EP (Silent Kid Records)
- Thrice — Horizons/West (Epitaph)
- Upchuck — I’m Nice Now (Domino)
- Vitamin String Quartet — VSQ Performs Billie Eilish (Vitamin Records)
- Waylon Jennings — Songbird (Thirty Tigers)
- Will Anderson — How Little Love Is / How Worth Everything (Independent Co.)
- Worthitpurchase — Worthitpurchase (Worthitpurchase)
Friday, October 10
- Amber Mark — Pretty Idea (Interscope)
- The Antlers — Blight (Transgressive)
- The Autumn Defense — Here and Nowhere (Yep Roc)
- Blawan — SickElixir (XL Recordings)
- The Besnard Lakes — The Besnard Lakes Are the Ghost Nation (Full Time Hobby)
- Black Eyes — Hostile Design (Dischord)
- Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe — Liminal (Verve)
- dust — Sky Is Falling (Kanine)
- Electric Guest — 10K (Independent Co.)
- Flock of Dimes — The Life You Save (Sub Pop)
- Forrest Day — Right On Time (Forrest Day’s Playground)
- The Grahams — The Bridge (Three Sirens Music Group)
- Greyhaven — Keep It Quiet (Solid State Records)
- Guitar — We’re Headed to the Lake (Julia’s War Recordings)
- HAAi — HUMANiSE (Mute)
- Jay Som — Belong (Lucky Number)
- Hannah Frances — Nested in Tangles (Fire Talk)
- Jay Worthy — Once Upon A Time Vol. 2 (GDF Records/EMPIRE)
- Jerskin Fendrix — Once Upon A Time… In Shropshire (untitled (recs))
- John 5 — Ghost (60 Cycle Hum Records)
- Khalid — After the Sun Goes Down (RCA Records)
- Madi Diaz — Fatal Optimist (Anti)
- Madison Cunningham — Ace (Verve)
- Mansionair — Some Kind of Alchemy (Sony Music)
- Mella — Or So I’ve Been Told… (Kill Iconic Records)
- The Necks — Disquiet (Northern Spy)
- Niia — V (Candid Records)
- NoSo — When Are You Leaving? (Partisan Records)
- Priscilla Block — Things You Didn’t See (UMG)
- Rhett Miller — A lifetime of riding by night (ATO)
- Robert Finley — Hallelujah! Don’t Let The Devil Fool Ya (Easy Eye Sound)
- Sanguisugabogg — Hideous Aftermath (Century Media Records)
- Silly Goose — Keys to the City EP (Blue Grape)
- SOHN — Albadas (Dawn Songs) (APM Records)
- Soul Blind — Red Sky Mourning (Closed Casket Activities)
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones — St. Paul & The Broken Bones (Oasis Pizza Records)
- The Telephone Numbers — Scarecrow II (Slumberland)
- Weakened Friends — Feels Like Hell (Don Giovanni Records)
- Wilby — Center of Affection (Harmonia Mundi Usa)
Friday, October 17
- All Time Low — Everyone’s Talking! (Basement Noise/Photo Finish Records)
- Anne Wilson — Stars (Capitol)
- Ashnikko — Smoochies (Parlophone)
- bar italia — Some Like It Hot (Matador)
- The Bats — Corner Coming Up (Flying Nun Records)
- Battle Beast — Steelbound (Nuclear Blast)
- Biohazard — Divided We Fall (BLKIIBLK)
- Brògeal — Tuesday Paper Club (PIAS)
- Carter Vail — Coydog EP (RCA Records)
- Casey Dienel — My Heart is an Outlaw (Jealous Butcher Records)
- Chicks on Speed — HEARTopia (Greenland)
- Chrissie Hynde & Pals — Duets Special (Parlophone)
- Cusp — What I Want Doesn’t Want Me Back (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Dear Boy — Celebrator (Last Gang Records)
- Good Luck — Big Dreams, Mister (Specialist Subject)
- Harmless — By Them, By You, By Me (Nettwerk)
- I, Jordan — Free Falling EP (Ninja Tune)
- The Last Dinner Party — From the Pyre (Island)
- Living Hour — Internal Drone Infinity (Keeled Scales)
- Mariel Buckley — Strange Trip Ahead (Birthday Cake Records)
- Militaire Gun — God Save the Gun (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Monkey on Mars — Monkey on Mars EP (Mrs Red Sound)
- Nathan Sykes — Ultraviolet (Nathan Sykes)
- Of Monsters and Men — All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade (Atlantic)
- PARTYOF2 — AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY! (Def Jam)
- Poliça — Dreams Go (Memphis Industries)
- Rachel Bobbitt — Swimming Towards the Sand (Fantasy Records)
- Ron Gallo — Checkmate (Kill Rock Stars)
- Ruel — Kicking My Feel (Recess Records)
- Ruen Brothers — Awooo (Yep Roc)
- Sam Ryder — Heartland (Artist Theory)
- Scorpions — From The First Sting (BMG)
- Skullcrusher — And Your Song is Like a Circle (Dirty Hit)
- Silvana Estrada — Vendrán Suaves Lluvias (Altafonte)
- Soulwax — All Systems Are Lying (Because Music)
- The Subways — When I’m With You (Cooking Vinyl)
- Sudan Archives — The BPM (Stones Throw)
- Suzie True — How I Learned To Love What’s Gone (Get Better Records)
- Tame Impala — Deadbeat (Columbia)
- Todd Snider — HIGH, LONESOME AND THEN SOME. (Aimless Records)
- Ty Dolla Sign — Tycoon (Atlantic)
- Wicca Phase Springs Eternal — Mossy Oak Shadow (Run For Cover Records)
- William Prince — Further From the Country (Six Shooter Records)
Friday, October 24
- Alexander Stewart — What If? (Alexander Stewart)
- Alice Phoebe Lou — Oblivion (Nettwerk)
- Antibalas — Hourglass (Daptone)
- Bahamas — My Second Last Album (Republic)
- Begonia — Fantasy Life (Birthday Cake Records)
- Billy Currington — King Of The World (UMG)
- Brandi Carlile — Returning to Myself (Interscope Records/Lost Highway)
- Brainwasher — 39 Lightyears from Heaven (Mothland)
- Circa Waves — Death & Love ([PIAS])
- Courting — How to Thread the Needle and Come Out the Other Side to Tell the Story (Lower Third)
- Cowboy Junkies — More Acoustic Junk (Cooking Vinyl)
- Crayon — Home Safe (Erased Tapes)
- Daniel Caesar — Son Of Spergy (Republic)
- Dayseeker — Creature In The Black Night (Spinefarm)
- Demi Lovato — It’s Not That Deep (Island Records)
- Dion — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher (KTBA Records)
- Eliza McLamb — Good Story (Royal Mountain Records)
- Erika Dohi — Myth of Tomorrow (Switch Hit Records)
- Flycatcher — Wrench (Memory Music)
- girlfriends — There Goes the Neighborhood (Big Noise)
- Hannah Jadagu — Describe (Sub Pop)
- Home Counties — Humdrum (Submarine Cat Records)
- iLe — Como las canto yo (La Buena Fortuna Music)
- Jesca Hoop — Selective Memory (Last Laugh)
- Jim Keller — End Of The World (Jim Keller Music)
- Jim White — Inner Day (Drag City)
- Joelton Mayfield — Crowd Pleaser (Bloodshot)
- Joshua Hedley — All Hat (New West Records)
- Joyer — On The Other End of the Line… (Julia’s War Recordings)
- Just Mustard — WE WERE JUST HERE (Partisan Records)
- The Lemonheads — Love Chant (Fire Records)
- Machine Girl — Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X) (Future Classic)
- Major Stars — More Colors of Sound (Drag City)
- Mammoth — The End (BMG)
- Max Winter — Mourning Routine EP (Secret Friend)
- Natalie Jane — the world i didn’t want (Capitol)
- Nell Mescal — The Closest We’ll Get EP (Finmara Songs)
- Nitty Gritty Dirty Band — After Night EP (NGDB Records)
- Low Girl — Is It Too Late to Freak Out? (Low Girl)
- Roddy Ricch — The Navy Album (Atlantic)
- Ronnie Romero — Backbone (Frontiers Records s.r.l.)
- Serj Tankian — Covers, Collaborations & Collages (Serjical Strike Records)
- Sigrid — There’s Always More That I Could Say (Universal)
- Spiritual Cramp — RUDE (Blue Grape Music)
- The Strumbellas — Burning Bridges Into Dust EP (Glassnote)
- Tortoise — Touch (International Anthem)
- Yazmin Lacey — Teal Dreams (AMF)
Friday, October 31
- Anna von Hausswolff — ICONOCLASTS (YEAR0001)
- The Belair Lip Bombs — Again (Third Man Records)
- better joy — at dusk EP (Better Joy)
- The Charlatans — We Are Love (BMG)
- Chat Pile and Hayden Pedigo — In the Earth Again (Computer Students/Modulor)
- Danheim — Heimferd (Season of Mist)
- Daniel Avery — Tremor (Domino)
- Eleni Drake — CHUCK (MNRK Records)
- Florence + The Machine — Everybody Scream (Universal)
- Greensky Bluegrass — XXV (Big Blue Zoo Records)
- Guided By Voices — Thick Rich And Delicious (GBV Inc)
- Holy Sons — Puritan Themes (Thrill Jockey)
- Howling Giant — Crucible & Ruin (Magnetic Eye Records)
- keiyaA — hooke’s law (XL Recordings)
- Lydia Luce — Mammoth (Tone Tree Music/Lydia Luce)
- Maps — Welcome To The Tudor Gate (Mute)
- Primitive Man — Observance (Relapse)
- Roger Eno — Without Wind/Without Air (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Saintseneca — Highwalllow & Supermoon Songs (Lame-O Records)
- Shad — Start Anew (Secret City)
- Trivium — Struck Dead EP (Roadrunner)
- Zach Hill and Lucas Abela — Bag of Max Bag of Cass (Warp)