newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
iStock

All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in October. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, October 3

  • Adekunle Gold — FUJI (Somtin Different)
  • AFI — Silver Bleeds the Black Sun… (Run For Cover Records)
  • Agriculture — The Spiritual Sound (Flenser)
  • Ann Annie — El Prado (Nettwerk)
  • The Bloody Beetroots — Forever Part One EP (Out Of Line Music)
  • Blue Lake — The Animal (Tonal Union)
  • Carter Faith — Cherry Valley (MCA)
  • Cory Marks — Sorry For Nothing Volume 2 (Better Noise Music)
  • Deaf Havana — We’re Never Getting Out (So Recordings)
  • dodie — Not For Lack of Trying (Universal)
  • Dolo Tonight — DVD Rental Store (Epitaph)
  • Gatlin — The Eldest Daughter (Dualtone)
  • Harrison Storm — Empty Garden (Nettwerk)
  • Haerts — Laguna Road (HAERTS)
  • Ink — BIG BUSKIN’ EP (Mercury Records)
  • James Morrison — Fight Another Day (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Jamie Woon — 3, 10, Why, When (Also Can)
  • Johnny Clarke — African Roots (Cleopatra Records)
  • Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck — Arthur Buck 2 (Megaforce)
  • Ledisi — For Dinah (Candid Records)
  • Lovejoy — One Simple Trick (Anvil Cat Records)
  • Marta — Out the Way (False Idols)
  • Matisyahu — Ancient Child (Fallen Sparks)
  • Max Pope — Praise Animal (Kartel Music Group)
  • Mayday Parade — Sad (Many Hats Endeavors)
  • Michael Schenker Group — Don’t Sell Your Soul (Ear Music)
  • Moon Panda — Dumb Luck (Moon Panda)
  • Nicki Bluhm — Rancho Deluxe (Nicki Bluhm)
  • Noah Floersch — Francis Aquarius (Concord)
  • Prewn — System (Prewn)
  • Rachael Yamagata — Starlit Alchemy (Jullian Records)
  • The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus — X’s For Eyes (Better Noise Music)
  • Richard Ashcroft — Lovin’ You (Virgin Music Group)
  • The Rions — Everything Every Single Day (Community Music)
  • Rocket — R Is for Rocket (Transgressive)
  • S. Carey — Watercress EP (Jagjaguwar)
  • Snooper — Worldwide (Third Man)
  • Sparks — MADDER! EP (Transgressive)
  • Stay Inside — Lunger (Tiny Engines)
  • Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl (Taylor Swift)
  • teethin — Greed Between The Lines EP (Silent Kid Records)
  • Thrice — Horizons/West (Epitaph)
  • Upchuck — I’m Nice Now (Domino)
  • Vitamin String Quartet — VSQ Performs Billie Eilish (Vitamin Records)
  • Waylon Jennings — Songbird (Thirty Tigers)
  • Will Anderson — How Little Love Is / How Worth Everything (Independent Co.)
  • Worthitpurchase — Worthitpurchase (Worthitpurchase)

Friday, October 10

  • Amber Mark — Pretty Idea (Interscope)
  • The Antlers — Blight (Transgressive)
  • The Autumn Defense — Here and Nowhere (Yep Roc)
  • Blawan — SickElixir (XL Recordings)
  • The Besnard Lakes — The Besnard Lakes Are the Ghost Nation (Full Time Hobby)
  • Black Eyes — Hostile Design (Dischord)
  • Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe — Liminal (Verve)
  • dust — Sky Is Falling (Kanine)
  • Electric Guest — 10K (Independent Co.)
  • Flock of Dimes — The Life You Save (Sub Pop)
  • Forrest Day — Right On Time (Forrest Day’s Playground)
  • The Grahams — The Bridge (Three Sirens Music Group)
  • Greyhaven — Keep It Quiet (Solid State Records)
  • Guitar — We’re Headed to the Lake (Julia’s War Recordings)
  • HAAi — HUMANiSE (Mute)
  • Jay Som — Belong (Lucky Number)
  • Hannah Frances — Nested in Tangles (Fire Talk)
  • Jay Worthy — Once Upon A Time Vol. 2 (GDF Records/EMPIRE)
  • Jerskin Fendrix — Once Upon A Time… In Shropshire (untitled (recs))
  • John 5 — Ghost (60 Cycle Hum Records)
  • Khalid — After the Sun Goes Down (RCA Records)
  • Madi Diaz — Fatal Optimist (Anti)
  • Madison Cunningham — Ace (Verve)
  • Mansionair — Some Kind of Alchemy (Sony Music)
  • Mella — Or So I’ve Been Told… (Kill Iconic Records)
  • The Necks — Disquiet (Northern Spy)
  • Niia — V (Candid Records)
  • NoSo — When Are You Leaving? (Partisan Records)
  • Priscilla Block — Things You Didn’t See (UMG)
  • Rhett Miller — A lifetime of riding by night (ATO)
  • Robert Finley — Hallelujah! Don’t Let The Devil Fool Ya (Easy Eye Sound)
  • Sanguisugabogg — Hideous Aftermath (Century Media Records)
  • Silly Goose — Keys to the City EP (Blue Grape)
  • SOHN — Albadas (Dawn Songs) (APM Records)
  • Soul Blind — Red Sky Mourning (Closed Casket Activities)
  • St. Paul & The Broken Bones — St. Paul & The Broken Bones (Oasis Pizza Records)
  • The Telephone Numbers — Scarecrow II (Slumberland)
  • Weakened Friends — Feels Like Hell (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Wilby — Center of Affection (Harmonia Mundi Usa)

Friday, October 17

  • All Time Low — Everyone’s Talking! (Basement Noise/Photo Finish Records)
  • Anne Wilson — Stars (Capitol)
  • Ashnikko — Smoochies (Parlophone)
  • bar italia — Some Like It Hot (Matador)
  • The Bats — Corner Coming Up (Flying Nun Records)
  • Battle Beast — Steelbound (Nuclear Blast)
  • Biohazard — Divided We Fall (BLKIIBLK)
  • Brògeal — Tuesday Paper Club (PIAS)
  • Carter Vail — Coydog EP (RCA Records)
  • Casey Dienel — My Heart is an Outlaw (Jealous Butcher Records)
  • Chicks on Speed — HEARTopia (Greenland)
  • Chrissie Hynde & Pals — Duets Special (Parlophone)
  • Cusp — What I Want Doesn’t Want Me Back (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Dear Boy — Celebrator (Last Gang Records)
  • Good Luck — Big Dreams, Mister (Specialist Subject)
  • Harmless — By Them, By You, By Me (Nettwerk)
  • I, Jordan — Free Falling EP (Ninja Tune)
  • The Last Dinner Party — From the Pyre (Island)
  • Living Hour — Internal Drone Infinity (Keeled Scales)
  • Mariel Buckley — Strange Trip Ahead (Birthday Cake Records)
  • Militaire Gun — God Save the Gun (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Monkey on Mars — Monkey on Mars EP (Mrs Red Sound)
  • Nathan Sykes — Ultraviolet (Nathan Sykes)
  • Of Monsters and Men — All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade (Atlantic)
  • PARTYOF2 — AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY! (Def Jam)
  • Poliça — Dreams Go (Memphis Industries)
  • Rachel Bobbitt — Swimming Towards the Sand (Fantasy Records)
  • Ron Gallo — Checkmate (Kill Rock Stars)
  • Ruel — Kicking My Feel (Recess Records)
  • Ruen Brothers — Awooo (Yep Roc)
  • Sam Ryder — Heartland (Artist Theory)
  • Scorpions — From The First Sting (BMG)
  • Skullcrusher — And Your Song is Like a Circle (Dirty Hit)
  • Silvana Estrada — Vendrán Suaves Lluvias (Altafonte)
  • Soulwax — All Systems Are Lying (Because Music)
  • The Subways — When I’m With You (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Sudan Archives — The BPM (Stones Throw)
  • Suzie True — How I Learned To Love What’s Gone (Get Better Records)
  • Tame Impala — Deadbeat (Columbia)
  • Todd Snider — HIGH, LONESOME AND THEN SOME. (Aimless Records)
  • Ty Dolla Sign — Tycoon (Atlantic)
  • Wicca Phase Springs Eternal — Mossy Oak Shadow (Run For Cover Records)
  • William Prince — Further From the Country (Six Shooter Records)

Friday, October 24

  • Alexander Stewart — What If? (Alexander Stewart)
  • Alice Phoebe Lou — Oblivion (Nettwerk)
  • Antibalas — Hourglass (Daptone)
  • Bahamas — My Second Last Album (Republic)
  • Begonia — Fantasy Life (Birthday Cake Records)
  • Billy Currington — King Of The World (UMG)
  • Brandi Carlile — Returning to Myself (Interscope Records/Lost Highway)
  • Brainwasher — 39 Lightyears from Heaven (Mothland)
  • Circa Waves — Death & Love ([PIAS])
  • Courting — How to Thread the Needle and Come Out the Other Side to Tell the Story (Lower Third)
  • Cowboy Junkies — More Acoustic Junk (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Crayon — Home Safe (Erased Tapes)
  • Daniel Caesar — Son Of Spergy (Republic)
  • Dayseeker — Creature In The Black Night (Spinefarm)
  • Demi Lovato — It’s Not That Deep (Island Records)
  • Dion — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Philosopher (KTBA Records)
  • Eliza McLamb — Good Story (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Erika Dohi — Myth of Tomorrow (Switch Hit Records)
  • Flycatcher — Wrench (Memory Music)
  • girlfriends — There Goes the Neighborhood (Big Noise)
  • Hannah Jadagu — Describe (Sub Pop)
  • Home Counties — Humdrum (Submarine Cat Records)
  • iLe — Como las canto yo (La Buena Fortuna Music)
  • Jesca Hoop — Selective Memory (Last Laugh)
  • Jim Keller — End Of The World (Jim Keller Music)
  • Jim White — Inner Day (Drag City)
  • Joelton Mayfield — Crowd Pleaser (Bloodshot)
  • Joshua Hedley — All Hat (New West Records)
  • Joyer — On The Other End of the Line… (Julia’s War Recordings)
  • Just Mustard — WE WERE JUST HERE (Partisan Records)
  • The Lemonheads — Love Chant (Fire Records)
  • Machine Girl — Psycho Warrior (MG Ultra X) (Future Classic)
  • Major Stars — More Colors of Sound (Drag City)
  • Mammoth — The End (BMG)
  • Max Winter — Mourning Routine EP (Secret Friend)
  • Natalie Jane — the world i didn’t want (Capitol)
  • Nell Mescal — The Closest We’ll Get EP (Finmara Songs)
  • Nitty Gritty Dirty Band — After Night EP (NGDB Records)
  • Low Girl — Is It Too Late to Freak Out? (Low Girl)
  • Roddy Ricch — The Navy Album (Atlantic)
  • Ronnie Romero — Backbone (Frontiers Records s.r.l.)
  • Serj Tankian — Covers, Collaborations & Collages (Serjical Strike Records)
  • Sigrid — There’s Always More That I Could Say (Universal)
  • Spiritual Cramp — RUDE (Blue Grape Music)
  • The Strumbellas — Burning Bridges Into Dust EP (Glassnote)
  • Tortoise — Touch (International Anthem)
  • Yazmin Lacey — Teal Dreams (AMF)

Friday, October 31

  • Anna von Hausswolff — ICONOCLASTS (YEAR0001)
  • The Belair Lip Bombs — Again (Third Man Records)
  • better joy — at dusk EP (Better Joy)
  • The Charlatans — We Are Love (BMG)
  • Chat Pile and Hayden Pedigo — In the Earth Again (Computer Students/Modulor)
  • Danheim — Heimferd (Season of Mist)
  • Daniel Avery — Tremor (Domino)
  • Eleni Drake — CHUCK (MNRK Records)
  • Florence + The Machine — Everybody Scream (Universal)
  • Greensky Bluegrass — XXV (Big Blue Zoo Records)
  • Guided By Voices — Thick Rich And Delicious (GBV Inc)
  • Holy Sons — Puritan Themes (Thrill Jockey)
  • Howling Giant — Crucible & Ruin (Magnetic Eye Records)
  • keiyaA — hooke’s law (XL Recordings)
  • Lydia Luce — Mammoth (Tone Tree Music/Lydia Luce)
  • Maps — Welcome To The Tudor Gate (Mute)
  • Primitive Man — Observance (Relapse)
  • Roger Eno — Without Wind/Without Air (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Saintseneca — Highwalllow & Supermoon Songs (Lame-O Records)
  • Shad — Start Anew (Secret City)
  • Trivium — Struck Dead EP (Roadrunner)
  • Zach Hill and Lucas Abela — Bag of Max Bag of Cass (Warp)
Listen To This
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of September 2025
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors