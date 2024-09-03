newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In September 2024

Friday, September 6

  • 40 Watt Sun — Little Weight (Fisher’s Folly)
  • Ant — Collection of Sounds: Volume 1 (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • Arrested Youth — Too Late to Start Over (Lowly)
  • Bleachers — A Stranger Desired (Dirty Hit)
  • blink-182 — One More Time… Part 2 (Viking Wizard Eyes)
  • Boston Manor — Sundiver (SHARPTONE)
  • Bremer/McCoy — Kosmos (Luaka Bop)
  • Caleb Hearn — Left of McKinney (Nettwerk)
  • Claude Fontaine — La Mer (Innovative Leisure)
  • Conner Youngblood — Cascades, Cascading, Cascadingly (Missing Piece Records)
  • The Crane Wives — Beyond Beyond Beyond (The Crane Wives)
  • The Dare — What’s Wrong with New York? (Republic Records)
  • David Gilmour — Luck and Strange (Sony Music Entertainment)
  • David Luning — Lessons (David Michael Luning)
  • Dummy — Free Energy (Trouble In Mind Records)
  • Elephant Tree — Handful of Ten (Magnetic Eye Records)
  • Eva Cassidy — Walkin’ After Midnight (Blix Street Records)
  • Fat Dog — WOOF. (Domino)
  • Fig Dish — Feels Like the Very First Two Times (Forge Again Records)
  • Fcukers — Bagg$$ EP (Technicolour)
  • Fred again.. — ten days (Fred Gibson)
  • Future Palace — Distortion (Arising Empire)
  • George Strait — Cowboys and Dreamers (UMG)
  • Georgia Gets By — Split Lip EP (Fat Possum Records)
  • God Is An Astronaut — Embers (Napalm Records)
  • The Heavy Heavy — One of a Kind (ATO Records)
  • Hinds — Viva Hinds (Lucky Number)
  • JHAYCO — Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X) (UMG)
  • Jessie Murph — That Ain’t No Man That’s The Devil (Columbia Records)
  • Jordan Rudess — Permission to Fly (InsideOutMusic)
  • knitting — Some Kind of Heaven (Mint)
  • La Doña — Los Altos de la Soledad (La Doña)
  • Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals — Give An Inch EP (Dial Back Sound)
  • LL Cool J — The Force (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) (LL Cool J)
  • Lollise — I Hit the Water (Switch Hit Records)
  • Luke Winslow-King — Flash-A-Magic (Bloodshot Records)
  • Many Eyes — The Light Age (Perseverance Media Group)
  • Masayoshi Fujita — Migratory (Erased Tapes)
  • Max Richter — In a Landscape (Universal Music)
  • Mercury Rev — Born Horses (Bella Union)
  • MJ Lenderman — Manning Fireworks (Anti)
  • Monolake — Studio (imbalance)
  • Nala Sinephro — Endlessness (Warp Records)
  • Neil Young — Archives Vol. III (The Other Shoe Productions)
  • Niall Horan — The Show: Live On Tour (Neon Haze Music)
  • Nicky Jam — Insomnio (Sony Music)
  • Okay Kaya — Oh My God (ONErpm)
  • Paris Hilton — Infinite Icon (11:11 Media)
  • Rebounder — Sundress Songs EP (Rebounder)
  • Rex Orange County — The Alexander Technique (Sony Music)
  • RINI — Lucky 7 EP (Warner Records)
  • Sarah Kinsley — Escaper (Verve)
  • Shovels & Rope — Something Is Working Up Above My Head (Dualtone Music Group)
  • slenderbodies — the sugar machine (slenderbodies)
  • SUUNS — The Breaks (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Tall Juan — Raccoon Nights (Tall Juan)
  • Tamar Berk — Good Times for a Change (Tamar Berk)
  • The The — Ensolument (Cineola Limited)
  • Toro y Moi — Hole Erth (Dead Oceans)

Friday, September 13

  • Albin Lee Meldau — Discomforts (Glassnote)
  • Allysha Joy — The Making of Silk (First Word Records)
  • Amy Grant and Vince Gill — When I Think of Christmas (UMG)
  • Angie McMahon — Light Sides EP (AWAL)
  • Ben Goldsmith — The Start of Something Beautiful (Sony Music)
  • Bones UK — SOFT (Sumerian Records)
  • Chance Peña — Ever-Shifting, Continual Blossoming (Chance Peña)
  • Chilly Gonzales — GONZO (Gentle Threat)
  • COIN — I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore (10K Projects)
  • Colin Stetson — The love it took to leave you (Colin Stetson)
  • Crobot — Obsidian (Crobot)
  • Cursive — Devourer (Run For Cover Records)
  • Divine Sweater — A Time For Everything (Better Company Records)
  • Emily Frembgen — No Had Feelings (Don Giovanni Records)
  • Floating Points — Cascade (Ninja Tune)
  • Fousheé — Pointy Heights (RCA)
  • Foxing — Foxing (Grand Paradise/Miscellaneous Recordings)
  • The Fretless — Glasswing (Birthday Cake Records)
  • George Brown — Where I’m Coming From (BFD)
  • Ginger Root — SHINBANGUMI (Ghostly International)
  • Gurriers — Come And See (No Filter)
  • Hayden James — We Could Be Love (Future Classic)
  • Hello Mary — Emita Ox (Frenchkiss Records)
  • Hulvey — CRY (Reach Records)
  • The Jesus Lizard — Rack (Ipecac Recordings)
  • Jade Hairpins — Get Me the Good Stuff (Merge Records)
  • John Early — Now More Than Ever (Thirty Tigers)
  • julie — my anti-aircraft friend (Atlantic)
  • Kal Marks — Wasteland Baby (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • keshi — Requiem (Island)
  • ionnalee — close your eyes (to whom it may concern)
  • Lady Blackbird — Slang Spirituals (BMG)
  • Legions of Doom — The Skull 3 (Tee Pee Records)
  • Lily Kershaw — Pain & More (Nettwerk)
  • London Grammar — The Greatest Love (Sony Music)
  • Lunar Vacation — Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire (Keeled Scales)
  • M. Ward — For Beginners: The Best of M. Ward (Merge Records)
  • Maddie & Tae — What A Woman Can Do EP (UMG)
  • Make Friends — Loaded Fun EP (Ignition Records)
  • Matilda Lyn — Sunwarmed EP (Giant Music)
  • Max Jaffe — Reduction of Man (Whited Sepulchre Records)
  • Miranda Lambert — Postcards from Texas (Vanner Records)
  • My Brightest Diamond — Fight the Real Terror (Western Vinyl)
  • The Mystery Lights — Purgatory (Wick Records)
  • Nada Surf — Moon Mirror (New West Records)
  • Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets — Indoor Safari (Yep Roc Records)
  • Nilüfer Yanya — My Method Actor (Ninja Tune)
  • Porches — SHIRT (Domino)
  • Robert DeLong — PLAYLIST of DOOM (Round Hill Records)
  • Sarah Davachi — The Head as Form’d in the Crier’s Choir (Late Music)
  • Silent Theory — Tell Us How It Ends (Silent Generation)
  • Snow Patrol — The Forest Is the Path (Universal)
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Red Future (Savage Mob Records)
  • Spirit Mother — Trails (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Suki Waterhouse — Memoir of a Sparklemuffin (Sub Pop)
  • Surf Trash — The Only Place I Know (Surf Trash)
  • Texas Hill — Soldiers (queue records)
  • Tindersticks — Soft Tissue (Lucky Dog/City Slang)
  • Tom Meighan — Roadrunner (Blue Rocket Records)
  • Tony Levin — Bringing It Down to the Bass (Flatiron Recordings)
  • Trentemøller — Dreamweaver (In My Room)
  • TR/ST — Performance (Dais Records)
  • Wendy Eisenberg — Viewfinder (American Dreams Records)
  • Yon Loader — Yon Loader (Tiny Engines)

Friday, September 20

  • Alaskan Tapes — Something Ephemeral (Nettwerk)
  • Alex Henry Foster — A Measure Of Shape And Sounds (Hopeful Tragedy Records)
  • Alunah — Fever Dream (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Beautiful Junkyards — Nova (Ghost Box)
  • The Black Pacific — Here Comes Our Wave (Dine Alone Music)
  • Blossoms — Gary (ODD SK RECORDINGS)
  • The Calamatix — The Calamatix (Hellcat)
  • Chase Rice — Go Down Singin’ (Dack Janiels Records)
  • Cher — Forever (Warner Records)
  • Dave Guy — Ruby (Big Crown Records)
  • Dolores Forever — It’s Nothing (Sweat Entertainment)
  • Drake White — Low Country High Road (Reverend White)
  • Ed Schrader’s Music Beat — Orchestra Hits (Upset The Rhythm)
  • FIDLAR — Surviving the Dream (FIDLAR)
  • Fight Dice — Total Party Kill (Fight Dice)
  • Gregg Allman Band — Uncle Sam’s (Peach Records)
  • Herb Alpert — 50 (Herb Alpert Presents)
  • Hippo Campus — Flood (Psychic Hotline)
  • Honeyglaze — Real Deal (Fat Possum Records)
  • Ibukun Sunday — Harmony / Balance (Phantom Limb)
  • Jake Bugg — A Modern Day Distraction (Sony Music)
  • James Bay — Changes All the Time (Mercury Records)
  • Jamie xx — In Waves (Young)
  • Jaz Karis — Safe Flight (MNRK Records)
  • JD Simo and Luther Dickinson — Do the Rump! (Forty Below Records)
  • JJ Wilde — Vices (Black Box Recordings)
  • Joan As Police Woman — Lemons, Limes and Orchids (Play It Again Sam)
  • Johnny Foreigner — How To Be Hopeful (Alcopop)
  • Julian Casablancas + The Voidz — Like All Before You (Cult Records)
  • Kat Von D — My Side of the Mountain (Kat Von D)
  • Kate Pierson — Radios and Rainbows (Songvest Records)
  • LICE — Third Time at the Beach (AD 93)
  • little bit — talk a blue streak EP (Hit the North Records)
  • Lutalo — The Academy (Winspear)
  • Katy J Pearson — Someday, Now (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Katy Perry — 143 (Capitol Records)
  • Keith Urban — HIGH (UMG)
  • Louis the Child — The Sun Comes Up (Interscope Records)
  • Luna Sol — Vita Mors (Ripple Music)
  • Manu Chao — Viva Tu (Because Music)
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — Into the Wild EP (Nonesuch)
  • Mutant Academy — Keep Holly Alive (Equity Distribution)
  • Nelly Furtado — 7 (Nelstar Entertainment Inc./21 Entertainment Group)
  • Neon Trees — Sink Your Teeth (Round Hill Records)
  • Nightwish — Yesterwynde (Nuclear Blast)
  • Nonpareils — Rhetoric & Terror (Mute)
  • Nubya Garcia — Odyssey (Concord Jazz)
  • Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan — Chain of Light (Real World Records)
  • Odetta Hartman — Restoration EP (Transgressive Records)
  • Orion Sun — Orion (Mom+Pop)
  • Or:la — Trusting Theta (fabric Originals)
  • Oxlade — Oxlade From Africa (Epic Records)
  • Pale Waves — Smitten (Dirty Hit)
  • Pearl & The Oysters — Planet Pearl (Stones Throw Records)
  • Photay — Windswept (Mexican Summer)
  • Purple Disco Machine — Paradise (Sony Music Entertainment Germany)
  • Regional Justice Center — Freedom, Sweet Freedom (Closed Casket Activities)
  • Sammy Rae & The Friends — Something For Everybody (Nettwerk)
  • Seether — The Surface Seems So Far (Fantasy Records)
  • Smallpools — Ghost Town Road (Nettwerk)
  • St. Lundi — The Island (Good Taste Recordings)
  • St. South — Big Sads EP (Nettwerk)
  • Sunset Rubdown — Always Happy to Explode (Pronounced Kroog)
  • Tanukichan — Circles EP (Carpark Records)
  • Tasha — All This and So Much More (Bayonet Records)
  • Terry Gross — Huge Improvement (Thrill Jockey Records)
  • Thurston Moore — Flow Critical Lucidity (Daydream Library Series)
  • Tom Walker — I Am (Relentless Records)
  • Unto Others — Never, Neverland (Century Media Records)
  • The Waeve — City Lights (Transgressive)
  • Wilderado — Talker (Bright Antenna Records)

Friday, September 27

  • Alan Sparhawk — White Roses, My God (Sub Pop)
  • BAYNK — SENESCENCE (BAYNK)
  • Being Dead — EELS (Bayonet Records)
  • Ben Böhmer — Bloom (Ninja Tune)
  • Bill Frisell, Andrew Cyrille, and Kit Downes — Breaking the Shell (Red Hook Records)
  • Billy Strings — Highway Prayers (Reprise Records)
  • The Black Dahlia Murder — Servitude (Metal Blade Records)
  • Blue Heron — Everything Fades (BLUES FUNERAL RECORDINGS)
  • Christian Lee Hutson — Paradise Pop. 10 (Anti)
  • The Coronas — Thoughts & Observations (So Far So Good)
  • Creed Bratton — Tao Pop (OneRPM)
  • Crows — Reason Enough (Bad Vibrations)
  • Dar Disku — Dar Disku (Soundway Records)
  • Daughtry — Shock to the System (Part One) EP (Dogtree Records)
  • Dean Spunt — Basic Editions (Drag City)
  • Desperate Journalist — No Hero (Desperate Journalist)
  • D.R.U.G.S. — Until God Shows (Velocity Records)
  • Dylan Marlowe — Mid-Twenties Crisis (Sony Music)
  • Dylan Sinclair — For the Boy in Me (Five Stone Records)
  • Ezra Collective — Dance, No One’s Watching (Partisan Records)
  • fantasy of a broken heart — Feats of Engineering (Dots Per Inch Music)
  • The Fray — The Fray Is Back EP (The Fray / Firebird)
  • Gabe Goodman — The Rock (fullaway)
  • Gallant — Zinc. (Mom+Pop)
  • Gavin DeGraw — Chariot 20 (Sony Music)
  • Gemma Hayes — Blind Faith (Gemma Hayes Music)
  • Hayden Thorpe — Ness (Domino)
  • High Parasite — Forever We Burn (Parasite Productions)
  • JD McPherson — Nite Owls (New West Records)
  • John Davis — JINX (Lost in Ohio)
  • Kate Bollinger — Songs from a Thousand Frames of Mind (Ghostly International)
  • Kit Sebastian — New Internationale (Brainfeeder)
  • Leif Vollebekk — Revelation (Secret City Records)
  • Liam Benzvi — …And His Splash Band (Fat Possum Records)
  • Logan Crosby — 2019 (50 Egg Records)
  • Luke Bryan — Mind Of A Country Boy (UMG)
  • Matchess — Stena (Drag City)
  • Matt Maeson — That’s My Cue: A Solo Experience (Atlantic)
  • Maxïmo Park — Stream of Life ([PIAS])
  • Merce Lemon — Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild (Darling Recordings)
  • Michelle — Songs About You Specifically (Atlantic)
  • Mickey Guyton — House on Fire (UMG)
  • Mr. Gnome — A Sliver of Space (El Marko Records)
  • Mustafa — Dunya (Arts & Crafts)
  • Neva Dinova — Canary (Saddle Creek)
  • Nina Nesbitt — Mountain Music (Apple Tree Records)
  • October Drift — Blame the Young (Physical Education Recordings)
  • Origami Angel — Feeling Not Found (Counter Intuitive Records)
  • Richie Kotzen — Nomad (BMG)
  • Sad Night Dynamite — Welcome the Night (AWAL)
  • Schande — Once Around (Daydream Library Series)
  • Serj Tankian — Foundations EP (Serj Tankian)
  • Sunflower Bean — Shake EP (Lucky Number)
  • Tropical Fuck Storm — Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Trace Mountains — Into the Burning Blue (Lame-O Records)
  • TSHA — Sad Girl (Ninja Tune)
  • Tuelo — Regarding My Heart (Minah Management)
  • Van Morrison — New Arrangements and Duets (Exile Productions)
  • William Basinski — September 23rd (Temporary Residence)
  • The Wolfgang Press — A 2nd Shape (Downwards)
