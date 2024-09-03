Friday, September 6
- 40 Watt Sun — Little Weight (Fisher’s Folly)
- Ant — Collection of Sounds: Volume 1 (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- Arrested Youth — Too Late to Start Over (Lowly)
- Bleachers — A Stranger Desired (Dirty Hit)
- blink-182 — One More Time… Part 2 (Viking Wizard Eyes)
- Boston Manor — Sundiver (SHARPTONE)
- Bremer/McCoy — Kosmos (Luaka Bop)
- Caleb Hearn — Left of McKinney (Nettwerk)
- Claude Fontaine — La Mer (Innovative Leisure)
- Conner Youngblood — Cascades, Cascading, Cascadingly (Missing Piece Records)
- The Crane Wives — Beyond Beyond Beyond (The Crane Wives)
- The Dare — What’s Wrong with New York? (Republic Records)
- David Gilmour — Luck and Strange (Sony Music Entertainment)
- David Luning — Lessons (David Michael Luning)
- Dummy — Free Energy (Trouble In Mind Records)
- Elephant Tree — Handful of Ten (Magnetic Eye Records)
- Eva Cassidy — Walkin’ After Midnight (Blix Street Records)
- Fat Dog — WOOF. (Domino)
- Fig Dish — Feels Like the Very First Two Times (Forge Again Records)
- Fcukers — Bagg$$ EP (Technicolour)
- Fred again.. — ten days (Fred Gibson)
- Future Palace — Distortion (Arising Empire)
- George Strait — Cowboys and Dreamers (UMG)
- Georgia Gets By — Split Lip EP (Fat Possum Records)
- God Is An Astronaut — Embers (Napalm Records)
- The Heavy Heavy — One of a Kind (ATO Records)
- Hinds — Viva Hinds (Lucky Number)
- JHAYCO — Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X) (UMG)
- Jessie Murph — That Ain’t No Man That’s The Devil (Columbia Records)
- Jordan Rudess — Permission to Fly (InsideOutMusic)
- knitting — Some Kind of Heaven (Mint)
- La Doña — Los Altos de la Soledad (La Doña)
- Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals — Give An Inch EP (Dial Back Sound)
- LL Cool J — The Force (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) (LL Cool J)
- Lollise — I Hit the Water (Switch Hit Records)
- Luke Winslow-King — Flash-A-Magic (Bloodshot Records)
- Many Eyes — The Light Age (Perseverance Media Group)
- Masayoshi Fujita — Migratory (Erased Tapes)
- Max Richter — In a Landscape (Universal Music)
- Mercury Rev — Born Horses (Bella Union)
- MJ Lenderman — Manning Fireworks (Anti)
- Monolake — Studio (imbalance)
- Nala Sinephro — Endlessness (Warp Records)
- Neil Young — Archives Vol. III (The Other Shoe Productions)
- Niall Horan — The Show: Live On Tour (Neon Haze Music)
- Nicky Jam — Insomnio (Sony Music)
- Okay Kaya — Oh My God (ONErpm)
- Paris Hilton — Infinite Icon (11:11 Media)
- Rebounder — Sundress Songs EP (Rebounder)
- Rex Orange County — The Alexander Technique (Sony Music)
- RINI — Lucky 7 EP (Warner Records)
- Sarah Kinsley — Escaper (Verve)
- Shovels & Rope — Something Is Working Up Above My Head (Dualtone Music Group)
- slenderbodies — the sugar machine (slenderbodies)
- SUUNS — The Breaks (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Tall Juan — Raccoon Nights (Tall Juan)
- Tamar Berk — Good Times for a Change (Tamar Berk)
- The The — Ensolument (Cineola Limited)
- Toro y Moi — Hole Erth (Dead Oceans)
Friday, September 13
- Albin Lee Meldau — Discomforts (Glassnote)
- Allysha Joy — The Making of Silk (First Word Records)
- Amy Grant and Vince Gill — When I Think of Christmas (UMG)
- Angie McMahon — Light Sides EP (AWAL)
- Ben Goldsmith — The Start of Something Beautiful (Sony Music)
- Bones UK — SOFT (Sumerian Records)
- Chance Peña — Ever-Shifting, Continual Blossoming (Chance Peña)
- Chilly Gonzales — GONZO (Gentle Threat)
- COIN — I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore (10K Projects)
- Colin Stetson — The love it took to leave you (Colin Stetson)
- Crobot — Obsidian (Crobot)
- Cursive — Devourer (Run For Cover Records)
- Divine Sweater — A Time For Everything (Better Company Records)
- Emily Frembgen — No Had Feelings (Don Giovanni Records)
- Floating Points — Cascade (Ninja Tune)
- Fousheé — Pointy Heights (RCA)
- Foxing — Foxing (Grand Paradise/Miscellaneous Recordings)
- The Fretless — Glasswing (Birthday Cake Records)
- George Brown — Where I’m Coming From (BFD)
- Ginger Root — SHINBANGUMI (Ghostly International)
- Gurriers — Come And See (No Filter)
- Hayden James — We Could Be Love (Future Classic)
- Hello Mary — Emita Ox (Frenchkiss Records)
- Hulvey — CRY (Reach Records)
- The Jesus Lizard — Rack (Ipecac Recordings)
- Jade Hairpins — Get Me the Good Stuff (Merge Records)
- John Early — Now More Than Ever (Thirty Tigers)
- julie — my anti-aircraft friend (Atlantic)
- Kal Marks — Wasteland Baby (Exploding In Sound Records)
- keshi — Requiem (Island)
- ionnalee — close your eyes (to whom it may concern)
- Lady Blackbird — Slang Spirituals (BMG)
- Legions of Doom — The Skull 3 (Tee Pee Records)
- Lily Kershaw — Pain & More (Nettwerk)
- London Grammar — The Greatest Love (Sony Music)
- Lunar Vacation — Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire (Keeled Scales)
- M. Ward — For Beginners: The Best of M. Ward (Merge Records)
- Maddie & Tae — What A Woman Can Do EP (UMG)
- Make Friends — Loaded Fun EP (Ignition Records)
- Matilda Lyn — Sunwarmed EP (Giant Music)
- Max Jaffe — Reduction of Man (Whited Sepulchre Records)
- Miranda Lambert — Postcards from Texas (Vanner Records)
- My Brightest Diamond — Fight the Real Terror (Western Vinyl)
- The Mystery Lights — Purgatory (Wick Records)
- Nada Surf — Moon Mirror (New West Records)
- Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets — Indoor Safari (Yep Roc Records)
- Nilüfer Yanya — My Method Actor (Ninja Tune)
- Porches — SHIRT (Domino)
- Robert DeLong — PLAYLIST of DOOM (Round Hill Records)
- Sarah Davachi — The Head as Form’d in the Crier’s Choir (Late Music)
- Silent Theory — Tell Us How It Ends (Silent Generation)
- Snow Patrol — The Forest Is the Path (Universal)
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Red Future (Savage Mob Records)
- Spirit Mother — Trails (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Suki Waterhouse — Memoir of a Sparklemuffin (Sub Pop)
- Surf Trash — The Only Place I Know (Surf Trash)
- Texas Hill — Soldiers (queue records)
- Tindersticks — Soft Tissue (Lucky Dog/City Slang)
- Tom Meighan — Roadrunner (Blue Rocket Records)
- Tony Levin — Bringing It Down to the Bass (Flatiron Recordings)
- Trentemøller — Dreamweaver (In My Room)
- TR/ST — Performance (Dais Records)
- Wendy Eisenberg — Viewfinder (American Dreams Records)
- Yon Loader — Yon Loader (Tiny Engines)
Friday, September 20
- Alaskan Tapes — Something Ephemeral (Nettwerk)
- Alex Henry Foster — A Measure Of Shape And Sounds (Hopeful Tragedy Records)
- Alunah — Fever Dream (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Beautiful Junkyards — Nova (Ghost Box)
- The Black Pacific — Here Comes Our Wave (Dine Alone Music)
- Blossoms — Gary (ODD SK RECORDINGS)
- The Calamatix — The Calamatix (Hellcat)
- Chase Rice — Go Down Singin’ (Dack Janiels Records)
- Cher — Forever (Warner Records)
- Dave Guy — Ruby (Big Crown Records)
- Dolores Forever — It’s Nothing (Sweat Entertainment)
- Drake White — Low Country High Road (Reverend White)
- Ed Schrader’s Music Beat — Orchestra Hits (Upset The Rhythm)
- FIDLAR — Surviving the Dream (FIDLAR)
- Fight Dice — Total Party Kill (Fight Dice)
- Gregg Allman Band — Uncle Sam’s (Peach Records)
- Herb Alpert — 50 (Herb Alpert Presents)
- Hippo Campus — Flood (Psychic Hotline)
- Honeyglaze — Real Deal (Fat Possum Records)
- Ibukun Sunday — Harmony / Balance (Phantom Limb)
- Jake Bugg — A Modern Day Distraction (Sony Music)
- James Bay — Changes All the Time (Mercury Records)
- Jamie xx — In Waves (Young)
- Jaz Karis — Safe Flight (MNRK Records)
- JD Simo and Luther Dickinson — Do the Rump! (Forty Below Records)
- JJ Wilde — Vices (Black Box Recordings)
- Joan As Police Woman — Lemons, Limes and Orchids (Play It Again Sam)
- Johnny Foreigner — How To Be Hopeful (Alcopop)
- Julian Casablancas + The Voidz — Like All Before You (Cult Records)
- Kat Von D — My Side of the Mountain (Kat Von D)
- Kate Pierson — Radios and Rainbows (Songvest Records)
- LICE — Third Time at the Beach (AD 93)
- little bit — talk a blue streak EP (Hit the North Records)
- Lutalo — The Academy (Winspear)
- Katy J Pearson — Someday, Now (Heavenly Recordings)
- Katy Perry — 143 (Capitol Records)
- Keith Urban — HIGH (UMG)
- Louis the Child — The Sun Comes Up (Interscope Records)
- Luna Sol — Vita Mors (Ripple Music)
- Manu Chao — Viva Tu (Because Music)
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — Into the Wild EP (Nonesuch)
- Mutant Academy — Keep Holly Alive (Equity Distribution)
- Nelly Furtado — 7 (Nelstar Entertainment Inc./21 Entertainment Group)
- Neon Trees — Sink Your Teeth (Round Hill Records)
- Nightwish — Yesterwynde (Nuclear Blast)
- Nonpareils — Rhetoric & Terror (Mute)
- Nubya Garcia — Odyssey (Concord Jazz)
- Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan — Chain of Light (Real World Records)
- Odetta Hartman — Restoration EP (Transgressive Records)
- Orion Sun — Orion (Mom+Pop)
- Or:la — Trusting Theta (fabric Originals)
- Oxlade — Oxlade From Africa (Epic Records)
- Pale Waves — Smitten (Dirty Hit)
- Pearl & The Oysters — Planet Pearl (Stones Throw Records)
- Photay — Windswept (Mexican Summer)
- Purple Disco Machine — Paradise (Sony Music Entertainment Germany)
- Regional Justice Center — Freedom, Sweet Freedom (Closed Casket Activities)
- Sammy Rae & The Friends — Something For Everybody (Nettwerk)
- Seether — The Surface Seems So Far (Fantasy Records)
- Smallpools — Ghost Town Road (Nettwerk)
- St. Lundi — The Island (Good Taste Recordings)
- St. South — Big Sads EP (Nettwerk)
- Sunset Rubdown — Always Happy to Explode (Pronounced Kroog)
- Tanukichan — Circles EP (Carpark Records)
- Tasha — All This and So Much More (Bayonet Records)
- Terry Gross — Huge Improvement (Thrill Jockey Records)
- Thurston Moore — Flow Critical Lucidity (Daydream Library Series)
- Tom Walker — I Am (Relentless Records)
- Unto Others — Never, Neverland (Century Media Records)
- The Waeve — City Lights (Transgressive)
- Wilderado — Talker (Bright Antenna Records)
Friday, September 27
- Alan Sparhawk — White Roses, My God (Sub Pop)
- BAYNK — SENESCENCE (BAYNK)
- Being Dead — EELS (Bayonet Records)
- Ben Böhmer — Bloom (Ninja Tune)
- Bill Frisell, Andrew Cyrille, and Kit Downes — Breaking the Shell (Red Hook Records)
- Billy Strings — Highway Prayers (Reprise Records)
- The Black Dahlia Murder — Servitude (Metal Blade Records)
- Blue Heron — Everything Fades (BLUES FUNERAL RECORDINGS)
- Christian Lee Hutson — Paradise Pop. 10 (Anti)
- The Coronas — Thoughts & Observations (So Far So Good)
- Creed Bratton — Tao Pop (OneRPM)
- Crows — Reason Enough (Bad Vibrations)
- Dar Disku — Dar Disku (Soundway Records)
- Daughtry — Shock to the System (Part One) EP (Dogtree Records)
- Dean Spunt — Basic Editions (Drag City)
- Desperate Journalist — No Hero (Desperate Journalist)
- D.R.U.G.S. — Until God Shows (Velocity Records)
- Dylan Marlowe — Mid-Twenties Crisis (Sony Music)
- Dylan Sinclair — For the Boy in Me (Five Stone Records)
- Ezra Collective — Dance, No One’s Watching (Partisan Records)
- fantasy of a broken heart — Feats of Engineering (Dots Per Inch Music)
- The Fray — The Fray Is Back EP (The Fray / Firebird)
- Gabe Goodman — The Rock (fullaway)
- Gallant — Zinc. (Mom+Pop)
- Gavin DeGraw — Chariot 20 (Sony Music)
- Gemma Hayes — Blind Faith (Gemma Hayes Music)
- Hayden Thorpe — Ness (Domino)
- High Parasite — Forever We Burn (Parasite Productions)
- JD McPherson — Nite Owls (New West Records)
- John Davis — JINX (Lost in Ohio)
- Kate Bollinger — Songs from a Thousand Frames of Mind (Ghostly International)
- Kit Sebastian — New Internationale (Brainfeeder)
- Leif Vollebekk — Revelation (Secret City Records)
- Liam Benzvi — …And His Splash Band (Fat Possum Records)
- Logan Crosby — 2019 (50 Egg Records)
- Luke Bryan — Mind Of A Country Boy (UMG)
- Matchess — Stena (Drag City)
- Matt Maeson — That’s My Cue: A Solo Experience (Atlantic)
- Maxïmo Park — Stream of Life ([PIAS])
- Merce Lemon — Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild (Darling Recordings)
- Michelle — Songs About You Specifically (Atlantic)
- Mickey Guyton — House on Fire (UMG)
- Mr. Gnome — A Sliver of Space (El Marko Records)
- Mustafa — Dunya (Arts & Crafts)
- Neva Dinova — Canary (Saddle Creek)
- Nina Nesbitt — Mountain Music (Apple Tree Records)
- October Drift — Blame the Young (Physical Education Recordings)
- Origami Angel — Feeling Not Found (Counter Intuitive Records)
- Richie Kotzen — Nomad (BMG)
- Sad Night Dynamite — Welcome the Night (AWAL)
- Schande — Once Around (Daydream Library Series)
- Serj Tankian — Foundations EP (Serj Tankian)
- Sunflower Bean — Shake EP (Lucky Number)
- Tropical Fuck Storm — Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Trace Mountains — Into the Burning Blue (Lame-O Records)
- TSHA — Sad Girl (Ninja Tune)
- Tuelo — Regarding My Heart (Minah Management)
- Van Morrison — New Arrangements and Duets (Exile Productions)
- William Basinski — September 23rd (Temporary Residence)
- The Wolfgang Press — A 2nd Shape (Downwards)