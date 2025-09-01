newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In September 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, September 5

  • Big Thief — Double Infinity (4AD)
  • bodie — NO SKIPS (Sony Music )
  • Colony House — 77 (LastDaze Records)
  • Curtis Harding — Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt (Anti)
  • Cut Copy — Moments (Cutters Records)
  • David Byrne — Who Is the Sky? (Matador)
  • El Michaels Affair — 24 Hr Sports (Big Crown)
  • Elmiene — Heat The Streets (Universal)
  • Faithless — Champion Sound (Champion Sound)
  • Fleshwater — 2000: In Search of the Endless Sky (Closed Casket Activities)
  • Fujii Kaze — Prema (Universal)
  • G Flip — Dream Ride (G Flip)
  • Glenn Hughes — Chosen (Frontiers Records s.r.l.)
  • grandson — INTERTIA (XX RECORDS)
  • Hot Chip — Joy In Repetition (Domino)
  • Iglooghost — Bronze Claw Iso (LUCKYME®)
  • Ivy — Traces of You (Bar None)
  • james k — Friend (AD 93)
  • JayWood — Leo Negro (Captured Tracks)
  • John Butler — Prism (Because)
  • Jonah Kagen — Suflowers (Arista Records)
  • Joni Mitchell — Joni’s Jazz (Rhino)
  • La Dispute — No One Was Driving the Car (Epitaph)
  • Lynyn — Ixona (Sooper Records)
  • The London Suede — Antidepressants (Suede Limited)
  • Max Richter — Sleep Circle (Deutsche Grammophon)
  • Miltown — Tales Of Never Letting Go (Rhino)
  • Okkyung Lee — Just Like Any Other Day (어느날): Background Music For Your Mundane Activities (Shelter Press)
  • Pickle Darling — Battlebots (Father/Daughter Records)
  • Primal Fear — Domination (Reigning Phoenix Music)
  • Rob Thomas — All Night Days (Universal)
  • Robbie Fulks — Now Then (Compass Records)
  • Saint Etienne — International (Heavenly Recordings)
  • SG Lewis — Anemoia (PMR Records)
  • shame — Cutthroat (Dead Oceans)
  • SL — Block Tales (Believe UK)
  • Tallah — Primeval: Obsession // Detachment (Earache)
  • Tchotchke — Playin’ Dumb (Tchotchke Records)
  • ten56. — IO (Out Of Line Music)
  • Titanic — Hagen (Unheard of Hope)
  • Tom Odell — A Wonderful Life (UROK)
  • Various Artists — I Will Swim to You: A Tribute to Jason Molina (Run For Cover Records)
  • Whitmer Thomas — TILT EP (Saddle Creek)

Friday, September 12

  • Algernon Cadwallader — Trying Not to Have a Thought (Saddle Creek)
  • Anysia Kym & Tony Seltzer — Purity (10k)
  • Asher White — 8 Tips for Catastrophe Living (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Bass Drum of Death — Six (Cobraside)
  • Baxter Dury — Allbarone (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Between the Buried and Me — The Blue Nowhere (InsideOutMusic)
  • Brent Amaker and the Rodeo — Vaquero (RodeoCorp, Ltd.)
  • Cafuné — Bite Reality (Aurelians Club)
  • Calum Scott — Avenoir (UMG)
  • Carson McHone — Pentimento (Merge Records)
  • Chameleons — Arctic Moon (Metropolis Records)
  • Dance Gavin Dance — Pantheon (Rise Records)
  • Daughtry — SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO) EP (Dogtree Records)
  • Die Spitz — Something to Consume (Third Man)
  • Ed Sheeran — Play (Ed Sheeran Limited)
  • Frost Children — Sister (True Panther)
  • Fruit Bats — Baby Man (Merge Records)
  • Gruff Rhys — Dim Probs (Rock Action)
  • Guerilla Toss — You’re Weird Now (Sub Pop)
  • Hazlett — last night you said you missed me (Nettwerk)
  • The Hidden Cameras — Bronto (Motor Entertainment)
  • I See Stars — THE WHEEL (Sumerian Records)
  • JADE — SHOWBIZ BABY! (RCA)
  • James Vickery — JAMES (Red Bull Records)
  • Jens Lekman — Songs For Other People’s Weddings (Secretly Canadian)
  • Josh Ritter — I Believe in You, My Honeydew (Pytheas Recordings)
  • Joviale — Mount Crystal (Ghostly International)
  • Kassa Overall — CREAM (Warp Records)
  • King Princess — Girl Violence (Section 1)
  • La Lom — Live At Thalia Hall (Verve)
  • LAVEDA — Love, Darla (Bar None)
  • Legss — Unreal (Legss)
  • Leisure — Welcome To The Mood (Nettwerk)
  • Liim — Liim Lasalle Loves You (IIIXL Studio)
  • Madilyn Mei — A Thousand Songs About It All: Act 1 (Mercury Records)
  • Margaret Glaspy — The Golden Heart Protector (ATO Records)
  • Maruja — Pain to Power (Music For Nations)
  • Matt Maeson — A Quiet and Harmless Living (Atlantic)
  • Michael Hurley — Broken Homes and Gardens (No Quarter)
  • Mimi Webb — Confessions (Epic Records)
  • Mitch Rowland — Whistling Pie (Giant Music)
  • Modeselektor — DJ-Kicks (!K7)
  • Nasty C & Blxckie — FREE (Tall Racks)
  • Nord Electric — Loneliness for Sale EP (Outer Battery)
  • Nyxy Nyx — Cult Classics Vol. 1 (Julia’s War Recordings/Winspear)
  • Parcels — Loved (Because Music)
  • Rafiq Bhatia — Environments (Anti)
  • Rezz — As The Pendulum Swings (HypnoVizion Records)
  • Robin Kester — Dark Sky Reserve (Memphis Industries)
  • Ruston Kelly — Pale, Through the Window (Rounder Records)
  • saturdays at your place — these things happen (Many Hats)
  • Silver Gore — Dogs In Heaven EP (Universal)
  • Silverstein — Pink Moon (UNFD)
  • snuggle — Goodbyehouse (escho)
  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor — Perimenopop (Universal)
  • Spinal Tap — The End Continues (Interscope)
  • Swell Maps — The John Peel Sessions (Mute)
  • Sydney Minsky Sargeant — Lunga (Domino)
  • Teenage Bottlerocket — Ready to Roll (Pirates Press Records)
  • Twenty One Pilots — Breach (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Verses GT — Verses GT (Lucky Me)
  • Whitney K — Bubble (Fire Records)

Friday, September 19

  • 38 Special — Milestone (38 Special Records)
  • Afternoon Bike Ride — Running With Scissors (Friends Of Friends)
  • ALA.NI — Sunshine Music (No Format)
  • Atmosphere — Jestures (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
  • Bad Cop Bad Cop — Lighten Up (Fat Wreck Chords)
  • Black Lips — Season Of The Peach (Fire Records)
  • Bones Owens — Best Western (Black Ranch Records)
  • Boo Boos — Young Love (Play It Again Sam)
  • Briscoe — Heat of July (ATO)
  • Cardi B — Am I the Drama? (Atlantic)
  • Chase Rice — Eldora (Dack Janiels Records)
  • clipping. — Dead Channel Sky Plus (Sub Pop)
  • The Favors — The Dream (Darkroom Records)
  • Lawn — God Made the Highway (Exploding In Sound Records)
  • Leith Ross — I Can See the Future (Republic Records)
  • Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks — Buckingham Nicks (Buckingham Records)
  • Golden Apples — Shooting Star (Lame-O Records)
  • Greywind — Severed Heart City (FLG)
  • Halima — Sweet Tooth (Drink Sum WTR)
  • The Happy Fits — Lovesick (Diamond City)
  • I Prevail — Violent Nature (Fearless Records)
  • Joan Shelley — Real Warmth (No Quarter)
  • Joanne Robertson — Blurrr (AD 93)
  • Kieran Hebden and William Tyler — 41 Longfield Street Late ’80s (Eat Your Own Ears)
  • Leon Vynehall — In Daytona Yellow (Studio Ooze)
  • Lola Young — I’m Only F**king Myself (Island)
  • Los Straitjackets — Somos Los Straitjackets (Yep Roc Records)
  • Mappe Of — Afterglades (Paper Bag Records)
  • Mike Tramp — Songs of White Lion — Vol. III (Frontiers)
  • Milo Korbenski — Sex Angel (Phantom Limb)
  • Motion City Soundtrack — The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World (Epitaph)
  • múm — History of Silence (Morr Music)
  • Nation of Language — Dance Called Memory (Sub Pop)
  • Native Sun — Concrete Language (TODO)
  • NewDad — Altar (NewDad Partnership)
  • Newton Faulkner — Octopus (Cooking Vinyl)
  • Nine Inch Nails — Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture) (The Null Corporation/Walt Disney Records)
  • The Oxys — Casting Pearls Before Swine (Cleopatra Records)
  • Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay — AM PM SOHO LIVE (BFD)
  • pôt-pot — Warsaw 480km (felte)
  • Public Opinion — Perpetual Motion Machine EP (SideOneDummy)
  • ROME — Gemini EP (5 Music Incorporated)
  • Sammy Virji — Same Day Cleaning (Universal)
  • Sarah McLachlan — Better Broken (Concord)
  • TEKE::TEKE — Hagata Deluxe (Kill Rock Stars)
  • The Third Mind — Right Now! (Yep Roc)
  • Toro Y Moi — Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged (Dead Oceans)
  • Total Wife — Come Back Down (Julia’s War Recordings)
  • Wednesday — Bleeds (Dead Oceans)
  • Wilder Maker — The Streets Like Beds Still Warm (Western Vinyl>

Friday, September 26

  • Amanda Shires — Nobody’s Girl (ATO Records)
  • anaiis — Devotion & The Black Divine (5DB Records)
  • Ani Glass — Phantasmagoria (Ani Glass)
  • Bitchin Bajas — Inland See (Drag City)
  • Cameron Whitcomb — The Hard Way (Atlantic)
  • Cate Le Bon — Michelangelo Dying (Mexican Summer)
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — Hard Road (Exceleration Music Partners)
  • Coach Party — Caramel (Chess Club)
  • crushed — no scope (Ghostly International)
  • Daffo — Where the Earth Bends (Concord)
  • Doja Cat — Vie (Kemosabe Records/RCA Records)
  • Fred Armisen — 100 Sound Effects (Drag City)
  • Geese — Getting Killed (Partisan Records)
  • Good Neighbours — Blue Sky Mentality (Polydor)
  • Grumpy — Piebald EP (Bayonet Records)
  • HUNNY — SPIRIT! (Epitaph)
  • Jeff Tweedy — Twilight Override (dBpm Records)
  • John Maus — Later Than You Think (Young)
  • Joy Crookes — Juniper (Sony)
  • Kathryn Williams — Mystery Park (One Little Independent Records)
  • Kings Elliot — Born Blue (VEC)
  • Lady A — On This Winter’s Night (Volume 2) (Big Machine Label Group)
  • Nobukazu Takemura — knot of meanings (Thrill Jockey)
  • Lady Wray — Cover Girl (Big Crown Records)
  • Marcus King Band — Darling Blue (Spinefarm)
  • Mariah Carey — Here For It All (gamma)
  • Neko Case — Neon Grey Midnight Green (Anti)
  • Night Tapes — portals//polarities (Nettwerk)
  • Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving (Capitol UK)
  • Plato III — Grown (Polyvinyl)
  • Purity Ring — Purity Ring (The Fellowship)
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise — Bones (Atlantic)
  • Robert Plant — Saving Grace (Nonesuch)
  • Rochelle Jordan — Through The Wall (Empire)
  • Sam Prekop — Open Close (Thrill Jockey)
  • Scaler — Endlessly (Black Acre)
  • Sir Richard Bishop — Hillbilly Ragas (Drag City)
  • Sloan — Based on the Best Seller (Yep Roc)
  • SPRINTS — All That Is Over (City Slang)
  • The Starting Line — Eternal Youth (Lineage Recordings)
  • Tom Skinner — Kaleidoscopic Visions (Brownswood/International Anthem)
  • Whiskey Meyers — Whomp Whack Thunder (Wiggy Thump Records)
  • White Reaper — Only Slightly Empty (Blue Grape Music)
  • Zara Larsson — Midnight Sun (Epic Records)
