Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in September. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, September 5
- Big Thief — Double Infinity (4AD)
- bodie — NO SKIPS (Sony Music )
- Colony House — 77 (LastDaze Records)
- Curtis Harding — Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt (Anti)
- Cut Copy — Moments (Cutters Records)
- David Byrne — Who Is the Sky? (Matador)
- El Michaels Affair — 24 Hr Sports (Big Crown)
- Elmiene — Heat The Streets (Universal)
- Faithless — Champion Sound (Champion Sound)
- Fleshwater — 2000: In Search of the Endless Sky (Closed Casket Activities)
- Fujii Kaze — Prema (Universal)
- G Flip — Dream Ride (G Flip)
- Glenn Hughes — Chosen (Frontiers Records s.r.l.)
- grandson — INTERTIA (XX RECORDS)
- Hot Chip — Joy In Repetition (Domino)
- Iglooghost — Bronze Claw Iso (LUCKYME®)
- Ivy — Traces of You (Bar None)
- james k — Friend (AD 93)
- JayWood — Leo Negro (Captured Tracks)
- John Butler — Prism (Because)
- Jonah Kagen — Suflowers (Arista Records)
- Joni Mitchell — Joni’s Jazz (Rhino)
- La Dispute — No One Was Driving the Car (Epitaph)
- Lynyn — Ixona (Sooper Records)
- The London Suede — Antidepressants (Suede Limited)
- Max Richter — Sleep Circle (Deutsche Grammophon)
- Miltown — Tales Of Never Letting Go (Rhino)
- Okkyung Lee — Just Like Any Other Day (어느날): Background Music For Your Mundane Activities (Shelter Press)
- Pickle Darling — Battlebots (Father/Daughter Records)
- Primal Fear — Domination (Reigning Phoenix Music)
- Rob Thomas — All Night Days (Universal)
- Robbie Fulks — Now Then (Compass Records)
- Saint Etienne — International (Heavenly Recordings)
- SG Lewis — Anemoia (PMR Records)
- shame — Cutthroat (Dead Oceans)
- SL — Block Tales (Believe UK)
- Tallah — Primeval: Obsession // Detachment (Earache)
- Tchotchke — Playin’ Dumb (Tchotchke Records)
- ten56. — IO (Out Of Line Music)
- Titanic — Hagen (Unheard of Hope)
- Tom Odell — A Wonderful Life (UROK)
- Various Artists — I Will Swim to You: A Tribute to Jason Molina (Run For Cover Records)
- Whitmer Thomas — TILT EP (Saddle Creek)
Friday, September 12
- Algernon Cadwallader — Trying Not to Have a Thought (Saddle Creek)
- Anysia Kym & Tony Seltzer — Purity (10k)
- Asher White — 8 Tips for Catastrophe Living (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Bass Drum of Death — Six (Cobraside)
- Baxter Dury — Allbarone (Heavenly Recordings)
- Between the Buried and Me — The Blue Nowhere (InsideOutMusic)
- Brent Amaker and the Rodeo — Vaquero (RodeoCorp, Ltd.)
- Cafuné — Bite Reality (Aurelians Club)
- Calum Scott — Avenoir (UMG)
- Carson McHone — Pentimento (Merge Records)
- Chameleons — Arctic Moon (Metropolis Records)
- Dance Gavin Dance — Pantheon (Rise Records)
- Daughtry — SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM (PART TWO) EP (Dogtree Records)
- Die Spitz — Something to Consume (Third Man)
- Ed Sheeran — Play (Ed Sheeran Limited)
- Frost Children — Sister (True Panther)
- Fruit Bats — Baby Man (Merge Records)
- Gruff Rhys — Dim Probs (Rock Action)
- Guerilla Toss — You’re Weird Now (Sub Pop)
- Hazlett — last night you said you missed me (Nettwerk)
- The Hidden Cameras — Bronto (Motor Entertainment)
- I See Stars — THE WHEEL (Sumerian Records)
- JADE — SHOWBIZ BABY! (RCA)
- James Vickery — JAMES (Red Bull Records)
- Jens Lekman — Songs For Other People’s Weddings (Secretly Canadian)
- Josh Ritter — I Believe in You, My Honeydew (Pytheas Recordings)
- Joviale — Mount Crystal (Ghostly International)
- Kassa Overall — CREAM (Warp Records)
- King Princess — Girl Violence (Section 1)
- La Lom — Live At Thalia Hall (Verve)
- LAVEDA — Love, Darla (Bar None)
- Legss — Unreal (Legss)
- Leisure — Welcome To The Mood (Nettwerk)
- Liim — Liim Lasalle Loves You (IIIXL Studio)
- Madilyn Mei — A Thousand Songs About It All: Act 1 (Mercury Records)
- Margaret Glaspy — The Golden Heart Protector (ATO Records)
- Maruja — Pain to Power (Music For Nations)
- Matt Maeson — A Quiet and Harmless Living (Atlantic)
- Michael Hurley — Broken Homes and Gardens (No Quarter)
- Mimi Webb — Confessions (Epic Records)
- Mitch Rowland — Whistling Pie (Giant Music)
- Modeselektor — DJ-Kicks (!K7)
- Nasty C & Blxckie — FREE (Tall Racks)
- Nord Electric — Loneliness for Sale EP (Outer Battery)
- Nyxy Nyx — Cult Classics Vol. 1 (Julia’s War Recordings/Winspear)
- Parcels — Loved (Because Music)
- Rafiq Bhatia — Environments (Anti)
- Rezz — As The Pendulum Swings (HypnoVizion Records)
- Robin Kester — Dark Sky Reserve (Memphis Industries)
- Ruston Kelly — Pale, Through the Window (Rounder Records)
- saturdays at your place — these things happen (Many Hats)
- Silver Gore — Dogs In Heaven EP (Universal)
- Silverstein — Pink Moon (UNFD)
- snuggle — Goodbyehouse (escho)
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor — Perimenopop (Universal)
- Spinal Tap — The End Continues (Interscope)
- Swell Maps — The John Peel Sessions (Mute)
- Sydney Minsky Sargeant — Lunga (Domino)
- Teenage Bottlerocket — Ready to Roll (Pirates Press Records)
- Twenty One Pilots — Breach (Fueled By Ramen)
- Verses GT — Verses GT (Lucky Me)
- Whitney K — Bubble (Fire Records)
Friday, September 19
- 38 Special — Milestone (38 Special Records)
- Afternoon Bike Ride — Running With Scissors (Friends Of Friends)
- ALA.NI — Sunshine Music (No Format)
- Atmosphere — Jestures (Rhymesayers Entertainment)
- Bad Cop Bad Cop — Lighten Up (Fat Wreck Chords)
- Black Lips — Season Of The Peach (Fire Records)
- Bones Owens — Best Western (Black Ranch Records)
- Boo Boos — Young Love (Play It Again Sam)
- Briscoe — Heat of July (ATO)
- Cardi B — Am I the Drama? (Atlantic)
- Chase Rice — Eldora (Dack Janiels Records)
- clipping. — Dead Channel Sky Plus (Sub Pop)
- The Favors — The Dream (Darkroom Records)
- Lawn — God Made the Highway (Exploding In Sound Records)
- Leith Ross — I Can See the Future (Republic Records)
- Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks — Buckingham Nicks (Buckingham Records)
- Golden Apples — Shooting Star (Lame-O Records)
- Greywind — Severed Heart City (FLG)
- Halima — Sweet Tooth (Drink Sum WTR)
- The Happy Fits — Lovesick (Diamond City)
- I Prevail — Violent Nature (Fearless Records)
- Joan Shelley — Real Warmth (No Quarter)
- Joanne Robertson — Blurrr (AD 93)
- Kieran Hebden and William Tyler — 41 Longfield Street Late ’80s (Eat Your Own Ears)
- Leon Vynehall — In Daytona Yellow (Studio Ooze)
- Lola Young — I’m Only F**king Myself (Island)
- Los Straitjackets — Somos Los Straitjackets (Yep Roc Records)
- Mappe Of — Afterglades (Paper Bag Records)
- Mike Tramp — Songs of White Lion — Vol. III (Frontiers)
- Milo Korbenski — Sex Angel (Phantom Limb)
- Motion City Soundtrack — The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World (Epitaph)
- múm — History of Silence (Morr Music)
- Nation of Language — Dance Called Memory (Sub Pop)
- Native Sun — Concrete Language (TODO)
- NewDad — Altar (NewDad Partnership)
- Newton Faulkner — Octopus (Cooking Vinyl)
- Nine Inch Nails — Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture) (The Null Corporation/Walt Disney Records)
- The Oxys — Casting Pearls Before Swine (Cleopatra Records)
- Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay — AM PM SOHO LIVE (BFD)
- pôt-pot — Warsaw 480km (felte)
- Public Opinion — Perpetual Motion Machine EP (SideOneDummy)
- ROME — Gemini EP (5 Music Incorporated)
- Sammy Virji — Same Day Cleaning (Universal)
- Sarah McLachlan — Better Broken (Concord)
- TEKE::TEKE — Hagata Deluxe (Kill Rock Stars)
- The Third Mind — Right Now! (Yep Roc)
- Toro Y Moi — Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged (Dead Oceans)
- Total Wife — Come Back Down (Julia’s War Recordings)
- Wednesday — Bleeds (Dead Oceans)
- Wilder Maker — The Streets Like Beds Still Warm (Western Vinyl>
Friday, September 26
- Amanda Shires — Nobody’s Girl (ATO Records)
- anaiis — Devotion & The Black Divine (5DB Records)
- Ani Glass — Phantasmagoria (Ani Glass)
- Bitchin Bajas — Inland See (Drag City)
- Cameron Whitcomb — The Hard Way (Atlantic)
- Cate Le Bon — Michelangelo Dying (Mexican Summer)
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — Hard Road (Exceleration Music Partners)
- Coach Party — Caramel (Chess Club)
- crushed — no scope (Ghostly International)
- Daffo — Where the Earth Bends (Concord)
- Doja Cat — Vie (Kemosabe Records/RCA Records)
- Fred Armisen — 100 Sound Effects (Drag City)
- Geese — Getting Killed (Partisan Records)
- Good Neighbours — Blue Sky Mentality (Polydor)
- Grumpy — Piebald EP (Bayonet Records)
- HUNNY — SPIRIT! (Epitaph)
- Jeff Tweedy — Twilight Override (dBpm Records)
- John Maus — Later Than You Think (Young)
- Joy Crookes — Juniper (Sony)
- Kathryn Williams — Mystery Park (One Little Independent Records)
- Kings Elliot — Born Blue (VEC)
- Lady A — On This Winter’s Night (Volume 2) (Big Machine Label Group)
- Nobukazu Takemura — knot of meanings (Thrill Jockey)
- Lady Wray — Cover Girl (Big Crown Records)
- Marcus King Band — Darling Blue (Spinefarm)
- Mariah Carey — Here For It All (gamma)
- Neko Case — Neon Grey Midnight Green (Anti)
- Night Tapes — portals//polarities (Nettwerk)
- Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving (Capitol UK)
- Plato III — Grown (Polyvinyl)
- Purity Ring — Purity Ring (The Fellowship)
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise — Bones (Atlantic)
- Robert Plant — Saving Grace (Nonesuch)
- Rochelle Jordan — Through The Wall (Empire)
- Sam Prekop — Open Close (Thrill Jockey)
- Scaler — Endlessly (Black Acre)
- Sir Richard Bishop — Hillbilly Ragas (Drag City)
- Sloan — Based on the Best Seller (Yep Roc)
- SPRINTS — All That Is Over (City Slang)
- The Starting Line — Eternal Youth (Lineage Recordings)
- Tom Skinner — Kaleidoscopic Visions (Brownswood/International Anthem)
- Whiskey Meyers — Whomp Whack Thunder (Wiggy Thump Records)
- White Reaper — Only Slightly Empty (Blue Grape Music)
- Zara Larsson — Midnight Sun (Epic Records)