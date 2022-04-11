Nicki Minaj 2018 Harper's Bazaar Icons
Getty Image / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan
Music

Nicki Minaj Has Some Thoughts For Coi Leray On How Her New Album ‘Trendsetter’ Could Have Been Better

by: Twitter

This past Friday, Coi Leray released her debut album, Trendsetter. It sees the Jersey rapper establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with from here on out and features a decorated list of guest features. Some highlights include Yung Bleu joining Leray on “Aye Yai Yai,” HER hopping on the sultry “Overthinking,” Polo G on “Paranoid,” Lil Durk jumping on the remix version of “No More Parties,” and Nicki Minaj gracing the feisty “Blick Blick.” But Minaj, who is never shy to share her opinion, shared some thoughts on what Leray could have done differently to make Trendsetter even better.

“No More Parties is too classic for y’all to leave the original off,” she began in a tweet. “It should’ve started the whole album.” Which is a fair take, considering the original version of “No More Parties” launched Leray onto the trajectory that she’s on now.

The album is 20 tracks long, and Minaj also expressed which tracks that she feels should have appeared higher in the album’s sequencing because Leray was so good on them. “Twinnem,” is the ninth track on Trendsetter and Minaj thinks it should have appeared earlier. Considering it was a single, we can see where her mind is. In her list of songs, she also lists “Aye Yai Yai,” the album’s third track, so it’s hard to think how that could have been higher up. Regardless, this wasn’t shade from Minaj, as much as she’s looking out for her girl. And Leray took it in stride with her response to the tweet, saying “Ohhhhhhhhhhhh YA SELECTS IS FIREEEEEEEEEEE.”

