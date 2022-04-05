With Coi Leray’s debut album Trendsetter dropping this Friday, the New Jersey rapper stopped by The Tonight Show to show off a bit of what the album has to offer. Rather than focusing on any individual songs from the album, she chose to go with a medley of some of her hits from the past year that will appear on it, including “No More Parties,” “Twinnem,” and her new single with Nicki Minaj, “Blick Blick.”

Rocking a pair of distressed skinny jeans, a crop top, a trucker hat, and furry boots, Coi performed the songs on an airbrushed stage backed by a graffiti wall and surrounded by denim-clad dancers. She only played a snippet of “No More Parties” — understandable, considering she played the song during her previous appearance on The Tonight Show — then followed up with a chorus from “Twinnem” before going all-in on “Blick Blick.” While Nicki didn’t appear to perform her verse, Coi and her dancers ran through some choreography to allow the moment to shine.

Trendsetter will feature 20 songs, with guest appearances from Nicki, Yung Bleu, Young MA, HER, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Lil Tecca, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Pooh Shiesty.

Watch Coi Leray’s colorful performance on The Tonight Show above.