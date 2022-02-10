Normani 2021 Soul Train Awards
Getty Image
Music

Normani Says Her Upcoming ‘Genre-Bending’ Single Is ‘Probably Not What Everyone Is Expecting’ From Her

by: InstagramTwitter

Ever since she released her epic video for “Motivation” back in 2019, Normani has left fans desperately awaiting a new project. Unfortunately, her official debut has yet to be released, leaving many to hope that this is the year it finally arrives. While we’ll have to wait and see about that, Normani recently teased her upcoming single during a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram. It began with a post to her Instagram story that read, “What do you think my next single sounds like?” on a piece of paper surrounded by colorful questions.

Normani 2022 Instagram Story
Normani
Normani 2022 Instagram Story
Normani

Many of Normani’s followers replied, with one saying, “I want your next single to sound like I’m on a cloud and I’m just drifting in your sound.” The singer replied, “You’re so cuteee. This one is really unique and different for me. Probably not what everyone is expecting.” Another person said her next song might be an R&B record like her most recent single, “Wild Side” with Cardi B. Normani replied, “Genre bending for sure. It’s just a great record” with a crying face emoji.

Aside from these tidbits, Normani did not reveal when the song will arrive and if it will have any guest features. This comes after she revealed that her upcoming debut album is “almost done” during an interview with Ciara.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The New Big Thief Album Is A Masterpiece
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
×