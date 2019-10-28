Normani is making a name for herself as a solo artist after the dissolution of the former pop group Fifth Harmony, thanks in part to “Motivation,” her Ariana Grande-co-written single that came out this summer. The singer has now called upon 21 Savage to lend his bars and breathe new life into a remix of the song.

Savage’s verse arrives right away on the new remix. “One hit was all it took / She knew what to do I swear she read me like a book / Be my motivation when I come home she gone’ cook / Took her from my ex they like ‘Savage you a crook,'” he raps.

Despite the hype garnered from Normani’s impressive dance moves in the “Motivation” video, the single peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The single marked Normani’s third top 40 hit but her first without a feature from another artist. Previously, Normani’s “Dancing With A Stranger” featuring Sam Smith peaked at No. 7 this past April.

Normani’s not the only one who has had an eventful year. 21 Savage played his first show in March after being arrested by ICE and faced with deportation in February. Since his arrest, the rapper has spoken about his difficulty dealing with media attention, describing himself as a “low-key person who just likes to stay out of the way.”

While Savage is still awaiting trial for his citizenship status, the rapper continues to make music. Savage confirmed his upcoming record, Savage Mode 2, is on the way, but his verse on “Motivation” is the rapper’s fourth released single since his arrest.

Listen to Normani’s “Motivation” remix with 21 Savage above.