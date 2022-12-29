Offset recently shared photos from a family vacation with his wife, Cardi B, and their children. In the pictures, the family can be seen “hitting the slopes” at Big SNOW American Dream, an indoor ski and snowboard center located inside New Jersey’s American Dream mall.

“The reason I gotta go hard,” the “Clout” rapper posted to Instagram on Wednesday, pictured with his 13-year-old son, Jordan, and his 15-month-old, Wave Set, his second, whom he shares with Cardi B.

Cardi B shared her own experience of the trip in an Instagram story, saying, “It’s bigger than I thought it was gonna be, oh my God. ”

The family has been vacationing all over recently. Last week, Offset posted photos from a trip to Jamaica for his 31st birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to me” in the caption. The rapper’s recent travels are presumably a nice escape from the grief he has been dealing with since the death of his Migos group mate and cousin, Takeoff.

“Dear Take, [it] doesn’t feel real posting you like this….This still doesn’t feel like reality,” he captioned an Instagram post this past November. “I’ve been searching for the right words to say, but there aren’t any that will suffice. Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you.”

