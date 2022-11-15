It seems Offset has needed some time to collect and organize his thoughts about the death of cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The day after Takeoff passed on November 1, Offset changed his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Takeoff and that was as close as he came to offering a statement. Now, though, he has shared a touching post reflecting on Takeoff.

The first slide is a letter addressed to Takeoff, which begins, “Dear Take, The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didnt give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time.”

The post also includes some photos and videos of them together and of just Takeoff.

Find the full post below.