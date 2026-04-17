It’s been over two years since Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album, Guts, arrived in late 2023. The drought will end soon as she’s set to release You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love in June. She has now offered the first taste of the project today (April 17) with a video for “Drop Dead.”

The video for the lush track looks gorgeous thanks to its filming locations: the Palace Of Versailles, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Paris. When the video dropped, Rodrigo wrote on Instagram:

“drop dead is out now!!!! I love this song so much!!! it’s the first chapter in the story of ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ and it makes me wanna skip around and roll the windows down and make out! I was lucky enough to film the music video at the palace of Versailles a few months ago with the wonderful @petrafcollins and I’m so stoked with how it turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I do xoxoxoxo.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with British Vogue, she talked about the album’s “sad love songs,” saying, “I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.” She also discussed the UK’s influence on the project, saying, “I’ve found a lot of inspiration from being in London. I’ve spent so much time here over the course of making this album. It has a lot of songs that are London vibes, about experiences that I’ve had here.”

Watch the “Drop Dead” video above.