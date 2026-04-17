Olivia Rodrigo Filmed Her Spectacular New ‘Drop Dead’ Video At The Iconic Palace Of Versailles

It’s been over two years since Olivia Rodrigo’s latest album, Guts, arrived in late 2023. The drought will end soon as she’s set to release You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love in June. She has now offered the first taste of the project today (April 17) with a video for “Drop Dead.”

The video for the lush track looks gorgeous thanks to its filming locations: the Palace Of Versailles, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Paris. When the video dropped, Rodrigo wrote on Instagram:

“drop dead is out now!!!! I love this song so much!!! it’s the first chapter in the story of ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ and it makes me wanna skip around and roll the windows down and make out! I was lucky enough to film the music video at the palace of Versailles a few months ago with the wonderful @petrafcollins and I’m so stoked with how it turned out. I hope you guys love it as much as I do xoxoxoxo.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with British Vogue, she talked about the album’s “sad love songs,” saying, “I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.” She also discussed the UK’s influence on the project, saying, “I’ve found a lot of inspiration from being in London. I’ve spent so much time here over the course of making this album. It has a lot of songs that are London vibes, about experiences that I’ve had here.”

Watch the “Drop Dead” video above.

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