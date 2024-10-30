Olivia Rodrigo just released her Guts World Tour concert film on Netflix, so to mark/promote the occasion, she was a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday (October 26). On the program, Jimmy Fallon made note of Rodrigo’s friendship with Chappell Roan, and Rodrigo revealed that their relationship actually goes way back.

Rodrigo explained:

“She opened for me on this tour, and she’s actually in the concert film, which is really fun, but I’ve known her for so many years. We have the same producer, and so I’ve known her for a while. And if you listen really closely to some of my songs on Sour and on Guts, she’s singing in the back. She does background vocals on a lot of the songs. I love her. I used to go visit her when she worked at a donut shop before she got signed, before she put out any of her music. I used to go and eat donuts with her and hang out. I’m so happy for her, she deserves the whole world. I’m so proud of her. She deserves it all.”

Roan discussed that time period in a Paper interview a few months ago, saying, “I was signed for five years to Atlantic Records when I started making music, and then I was dropped in 2020 like everyone was. When ‘Pink Pony Club’ came out, and the rebrand came out, in 2022, I was like, ‘B*tch, I need to pull myself together.’ I was dropped, I was working at a donut shop. No money. That’s what I was doing. ‘My Kink Is Karma,’ ‘Naked In Manhattan,’ it was all with my friends and for free. It was so fun and amazing, but I would never do that again.”