First it was Sour, then it was Guts. For her third album, Olivia Rodrigo is using more than four letters for the title: Yesterday (April 2), she announced You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, set for June 12. Beyond the title and album cover, we don’t know much about the project yet, though Rodrigo has given some hints.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo spoke about how the album features “sad love songs,” saying, “I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.”

Of one song, she noted, “I’m very stubborn and if I like someone, I’m like, ‘Yo, this is going to happen. This is rare! Let’s do it.'” She added, “The person that the song is about is great.”

Rodrigo said a different track represents “what I think being in love feels like,” saying, “You’re getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Rodrigo discussed the influence being in the UK, thanks to boyfriend Louis Partridge, had on the project:

“I’ve found a lot of inspiration from being in London. I’ve spent so much time here over the course of making this album. It has a lot of songs that are London vibes, about experiences that I’ve had here.”

Read the full interview here.