In a 2023 interview, Olivia Rodrigo said of The Cure, “I’m going to see them in two weeks with my dad. He’s introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age.” Well, she knows them, or at least Robert Smith, a lot better now. At Glastonbury this year, she teamed up with Smith for a pair of The Cure covers during her set.

It was one of the festival’s defining moments, and soon, it can be yours. Today (September 8), Rodrigo announced Live From Glastonbury (A BBC Recording), a new live album capturing her festival set. It’ll be available on vinyl in magenta and periwinkle variants. All of artists’ net proceeds from the Cure covers will benefit Doctors Without Borders.

Watch the video of “Friday I’m In Love” from the set above. Below, find the album’s cover art and tracklist.