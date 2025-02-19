The lineup for Canada’s premier music festival is here. Osheaga is returning to Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau from August 1 to 3, 2025, with headliners The Killers, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tyler The Creator. The bill also includes Doechii, Glass Animals, Dominic Fike, Lucy Dacus, Gracie Abrams, The Chainsmokers, Shaboozey, Cage The Elephant, Jamie xx, Royel Otis, The Beaches, Finneas, Gigi Perez, TV On The Radio, Jorja Smith, Marina, and Amaarae.

The lineup also features 21 Canadian artists, including The Beaches, bbno$, Ekkstacy, Aqyila, Rau_Ze, Hologramme, Ruby Waters, Bibi Club, Debby Friday, PyPy, and Mint Simon.

“Early on we were alternative and then alternative became mainstream,” Osheaga founder Nick Farkas told The Montreal Gazette. “The first few years of Osheaga, none of the bands we had played on the radio. Then all of a sudden you have a Coldplay that was an alternative rock band and then they become huge. The way I would describe it now is that it’s a multi-genre festival that tries to be enough of everything for everyone. We want people to dig deep in the line-up.”

Tickets for Osheaga 2025 go on sale on Friday, February 21, at 10 a.m. ET. Check out more information here. You can also find the full lineup below.